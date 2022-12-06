Sports
Yahoo DFS Hockey: Picks on Monday
Looking for a Monday pick-me-up? How about a little hockey? There are six NHL games on the roll, and here are some players to target and avoid for your DFS lineups. Good luck over there!
GOALIE
Dan Vladar, CGY vs. ARI ($25): The question is who will start in the grid for the Flames. Vladar, the definitive backup as the year started, has started four of Calgary’s last six games, and in those starts he has a 1.97 GAA and .940 serve percentage. So, are the Flames running with Vladar, or are they giving Jacob Markstrom an easy match to try and get him on track? Anyway, I want the Calgary goaltender since the Coyotes averaged 2.68 goals and a paltry 24.1 shots per game.
GOALIE TO AVOID
Logan Thompson, VGK at BOS ($35): Vegas has bounced back this season and goaltending has played a big part. Thompson has reached a 2.53 GAA and .920 save percentage. That said, this matchup is just too daunting. The Bruins are top in the NHL for goals per game and they just don’t lose at home.
CENTRE
Nick Suzuki, MON at VAN ($20): Suzuki won’t keep up his 26.5 shooting percentage, but last season he scored 21 goals and 40 assists. Also, he had 20 power play points last year and has eight this season. The Canucks have the 29th penalty kill, so if Suzuki plays around 3:21, he has an average power play time, it could pay off.
CENTER TO AVOID
Ryan O’Reilly, STL at NYR ($16): It seems that O’Reilly shifted gear in November, but over his last eight games he has only three points. Igor Shesterkin is also still trying to find his form, but his 2.59 GAA and .913 save percentage aren’t bad. In addition, the Rangers have only allowed 29.2 shots at the net per game.
WING
Chris Kreider, NYR vs. STL ($26): Kreider has scored a point in each of his last five games. His shooting percentage is down from the 20.2 he achieved last year, but he still scored 12 goals in 26 appearances. The Blues were surprisingly porous defensively, with 33.3 shots at net per game and a GAA of 3.75.
Tyler Toffoli, CGY vs. ARI ($19): In addition to 17 points, Toffoli has 74 shots on the net in 24 games. That’s what intrigues me most about this matchup. The Coyotes have gotten surprisingly good goaltending (based on low expectations), but still have a GAA of 3.45 as they have allowed 34.8 shots at net per game.
WINGS TO AVOID
Mark Stone, VGK at BOS ($22): Interestingly, Stone has only managed two power play points in his last 20 matches, though this matchup wouldn’t be great even for someone on fire with the extra man. The Bruins have a top-four penalty kill, not to mention the lowest GAA in the league.
Anthony Mantha, WAS at EDM ($13): Mantha had two points against Vancouver to close out November, but those are his only two points in his last eight games. I also make this recommendation assuming Stuart Skinner is in net for the Oilers as projected, and has a .914 save percentage.
DEFENSE
Devon Toews, COL at PHI ($17): Toews scored just one goal on 32 shots at net, but he also provided 13 assists in 20 games. Defenders don’t have to be snipers to stand out. Carter Hart has been struggling lately, as over his last 10 starts, the goalie has posted a GAA of 3.55 and a save percentage of 0.873.
Oliver Ekman-Larsson, VAN vs. MA ($12): Ekman-Larsson still plays a decent number of minutes as the veteran averages 20:57 per game in ice time, including 1:42 with the extra man. He also has four assists and nine shots on target in his last six appearances. The Canadiens are on the first night of a back-to-back Monday, but the team has a GAA of 3.46 and has allowed 33.0 shots at net per game, so I’m not worried either way.
DEFENSE TO AVOID
Alex Pietrangelo, VGK at BOS ($23): Well, I already mentioned that the Bruins have the lowest GAA in the league and a top-five penalty kill. However, let me dig a little deeper into how the Bruins pull it off. Linus Ullmark has a 1.93 GAA and 0.936 save percentage, making him one of the top netminders in the NHL this year.
Ivan Provorov, PHI vs. COLUMN ($17): While Alexandar Georgiev’s last few starts for the Avalanche have been unreliable, overall he has a 2.58 GAA and a .922 save percentage. Also, Provorov is in no position to take advantage of Colorado’s mediocre penalty as he has one power play point in 25 games.
