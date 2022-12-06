Four Gophers named to U.S. WJC Training Camp Roster





COLORADO SPRINGS, Color – Four players from the University of Minnesota men's hockey team were selected for the U.S. junior national team training camp squad in preparation for the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship in Halifax and Moncton, Canada, from December 26 to January 5. Ryan Chesley , Logan Koley , Luke Mittelstadt and Jimmy Snuggerud all have the opportunity to represent their country on the international stage for Team USA. The training camp will run from December 12-17 at the USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Michigan, leading up to a pair of exhibition games against Finland (December 19) and Sweden (December 21). The 32 players named in the preliminary roster will compete for the 23 spots that will represent the Red, White and Blue at the event. Chesley was physically present along the blue line for the Gophers this year and has been disciplined in his efforts, taking just two minor penalties. The Minnesota native Mahtomedi posted an assist in each of his first two NCAA outings to start the season against Lindenwood, playing all 18 games. A second round pick of the Washington Capitals during the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, he is rated +5 and ranks third on the team to block 23 shots. Cooley, who played for Team USA at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship in August, wasted no time making himself a household name for Minnesota fans thanks to a three-point effort in his debut. That performance in the series led to the Big Ten Conference First Star of the Week honors for the freshman. He hasn't slowed down since, as the Pittsburgh, Pa., product has 21 points in 17 games and is tied for the team lead with 14 assists. Cooley has 11 points over a season-long five-game streak, scoring multiple points in each of those games, including game-winning goals against Arizona State and Michigan State. Mittelstadt has provided the Maroon and Gold with consistent strength defensively, but has found its rhythm on the offensive side in the past six weeks. He has totaled 10 of his 11 points in the last 13 games this season, with a pair of multi-point performances in that stretch, and is the second-highest scoring freshman defenseman in the conference in 2022-23. His five-run burst in a series sweep at Michigan earned Eden Prairie, Minn., Native B1G First Star of the Week honors in mid-November. Snuggerud joined the Gophers and has done nothing but score as the freshman has 23 points on the team in 18 appearances, including a hat trick in just his third collegiate game. That effort led to him being named B1G First Star of the Week and began a streak in which the Chaska, Minn., native scored points in seven of eight games played. He is currently riding a season-long six-game streak in which he has racked up multiple points in five of those games. Snuggerud has scored three goals in the man's favour, while he has a pair of winning goals to his name and is +17 for the year. Click for more information on Team USA and the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship HERE.

