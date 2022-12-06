Mizzou Football Presser Notes: Gasparilla Bowl

The Missouri Tigers (6-6) are on their way to a third consecutive bowl game, this time going to Tampa, Florida, for the Gasparilla Bowl against Wake up Boss (7-5).

Mizzou head coach Eliah Drinkwitz addressed the media this morning to discuss the December 23 bowl matchup, as well as transfer portal updates, injury news and much more. Here are a few of the takeaways from today’s conference.

Mizzou-Kansas’ long-awaited response

Mizzou made the rounds on Twitter last week for a bowl projection that sent the Twitter-verse into a frenzy when a report suggested the Tigers didn’t want to play in Kansas. Today Drinkwitz emphatically shut down the drama.

I realize that the bowl selection process differs from conference to conference, Drinkwitz said. If you haven’t played in a bowl game in, I don’t know, 12 or 15 years, things might change for you.

We submit preferences to the conference, based on many factors, he added. We consider what’s best for our fanbase, what’s best for our student athletes, and what’s best for our athletic department. We’ll take every bowl game they give us and every matchup they give us.

Drinkwitz said if it had been his choice he would have chosen the national championship, but it doesn’t work that way.

For Mizzou fans waiting for the desired match between the two rivals, Drinkwitz noted that the next match is scheduled for September 6, 2025, and told fans to buy their tickets early.

Coming back to the bowl game, a pre-Christmas bowl competition will allow student-athletes to return home for the Christmas break, something Drinkwitz says also plays a role in decision-making.

Away from the football side of things, Drinkwitz ended his press conference with a memorable quote, in which he had the final say in this Kansas rivalry, saying, Let’s go beat Kansas in basketball this weekend. You get it, Dennis (Gates, the Mizzou men’s basketball head coach).

Drinkwitz excited about the chance to play in Tampa and take on Wake Forest

Tampa, Florida.

That’s where the Tigers take on Wake Forest just before Christmas, and if you ask Drinkwitz, there are few other places he’d rather be.

It’s one of my favorite places, Drinkwitz said. I recommend everyone to go to Ybor City and go to the Colombian restaurant. So, you know, I’m kind of excited to go to Tampa to be honest.

Aside from the food options, Drinkwitz cited the weather as another added bonus, citing the ability to go to the city of Tampa for a bowling game as a good deal.

Asked specifically about how fans should see the importance of a bowl game, Drinkwitz mentioned the importance of supporting the University of Missouri.

Showing off is a great sign to our football team and future recruits of the support they’ll receive while they’re here, Drinkwitz said.

Last year’s Armed Forced Bowl in Fort Worth, Texas, caught Drinkwitz’s eye as a good representation of a successful fan atmosphere, and the hope is that the atmosphere in Tampa will show a similar sentiment.

The difference between last year and this year, however, is undoubtedly the opponent Wake Forest.

I have a lot of respect for (Wake Forest head coach) Dave Clawson and Wake Forest and the work he’s done there, Drinkwitz said. They have one of the best quarterbacks in college football in Sam Hartman, so that will be a huge challenge and allow our team to focus on the bowl game.

Hartman in particular is one of the most respected passers in the country and he helps run a unique style of attack.

(Wake Forests offense) relies heavily on RPOs (and) they do a really good job throwing the ball vertically down the field, Drinkwitz said.

On the defensive side, they also show talent.

Defensively they attack, but they will keep the ball in front of them and make sure you earn everything, he added. They are very solid. They don’t beat themselves.

Wake Forest will be a challenge from the ACC, with a plethora of talented teams like Clemson and North Carolina. The Demon Deacons will also face Mizzou for the first time in the program’s history, making for a memorial debut between the two programs.

Drinkwitz provides updates on injuries, rosters and transfer portals

Today marks the opening of the transfer portal and so far damage to the Mizzou front has been limited, barring wide receiver Dominic Lovett’s intent to transfer.

We thought we had maybe 12 to 14 (players who would transfer), and so far we were four short of that, Drinkwitz said. I am very happy with the guys who chose to stay and want to keep working.

With no walk-ons, seven Tigers have announced their intentions to transfer. Dominic Lovett tops the list as one of the SEC’s top receiving talents, announcing its decision to move yesterday.

However, Drinkwitz said there are still opportunities for players to switch.

I don’t think it’s out of the realm of possibility for us to get a few more guys, maybe find another opportunity or see what their role is, and decide they want to do something else after it bowl game, Drinkwitz said. But for us it was about what we expected to be honest, top to bottom we expected these things.

Those potential losses will also be compounded by the impending decisions of those planning the NFL draft. Isaiah McGuire and Martez Manuel have already announced their intentions to embark on their next journey, and Drinkwitz confirmed that they are the only two who have made it clear that they will not participate in the bowl game.

Outside of those two names, TyRon Hopper, Kris Abrams-Draine and Darius Robinson will be a few names to watch in the coming weeks, but no one has announced their plans yet.

Drinkwitz also provided injury updates, noting that Tyrone Hopper and Joseph Charleston are on track to play in the bowl game. Barrett Banister is still working back but should see some of the snaps before his last Mizzou football match. Chance Luper, who has been sidelined all season with a blood clot, has not been medically cleared and will not play in the bowl game.

Offensive lineman EJ Ndoma-Ogar, meanwhile, underwent season-ending surgery and will be on track to return in time for spring training.

These additions and subtractions make roster planning difficult for Drinkwitz and his staff, but another complication is the redshirt rule. Redshirted players can only play in four games, including the bowl game, so Mizzou will fall short in the department as well, particularly in the safety position group.

JaMarion Wayne has played four games, and so has DJ Wesolak, so those guys won’t be available for the bowl game, Drinkwitz said. That’s going to give guys like Isaac Thompson, Tyler Hibbler and Tyler Jones more opportunities at the. safety position in this game.

On the college football front, Drinkwitz also learned about the transfer of North Carolina State quarterback Devin Leary, who announced this morning his intention to leave the Wolfpack.

As an assistant NC statehelped Drinkwitz recruit Leary, and Mizzou became an immediate potential landing destination for the talented quarterback who threw for 48 touchdowns against just nine interceptions.

Drinkwitz did not disclose any intentions, noting that he did not want to violate any transfer portal or NCAA guidelines. Instead, he took the opportunity to discuss the transfer portal idea as a whole.

If you want me to be real, there’s something called supply and demand, Drinkwitz said. And when the supply is high, the demand is low. Now if you look at the supply and demand in the portal you will see loads of really good players in the portal and as a coach you have a chance to really improve your squad in no time.

As evidenced by this season’s reformed defense, Mizzou is no stranger to making the most of transfer portal decisions. Now, with a strong quarterback hitting the portal in addition to the other pieces the Tigers want to target, you can expect a busy offseason.