England’s ‘Bazball’ approach goes beyond percussion as Ben Stokes’ high-risk strategy pays stunning fruit in Pakistan | Cricket news

Since his namesake Brendon McCullum took over as head coach in June, quite a few column inches have been devoted to England’s bold, bold new approach to Test cricket.

‘Bazball’ drew the exuberant home crowd in the summer as chases of 277, 299 and 296 were beaten off with great ease in back-to-back games against New Zealand before an England record 378 hauled in to beat India.

Judging by the five exciting days of Test cricket in Pakistan – and on the most benign pitches too – the alliance between England and McCullum was no mere summer fling.

Full highlights from day five of the first test between Pakistan and England in Rawalpindi



In both innings with the bat, the visitors scored at an unprecedented rate of more than a run per ball (6.50 in the first inning, 7.36 in the second).

It was the first time in Test history that more than 500 runs were scored on the first day of a Test, with four England batsmen putting centuries together – Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope and Harry Brook – in another first on the opening day.

174 – England's score at lunchtime, their highest in the first session of a test

– England’s score at lunchtime, their highest in the first session of a test 83 – Number of balls it took England to reach three figures, new record

– Number of balls it took England to reach three figures, new record 86 – Number of balls it took Crawley to reach one hundred – fastest by an opener in England

– Number of balls it took Crawley to reach one hundred – fastest by an opener in England 6.44 – England’s run rate, the highest total of the first session in CricViz’s database, dating back to 2008

But this isn’t another piece extolling the virtues of England’s new, aggressive approach to their batting. No, ‘Bazball’ reigns supreme in every positive step forward this team makes.

So far on this tour, at every possible moment, in every decision and every facet of the game, we have seen England choose the positive option.

Let’s start with the composition of this test match winning team. First, they released two debutants in Will Jacks and Liam Livingstone… both white-ball specialists, and with one – the latter – who hasn’t played red-ball cricket in 15 months.

England’s selections in the game’s longest form have been safe for so long – choosing experience over raw talent, sticking to the tried and tested and sometimes even ‘tried again’ – but the inclusion of Jacks and Livingstone, with an 18-year-old leg spinner , Rehan Ahmed, now poised to possibly take the injured Livingstone’s place in the second Test, it only serves to highlight the shift in approach.

Explanations. England continued to sweat on the fifth and final night at Rawalpindi over a remaining Pakistani wicket as dusk fell, but even if Jack Leach hadn’t struck the decisive blow with about 10 minutes to play, it wouldn’t have been for the wanting to try.

Jack Leach takes the last wicket to seal England’s victory over Pakistan in the First Test



Through the boldest captaincy and, again, on the most level pitches, England handed Pakistan a tantalizing 100-plus overs to try to chase down the 343 – on the very surface on which the hosts had scored 579 in the first innings and that England had the ball thrown at all corners.

It is tradition for journalists and former players to push for bolder, braver statements from those on the pitch, and be critical when instead a more timid approach is taken to ensure that one result – defeat – stands out from the crowd. battle is achieved. game.

It is easy to make such a judgment without fear of accusations or repercussions. For Ben Stokes to do this, to really ‘risk losing for a better chance of winning’ and not just spout it as rhetoric, took guts that he’s not only known for, but which were further displayed in the way he skippered both. his side followed that statement and led from the front with his tireless spells of bowling.

Michael Atherton says England’s 74-run win in first Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi is one of England’s best ever wins



In front of Sky Sports’ Nasser Hussain, Test cricket leadership has never been done so well.

“You think you’ve seen it all in this game – until you see the last five days,” Hussain said after England’s 74-point victory, only their third ever in Pakistan, and the first since leading England to victory in the dark of Karachi. in 2000.

“There was no reason at all on that featherbed of a field that there should have been a result, so I think it was the best captaincy I’ve ever seen to get 20 wickets. I don’t think I could have had a better captain’s week .”

Ben Stokes says England achieved something ‘very special’ by beating Pakistan by 74 runs in the first test



He added: “England had to get everything right and they had to walk after talking and saying they weren’t playing for a draw.

Stokes and [head coach Brendon] McCullum draws people’s attention to Test cricket. They have changed the mentality of this England side and this era is changing the face of Test cricket.”

It was a point raised at McCullum’s first-ever summer press conference. This bold new style of play was about more than a few home test wins over the summer, impressive as they were, nor an opening victory in Pakistan, sensational though it was.

McCullum said at the time: “Test cricket needs England to be strong, competitive and play a watchable style of cricket. If not, it’s in big trouble.

“I think Test cricket is on a slightly downward trajectory and the only people who can really change that are England. The appreciation of Test cricket in this part of the world, history.

Friday, December 9, 4:30 a.m





“They have a real chance to make significant changes and hopefully inspire the next generation of cricketers to want to play Test cricket rather than just T20 or the shorter forms of the game.”

Job done. And bring on the second Test.

What’s next?

The second test will take place in Multan from Friday (build-up starts at 4.30am on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event prior to first pitch at 5am) with Pakistan looking to step up the series ahead of the final match in Karachi from December 17, which will also be seen live on Sky Sports.