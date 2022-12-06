Sports
World in mourning after the death of legendary coach Nick Bollettieri
The tennis world mourns the death of legendary coach Nick Bollettieri at the age of 91. The American, who has teamed up with some of the biggest names in tennis, including Venus and Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova, Andre Agassi and Lleyton Hewitt, died on Sunday night.
In 1978, Bollettieri founded the Nick Bollettieri Tennis Academy, which was later purchased by IMG Academy. IMG confirmed Bollettieri’s deathwho called him “one of the greatest tennis coaches of all time”.
“Nick Bollettieri, the legendary tennis coach and founder of the Nick Bollettieri Tennis Academy, which formed the basis of today’s IMG Academy, has passed away,” a statement said.
Bollettieri’s manager Steve Shulla confirmed the news Monday, saying the 91-year-old had a number of health issues and died at home in Florida. When he got sick, he got so many nice messages from former students, players and coaches. Many came to visit him. He got videos from others, Shulla said. It was amazing. He touched so many lives and he had a great farewell.
Despite never playing tennis professionally, Bollettieri worked with as many as 10 players who became world No. 1, including the Williams sisters, Agassi, Sharapova, Jim Courier, Monica Seles, Boris Becker, Pete Sampras and Australia’s Hewitt.
Our dear friend, Nick Bollettieri, graduated with us last night. He gave so many a chance to make their dream come true, Agassi wrote on Twitter. He showed us all how to live life to the fullest. thank you
In 2014, he became the fourth coach in history to be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame, while six of the players he coached are also inducted into the Hall of Fame. I blazed my own path, which others found unorthodox and downright crazy, Bollettieri said in his introductory speech at the time. Yes I’m crazy. But it takes crazy people to do things other people say they can’t.
The tennis world mourns the death of Nick Bollettieri
Tommy Haas – who reached No. 2 in the world and four grand slam semifinals – posted a touching tribute to his former mentor. “So many memories, not sure where to start,” the 44-year-old wrote. “Nickiiii, that’s what I’ve called you the longest.
“Thank you for your time, knowledge, commitment, expertise, willingness to share your skills, your personal interest in guiding me and giving me the best chance to follow my dreams. You were a dreamer and a doer, and a pioneer in our sport, truly one of a kind.”
Fellow Hall of Fame member Billie Jean King wrote on Twitter: Our sport has lost one of its most passionate coaches and advocates. Nick was always positive and knew how to get the best out of everyone who was lucky enough to work with him.
Jimmy Arias, director of tennis at the IMG Academy and one of Bollettieri’s original students, said: “Tennis wouldn’t be where it is today without Nick’s influence. His tennis academy, in which I had the privilege of growing up, not only served as a launching pad for many tennis greats, but evolved into an attitude that has had a profound impact on the development of athletes in many sports at all levels.”
Tim Pernetti, president of IMG Academy Bradenton, a division of IMG Academy, added, “Even in his final days, you could often find him on campus, coaching and mentoring young student-athletes and staff with the same passion and enthusiasm as he did. in his 20s. Our hearts go out to his wife, Cindi, and his children. He made a lasting and lasting impression on all of us.”
with authorities
