USA Hockey Announces Preliminary WJC Roster for 2023
The 2023 IIHF World Junior Championships are fast approaching and will kick off on December 26 in the afternoon with a game between Switzerland and Finland. Team USA opens its tournament against Latvia later today. The organization announced this today the provisional grid for the upcoming camp.
The group will be brought back closer to the tournament, but currently includes:
F Jack Blake (CAR 109th overall, 2021)
F Gavin Brindley (draft 2023 is eligible)
F Tyler Boucher (OTT 10th overall, 2021)
F Kenny Connors (LAK 103rd overall, 2022)
F Logan Koley (ARI 3rd overall, 2022)
F Jack Devin (FLA 221st overall, 2022)
F Dylan duke (TBL 126th overall, 2021)
F Cutter Gauthier (PHI 5th overall, 2022)
F Noah Laba (NYR 111th overall, 2022)
F Ryan Leonard (draft 2023 is eligible)
F Samuel Lipkin (ARI 223rd overall, 2021)
F Chaz Lucius (WPG 18th overall, 2021)
F Cameron Lund (SJS 34th overall, 2022)
F Rutger McGroarty (WPG 14th overall, 2022)
F Red Wild (DET 114th overall, 2021)
F Will Smith (draft 2023 is eligible)
F Jimmy Snuggerud (STL 23rd overall, 2022)
F Charlie Stramel (draft 2023 is eligible)
D Sean Behrens (COL 61st overall, 2021)
D Shai Buum (DET 36th overall, 2021)
D Let’s talk about Casey (NJD 46th overall, 2022)
D Ryan Chesley (WSH 37th overall, 2022)
D Aidan Hreschuk (CBJ 94th overall, 2021)
D Luke Hughes (NJD 4th overall, 2021)
D Lane Hutson (MTL 62nd overall, 2022)
D Luke Mittelstadt (not drafted)
D Jack Piert (MIN 54th overall, 2021)
D Ryan Ufko (NSH 115th overall, 2021)
G Trey Augustine (draft 2023 is eligible)
G Kaidan Mbereko (not drafted)
G Tyler shellfish (FLA 189th overall, 2022)
G Andrew OK (not drafted)
The camp will be held in Plymouth, Michigan between December 12 and 17, after which a 23-man roster will be selected.
