Lance Morris lining up for test debut against West Indies at Adelaide Oval, new Wild Thing, fastest bowler in Australia

Lance Morris Western Australian teammates have put the West Indies on notice, with a former Test all-rounder describing him as the country’s fastest bowler ahead of what could be his first game for Australia.

The Western Australian speedy, who regularly tops nearly 150mph, is one of two new faces on the test team for the race that kicks off later this week in Adelaide, with Michael Neser also covering.

Morris’ inclusion caps off a meteoric rise for 24-year-old and former Test all-rounder Hilton Cartwright, his team-mate at WA, had no doubt the tear would produce his weapons at Test level.

Mitchell Starc has been world class for a long time, but I really think Lance is the fastest bowler in Australian cricket right now, Cartwright said.

The way Mitch goes about his business is very different from what Lance does, in that he swings the ball a little differently, but their roles are pretty similar when it comes to pacing, bouncers, and roughing the tail.

If they play together, Mitchell Starc might even push himself a bit more because he has a bit of competition.

If he (Morris) does exactly what he has done for Western Australian cricket then I have no doubt he will perform on that stage.

Lance Morris took five wickets in the recent Shield match against Queensland. Photo: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images Source: Getty Images

Aaron Hardie grew up playing cricket with Morris, with the pair winning an under-19 state championship a few years ago.

He’s had the pleasure of watching him develop his game after a few nagging injuries, while also having the misfortune of seeing him in the nets and dealing with the slips as he steams in.

He bowled fast then, but now he bowls much faster, Hardie said.

It’s pretty horrible to see him in the nets. I was next to him in our Shield match last week and it went so fast. He is bowling beautifully at the moment and his control has gotten so much better over the past 12 months.

Morris has played just 18 first-class matches. Photo: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images Source: Getty Images

That control is why his nickname has remained the same, albeit with a new meaning.

We called him the Wild Thing because we didn’t know where his bowling would go, but now we call him the Wild Thing because he bowls wildly fast, Cartwright added.

It’s scary how fast he bowls, and we have to meet him in the nets at the WACA, which is a bloody nightmare.

His job is to rough up batters and clean the tail, so he practices all of that against us in the nets. Were good hitters but we all struggle against it. It’s great to see him doing his job.

He can run in and throw a vicious head-high bumper, but then he gets into the next ball and hits the top of the stump. To have such control at that speed is a very rare commodity.

While the West Indies batsmen should tremble at the prospect of Morris playing in Adelaide, one Australian player should be equally concerned.

Alex Carey is used to sticking with some express bowlers, but according to Western Australian glove maker Josh Philippe, Morris is on a different level.

He’s a nightmare to hold on to, he said.

He has a habit of swinging the ball quite a bit after it bounces and he gets quite a bit of wobbling, so it’s never fun behind the stumps when he hits the gloves that hard.