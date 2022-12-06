Peyton Manning is honored with NCAA Silver Anniversary Award





American football

INDIANAPOLIS Former Tennessee Volunteer quarterback Peyton Manning has been selected by the NCAA for the 2023 Silver Anniversary Award, the association announced Monday afternoon. Former Tennessee Volunteer quarterback Peyton Manning has been selected by the NCAA for the 2023 Silver Anniversary Award, the association announced Monday afternoon. The Silver Anniversary Award recognizes six individuals on the 25th anniversary of the end of their collegiate athletic careers. The honored persons are nominated by trustees and are selected by a panel of former student-athletes and representatives of NCAA member institutions and conferences. Manning, who graduated from the University of Tennessee in 1997 with a degree in speech communications, ended his career at Rocky Top with a resume as impressive as any other university. Many of his records are still in volunteer history books, including becoming the only student-athlete in program history to pass more than 10,000 yards, with 11,201. He threw 89 touchdown passes in his time with Tennessee, including 36 in his final season with the Vols. At the time of his graduation from UT, Manning held 42 NCAA, SEC or school records. His illustrious Tennessee career earned him a host of awards, both while in college and as a graduate. Manning was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2017 and the CoSIDA Academic All-America Hall of Fame in 2018. The New Orleans, Louisiana native was a two-time All-American and a First Team All-America recipient in 1997. That year, he also won SEC Athlete of the Year and SEC Player of the Year, while winning multiple college football awards such as the Maxwell Award, honoring the nation’s most outstanding player, the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award, and the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. Joining Manning as recipients of the 2023 Silver Anniversary Award are Phil Dawson, a former Texas kicker, Allison Feaster, a former Harvard women’s basketball player, Dr. Marsha Harris, a former women’s basketball player at NYU, Lenny Krayzelburg, a former men’s swimmer at Southern Cal, and Kate Markgraf, a former football player at Notre Dame. All six recipients will be recognized at the NCAA convention taking place January 11 in San Antonio, Texas. The recognition will be included in the NCAA Honors Celebration.

