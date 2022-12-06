Sports
Hockey Canada Unveils 2023 WJC Squad Camp Roster
With the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championships starting in three weeks, teams are beginning to prepare for the second version of the tournament in just five months due to COVID. Organizations are already starting to release their first edition of tournament rosters, while USA Hockey did this earlier today. Hockey Canada joined them a few minutes ago and published their list of 29 players who were invited to their selection camp for the Junior World Cup.
The organization has to make six cuts for the tournament, but their camp selections are as follows:
FCaedan Banker – Kamloops, WHL (MIN 86th overall, 2021)
FOwen Brook -Mississauga, OHL (MTL 33rd overall, 2022)
FConnor Bedard – Regina, WHL (suitable for 2023 draft)
FZakaria Bolduc —Qubec, QMJHL (STL 17th overall, 2021)
FColton Dach – Kelowna, WHL (CHI 62nd overall, 2021)
FZak Dean –Gatineau, QMJHL (VGK 30th overall, 2021)
FJordan Dumas – Halifax, QMJHL (CBJ 96th overall, 2022)
FAdam Fantilli – Michigan, NCAA (suitable for 2023 draft)
FNathan Gaucher —Qubec, QMJHL (ANA 22nd overall, 2022)
FRyan Green – University of Boston, NCAA (CHI 57th overall, 2022)
FRiley kidney -Acadie-Bathurst, QMJHL (MTL 63rd overall, 2021)
FZack Ostapchuk -Vancouver, WHL (OTT 39th overall, 2021)
FBrennan Othman -Peterborough, OHL (NYR 16th overall, 2021)
FJoshua Roy – Sherbrooke, QMJHL (MTL 150th overall, 2021)
FReid Schaefer – Seattle, WHL (EDM 32nd overall, 2022)
FLogan Stankoven – Kamloops, WHL (DAL 47th overall, 2021)
DNolan Alan – Seattle, WHL (CHI 32nd overall, 2021)
DEthan DelMastro -Mississauga, OHL (CHI 105th overall, 2021)
DTyson Hinds – Sherbrooke, QMJHL (ANA 76th overall, 2021)
DKevin Korchinski -Seattle, WHL (CHI 7th overall, 2022)
DCarson Lambos -Winnipeg, WHL (MIN 26th overall, 2021)
DJack Mattier – Ottawa, OHL (NSH 124th overall, 2021)
DEvan Nausea -Qubec, QMJHL (FLA 56th overall, 2021)
DEthan Samson – Prince George, WHL (PHI 174th overall, 2021)
DI am Zellweger– Everett, WHL (ANA 34th overall, 2021)
GTyler Brennan -Prince George, WHL (NJD 102nd overall, 2022)
GBenjamin Gaudreau -Sarnia, OHL (SJS 81st overall, 2021)
GThomas Millic – Seattle, WHL (not drafted)
GWilliam Rousseau —Qubec, QMJHL (not drafted)
WhileShane Wrightis noticeably absent from this roster, it just means the Kraken have yet to loan him to Team Canada. Wright is eligible to play in the tournament as long as he is loaned to Canada before December 25.
|
