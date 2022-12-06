Nick Bollettieri, coach of Williams sisters, Andre Agassi, dies at 91

SARASOTA He coached some of the biggest tennis stars, making him famous outside the sport. Indeed, Nick Bollettieri, who died at his home in Bradenton on Sunday aged 91, was as consistent as the players he mentored.

The founder in 1977 of the Nick Bollettieri Tennis Academy, the forerunner of the IMG Academyborn in Pelham, New York, he coached the likes of Andre Agassi, the Williams sisters, and Maria Sharapova with a demanding style that fostered success.

Even late in life, Bollettieri continued to work with students and interact with the IMG staff.

“With the same passion and enthusiasm as when he was in his 20s,” Tim Pernetti, president of IMG Academy Bradenton, said in a statement.

“Anyone who knew Nick knows how much he loved developing the potential of young people, coaching tennis and this Academy. Our hearts go out to his wife, Cindi, and his children. He has a permanent and lasting impact on us all made.”

Bollettieri was honored to be inducted into 13 Hall of Fames. Particularly significant was his 2014 induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame. A year later, he became the first white man to be inducted into the Black Tennis Hall of Fame.

Bollettieri enrolled in both varsity basketball and football at Pelham Memorial High School, graduating in 1949. He attended Springhill College in Mobile, Alabama, where he served in the ROTC program. After graduation, he served in the Army as a 1st Lieutenant and a paratrooper in the 187th Airborne Division at Fort Campbell, where he completed more than 50 jumps.

While attending law school at the University of Miami and in need of some extra money, Bollettieri decided he would learn to teach tennis. His influential uncle, Kenny DeFillipo, found him a job at Victory Park teaching tennis.

He learned to coach in part by sending his first wife to other pros and reporting to him. His first pro shop was a table between two Pepsi machines, and his tuition was $3 an hour. Years later it rose to $900 an hour. As Bollettieri said: Gunfighters don’t attack with the bullet.

For almost 70 years he coached tens of thousands of players. But it was Bollettieri’s friend and confidante, Hall of Fame NFL coach Vince Lombardi, who first recognized his special talent for inspiring and motivating kids and helped him host his first summer camp in Beaver Dam, Wis. , former Marquette basketball coach Al McGuire, and A.C. Neilsen, helped Nick start All American Sports and develop other summer camps for kids.

In 1977, Bollettieri moved to the Sarasota area to host the tennis program at the Colony Beach and Tennis Resort, owned by Dr. Murray Murf Klauber, to take over. It was here that Bollettieri’s genius as a motivator, innovator and savant in helping young players reach their full potential really took off. The Nick Bollettieri Tennis Academy was born.

In 1980 on The Colony, he explained to a guest, Louis Marx, how the Colony program was growing and how he needed more space and better facilities. Marx, a successful businessman, replied: Well, build it.

Bolletieri asked: With what?

Mr. Marx said: With money. I’ll lend it to you, and he did. He wrote Bollettieri a check for $1 million and arranged another $1 million from a bank.

In November 1981, Bollettieri opened the Nick Bollettieri Tennis Academy on 40 bare acres of former tomato fields on 34th Street in Bradenton. It was the first major sports boarding school in the world with a holistic and fully integrated training program.

Rick Macci, who runs his own tennis academy in Boca Raton and formerly coached the Williams sisters when they began their pro careers, called Bollettieri a trailblazer.

Nick was… the first of the Mohicans, Macci said. He really started the academy business, where you bring people from all walks of life together, bring them together and compete.

The passion and care he had for others, he was one of a kind. He was a good friend and certainly one of the greatest coaches of all time.

The model has since been adopted and used by many others around the world.

In 1987, the International Management Group (IMG) bought the Academy, but with the proviso that Bollettier stay on as president and remain active in the development and growth of all students, and continue to coach top players from around the world on site.

He coached players until his death. The Academy now encompasses more than 600 acres with more than 1,400 students from 72 countries.

Macci remembered a lesson Bollettieri had taught him long ago. In 1991, Macci was at the Canadian Open with Tommy Ho, who was the youngest to win Kalamazoo at age 15

Bollettieri walked up to Macci and said, Rick, listen to Nick Bollettieri.

Echoing Bollettieri, Macci continued, “Here are some wise words: if you’re teaching a lesson and you give someone two biscuits and the parent of your next one is watching, you’d better take three.” [cookies] in your pocket.

He made a point about how much parental involvement there is and pointed out that if you’re doing it for one, you better be ready to do it for another. That was profound. I thought funny then.

More:Nick Bollettieri was a coach and a dreamer

More:Bollettieri returns home after hospitalization

More:Bollettieri’s time to shine

Bollettieri would eventually go on to coach 10 number 1 players. Some of his students included Boris Becker, Monica Seles, Jim Courier and Anna Kournikova.

On Instagram, Tommy Haas, one of Bollettieri’s former students and a number 2 player in the world, posted a tribute.

“So many memories, I don’t know where to start,” he wrote. “Thank you for your time, knowledge, commitment, expertise, willingness to share your skills, your personal interest in guiding me and giving me the best chance to follow my dreams.

“You were a dreamer and a doer, and a pioneer in our sport, truly one of a kind.”

(A celebration of life for Nick Bollettieri is scheduled for Saturday, March 18 at the IMG Academy in Bradenton. For more information, visit NickBollettieri.com. In lieu of flowers, the Bollettieri family has asked for contributions to the Bollettieri Family Foundation, a charitable organization which was founded to continue his desire to help children reach their full potential).