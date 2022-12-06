Women’s Lacrosse Announces 2023 Schedule





BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania — The Lehigh women’s lacrosse program announced its 2023 schedule Monday afternoon. The Mountain Hawks will participate in 16 games this season, seven of which will be held at the Ulrich Sports Complex. Lehigh opens the season with four non-league games in the month of February. The Mountain Hawks kick off the 2023 season with a road trip to Newark, Del. to take on Delaware on February 10. to Bethlehem. The Mountain Hawks travel to Spartanburg, SC to face Wofford on February 18, before closing out the month of February with Saint Francis on February 25. Lehigh will have a chance to prepare for league play with his final non-competitive road trips in the first week of March. Lehigh travels to Philadelphia on March 1 to face LaSalle before traveling to Wagner on March 4. The Mountain Hawks open the league game on March 11 with a road trip to Easton to take on rival Lafayette. A week later, Lehigh travels to Loyola (March 18) to take on the defending Patriot League champions before returning to Bethlehem to host Navy (March 25) and Army (March 29). The Mountain Hawks will begin the month of April with a trip to Lewisburg, Pennsylvania to face Bucknell on April 1. Lehigh returns to Bethlehem to host Penn on April 4 at the Ulrich Sports Complex in their final non-competitive game of the season. After the last non-league game against Penn, Lehigh will finish the season with four league games. The Mountain Hawks travel to Washington, DC on April 8 to face American before returning to Bethlehem on April 15 to host Boston University. In their final road game of the regular season, Lehigh will travel to Worcester, Massachusetts to face Holy Cross on April 22. The Mountain Hawks return to the Lehigh Valley for their last regular season game on April 27 against Colgate. The Patriot League Championship kicks off on Sunday, April 30, followed by the semifinals on Thursday, May 4, and the championship on Saturday, May 6. The Mountain Hawks will be looking for their ninth straight Patriot League Tournament berth.

