Asia Cup 2023 Cricket Schedule, Host Country, Teams, Match Schedules can be viewed on the official website. The 2023 Cricket Asia Cup will be the 16th iteration of the Asia Cup event and all matches will be as one-day internationals. The first match of the 2023 Asia Cup is tentatively scheduled for September 2, 2023.

Asia Cup 2023

The Asia Cup has Pakistan as the official host country. According to the sources of the story, the 2023 Asia Cup will move from Pakistan to a venue that is not biased against either team. The ACC will meet very soon to determine the area.

The Asia Cricket Council (ACC) was established in 1983 to promote the sport of cricket among Asian countries. A one-day international cricket event and a twenty-minute international cricket event take place alternately each year. India has a record of seven victories in the Asia Cup. An overview of the Asia Cup is as follows:

Asia Cup Schedule 2023

Date September 2 to September 17, 2023 Host country Pakistan Administrator Asian cricket board Location To be determined Format ODI Tournament format Round robin teams 6 Current winner Sri Lanka

Asia Cup 2023 Cricket Schedule

According to the FTP schedule, the Asia Cup is likely to start in Pakistan on Friday, September 1, 2023. Pakistan is the host country for the next international competition, the Asia Cup, which will take place next year. In September next year, Pakistan will most likely host the final match of the Asia Cup, which will consist of 12 one-day internationals.

The International Cricket Council is developing future tour programs and the Asia Cup Tournament will be part of such programs (ICC). This tournament will be held in Pakistan and will most likely start on September 1, 2023. Once officially announced by the Organizing Committee, the cricket schedule for the 2023 Asia Cup, including all match times and venues, will be available on CricSchedule. .com coming soon.

Asia Cup 2023 Host Country

Even though the Asian Cricket Council named Pakistan as the country that would host the Asia Cup, it appears that the competition will move to a venue that does not favor any team. In light of the tense political climate between India and Pakistan, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has said that India will not go to Pakistan to participate in the Asian Cup.

We all know that the BCCI accounts for the lion’s share of the revenue generated by the ICC. If India does not participate in the Asia Cup, the competition will be pointless and there will be no winners. Therefore, it is possible that the ACC will move the tournament to the United Arab Emirates or Sri Lanka to allow India and Pakistan to participate in the competition.

Asia Cup cricket teams

The following is a list of the expected teams to participate in the Asia Cup:

Pakistan India Sri Lanka bangladesh Afghanistan UAE Hong-Kong Kuwait Singapore

2023 Asia Cup format

The matches in 50-over format are played at the Asia Cup. There will be 13 different matches. The top five teams, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have already secured their spots in the main competition. Afghanistan will also participate.

About the tournament

Responding to rumors that the Indian cricket team would travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup event, Jay Shah, the chairman of the Asia Cricket Council, announced on Tuesday that the multination series will now be played on a neutral platform. The announcement came amid rumors that the event would be held in Pakistan.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah said the Asia Cup would be held in a venue not associated with any particular country. Previous seasons of the Asia Cup have been held in different locations. He was elected to a second term as the organization’s secretary.

Frequently Asked Questions

When will the Asia Cup 2023 start?

Pakistan will host the Asia Cup (T20 format) from September 2 to 17, 2023.

What will be the format of the Asia Cup 2023?

The ODI format is the Asia Cup. The Asia Cup season after that will take place in T20.

Who will host the Asia Cup tournament in 2023?

The next Asia Cup will take place in Pakistan according to the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), but the exact date has not yet been determined.