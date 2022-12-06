Dawson receives 2023 NCAA Silver Anniversary Award

INDIANAPOLIS Former Texas All-American kicker Phil Dawson has been selected as the recipient of the 2023 NCAA Silver Anniversary Award, the NCAA announced Monday.

The Silver Anniversary Award annually recognizes outstanding individuals on the 25th anniversary of the end of their college athletic careers. Representatives from NCAA member schools and conferences, along with a panel of former student-athletes, select each year’s recipients. Six former college athletes will receive the award, which will be presented at the Honors Celebration ceremony on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at the NCAA convention in San Antonio.

“This is a very special honor for me and my family,” said Dawson. “Representing the University of Texas 25 years ago turned out to be the great joy of my football life. To be recognized by the NCAA with the prestigious Silver Anniversary Award gives a deep sense of appreciation and humility as I think of all those great Longhorns of yesteryear that I still get the chance to represent. I have so many great memories, will always bleed orange, and this is an acknowledgment I am honored and privileged to accept as a Longhorn for life.”

“When you talk about an exceptional student, outstanding athlete and great representative of your athletic department, Phil Dawson really epitomizes that,” said Hall of Fame Athletics Director DeLoss Dodds, who was the UT Men’s AD from 1981-2013 and during Dawson’s time at the forty hectares. “He is one of the best kickers in the history of Longhorn or any college, who enjoyed a long and illustrious career in the NFL. Coupled with that, he was very successful in the classroom, a team leader and captain, and a very active player. member of the community.He has continued all of that in his life after college,has a wonderful family and is an extraordinary person who now shares all his wisdom and knowledge as a high school coach.We couldn’t be more proud of him and are so excited that he receives one of the NCAA’s highest honors as a recipient of the Silver Anniversary Award.

A member of the Texas Athletics Hall of Honor Class of 2012, Dawson was a four-year starter at Texas from 1994-97. He was a two-time All-American, earning first team honors as a junior in 1996, and a sophomore honor in 1995, while also being named a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award as the best kicker of the season twice. country.

A team captain from 1997, Dawson earned all four Texas conference recognitions, including first-team honors in the Big 12 in 1996 and in the Southwest Conference in 1994. During that time, he helped lead the Longhorns to three conference titles . , including the first-ever Big 12 championship in 1996 and the last SWC championship in 1995.

Dawson finished his collegiate career with 13 UT records, including all-time marks for scoring (339), field goals (59), and field goal accuracy (74.7%). His scoring total ranked 16th on the NCAA all-time list and 12th among kickers. He set UT records by scoring 15 straight field goals (1996–97) and 54 straight extra points (1994–95), while also setting a UT record by scoring six straight field goals from 50 or more yards from 1995-97 .

A graduate of UT in 1998 with a degree in political science, Dawson was a member of the first team’s 1997 Academic All-Big 12 roster.

After his career in Texas, his determination and resilience were tested as he pursued an NFL career. He signed as an undrafted free agent with the Oakland Raiders after the 1998 NFL draft, was waived, then picked up by the New England Patriots and placed on the practice team. He finally signed as a free agent with the Cleveland Browns in 1999, spent more than two decades in the NFL and became one of the most consistent kickers in league history. He spent 14 seasons in Cleveland and four more seasons with the San Francisco 49ers before finishing his career with the Arizona Cardinals for two seasons.

During his 21-year NFL career, 20 of them as a starting placekicker, Dawson was a perpetual team captain until his retirement in 2019. He played in 305 career NFL games (currently eighth in league history) and is on eighth in field goals scored. (441) and 12th in runs scored (1,847). He ranks among the NFL’s all-time best field goal kickers, despite spending most of his time in challenging weather conditions in Cleveland, scoring 441 of 526 attempts (83.8%), with a length of 57 meters.

Dawson broke legendary NFL kicker Lou Groza’s all-time Browns made field goal record with 305 during his time in Cleveland and is second only to Groza on the all-time team scoring list with 1,271 points. He still holds the Browns’ records for most consecutive field goals made (27) and most field goals in a game (six).

During his time with the Browns, in addition to being a star, he was also a prominent face and representative of the franchise. Named the 2012 Browns Player of the Year by the local chapter of the Professional Football Writers Association (PFWA), he concluded his overall career by signing a one-day contract for a celebratory retirement with Cleveland in 2019.

Among his many career accolades, Dawson earned second-team All-Pro honors twice (2007 and 2012) and a spot on the Pro Bowl roster in 2012. He earned the AFC or NFC Player of the Year eight times. Week honors and was tabbed the 49ers Bill Walsh Award Winner as the team’s MVP after 24 of 27 field goal attempts in 2016.

After his playing days, Dawson has gone on to a successful career in coaching. He first became the special teams coordinator at Lipscomb Academy in Nashville in 2020-21, and is now in his first year as head coach and assistant athletic director at Hyde Park Schools in Austin, where he started in January.

In all his stops, Dawson has maintained deep ties to civic and civic engagement. In Texas, he was active in the community and as a member of the UT and national collegiate Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) program, regularly sharing his story and message with local and regional church groups and organizations.

Dawson has been active in every NFL community he has played in, but most notably in Cleveland where he founded the season ticket program “Dawson’s 4 Adoption” which provided tickets, clothing and food for the Adoption Network Cleveland organization. He was named the 2006 Ed Block Courage Award winner by his teammates (Cleveland Touchdown Club) and the 2006 winner of the Doug Dieken Humanitarian Award for his charitable and community efforts, recognized by the Cleveland Touchdown Club. The following year, he was named the 2007 Dino Lucarelli “Good Guy” Award by the local Cleveland PFWA.

His wife, Shannon, is an accomplished singer who sang the national anthem prior to the Browns’ home games, toured with Wayne Newton from 1992-94, and sang at George W. Bush’s inauguration after being elected governor of Texas in 1994. two sons, Dru and Beau, and a daughter, Sophiann.