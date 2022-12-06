Famed tennis coach Nick Bollettieri has passed away at the age of 91

N ick Bollettieri, the larger-than-life coach whose famed Florida tennis academy changed the face of the game by producing some of its greatest players, has passed away at the age of 91. kind of American.

The son of Italian immigrant parents, Bollettieri served in the United States military and dropped out of law school to become a coach. He shaped the careers of top names such as Andre Agassi, Serena and Venus Williams, Monica Seles and Maria Sharapova.

A pioneering mentor who coached 10 world number one players, he was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2014.

“Thank you for your time, knowledge, dedication, expertise, willingness to share your skills, your personal interest in guiding me and giving me the best chance to follow my dreams,” wrote tournament director Indian Wells and the former runner-up of the world Haas. on Instagram.

“You were a dreamer and a doer, and a pioneer in our sport, truly one of a kind.”

Germany’s Sabine Lisicki, the 2013 Wimbledon runner-up, said Bollettieri had “shaped the game of tennis”.

Nick Bollettieri instructs a young Anna Kournikova from Russia during a training session / Getty Images

“You have given so many children a place to work for their dream. You support them with your knowledge and belief that anything is possible. I was lucky enough to be one of them,” Lisicki wrote on Twitter.

“You will be sorely missed!”

Bollettieri’s daughter Angelique Anne announced on Facebook last month that her father was nearing the end.

“Daddy is about to move on to the next spot. Please keep him in your thoughts for a peaceful departure and a wonderful journey. We love you, Daddy,” she wrote.

According to reports in the American media, Bollettieri died on Sunday.

One of Bollettieri’s first talented students was the American Brian Gottfried, the number three in the world in 1977.

Bollettieri founded the Nick Bollettieri Tennis Academy the following year. It was purchased in 1987 by the International Management Group.

“RIP Nick Bollettieri. Aside from being the best coach ever, you were so kind to me, my parents and my siblings…that meant more to me than anything, you had a big heart and joie de vivre,” said former women’s number one Chris Evert.

Patrick Mouratoglou, another well-known coach who also worked with Serena Williams, said the tennis family had lost an important figure in Bollettieri.

“Someone who has grown our industry and opened up opportunities for coaches and players,” he said. “We will remember the very special human being you were and we will miss you.”

Former world number one Billie Jean King called Bollettieri one of the sport’s “most passionate coaches and advocates”.

“Nick was always positive and knew how to bring out the best in everyone who was lucky enough to work with him,” said King.

Canadian world number 18 Denis Shapovalov said he cherished Bollettieri’s wise words.

“I will always remember and appreciate that you came to my court and gave me advice,” he said. “You have given our sport so much and you will always be remembered and cherished as one of the kindest, RIP Nick.