nick bollettieri: Nick Bollettieri, coach of Agassi and other tennis superstars, dies





Legendary tennis coach Nick Bollettieri, who helped develop superstars like Andre Agassi and Maria Sharapova, has passed away at the age of 91, the IMG Academy announced in a statement on Monday. “Nick Bollettieri, the legendary tennis coach and founder of the Nick Bollettieri Tennis Academy, which formed the basis for today’s IMG Academy, has passed away,” the statement read. While his methods were sometimes controversial, his Florida academy produced top players and would go on to coach 10 players who would become world number one.

Monica Seles, Jim Courier, Anna Kournikova and Mary Pierce were other stars who passed through his Bradenton complex. Bollettieri also advised Venus and Serena Williams and Boris Becker. “Tennis wouldn’t be where it is today without Nick’s influence,” said Jimmy Arias, IMG Academy director of tennis and one of Bollettieri’s original students. “His tennis academy, where I had the privilege of growing up, not only served as a springboard for many tennis greats, but grew into an institution that has had a profound impact on the development of athletes in many sports at all levels.” Bollettieri founded the Nick Bollettieri Tennis Academy — now IMG Academy — in 1978 with a focus on intense physical training, total immersion, and constant competition among the world’s most talented players. His enthusiasm for coaching lasted almost to the end. “Even in his final days, you could often find him on campus, coaching and mentoring young student-athletes and staff with the same passion and enthusiasm he had in his 20s,” said Tim Pernetti, president of IMG Academy Bradenton, a division of the IMG Academy. “Our hearts go out to his wife, Cindi, and his children. He made a lasting and lasting impression on all of us.” Tommy Haas, four-time Grand Slam semifinalist and world number two, posted a moving tribute to the Korean War veteran. “So many memories, I’m not sure where to start,” the 44-year-old posted on Instagram. “Nickiiii, that’s what I’ve called you the longest. “Thank you for your time, knowledge, dedication, expertise, willingness to share your skills, your personal interest in guiding me and giving me the best chance to follow my dreams. “You were a dreamer and a doer, and a pioneer in our sport, truly one of a kind.”



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/sports/nick-bollettieri-coach-of-agassi-and-other-tennis-superstars-dies/articleshow/96009298.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos