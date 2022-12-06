Sports
Section II Announces End of Season Field Hockey Awards and All States – Saratogian
GLENS FALLS, NY – Following their Sunday banquet, Section II released the field hockey all-stars for each of the three leagues, the Foothills Council, Suburban Council and Adirondack/Wasaren League. In addition, ten players from the section were named to the all-state team.
Saratoga’s Aubrey Ide and Burnt Hills’ Caroline Kogut both received that honor. Hoosick Falls was the only program in which multiple players received all-state honors, with Emma McCart and Gwyn Vincent representing the Panthers.
Haley Backlund (Bethlehem), Skyler Van Wormer (Guilderland), Ayaka Sasaki (Johnstown), Lillian Willis (South Glens Falls), Dani Hand (Queensbury) and Mary Kate McPhee (Salem-Cambridge) rounded out the ten Section II student-athletes to to be named to the all-state team.
So proud of our Saratoga Field Hockey girls, Suburban Council and Section 2 Field Hockey First Team All Stars. What a great banquet today – Thank you girls for your dedication and those who hosted today’s banquet. pic.twitter.com/Vx90UGczG3
— Saratoga Field Hockey (@TogaFieldhockey) December 4, 2022
Congratulations to BH1st Allstar Team KJ Jensen Sr Capt. GK, Caroline Kogut Jr Capt, Allie ORourke Soph, Lily Mastrella frosh – all the hard work and dedication paid off Great [email protected] pic.twitter.com/HBXe8bevSE
— BHBL Field Hockey (@BHBLFH) December 4, 2022
FOOTHILLS GUESS FIRST TEAM
Ava Reynolds —South Glens Falls – junior goalkeeper
Nora Trimarchi – South Glens Falls – junior midfielder
Mia Benincasa – South Glens Falls – junior forward
Lillian Willis – South Glens Falls – sophomore midfielder
Ayaka Sasaki – Johnstown – senior forward
Caroline Krempa – Johnstown – junior midfielder
Cole Krempa – Johnstown – junior forward
Dani Hand — Queensbury — senior forward
Kendra Ballard – Queensbury – senior midfielder
Kaitlyn Barton – Queensbury – junior defender
Alexa Prouty – Schuylerville – sophomore defenseman
MaKenna Hart – Schuylerville – sophomore midfielder
Maya Westbrook — Scotia — sophomore goalie
Maddie Darling — Scotia — senior midfielder
Kendall Gross – Glens Falls – junior midfielder
Natalie Frasier – Glens Falls – sophomore forward
Maia Morales — Gloversville — junior defender
Charlotte Perron — Gloversville — senior midfielder
FOOTHILLS GUESS SECOND TEAM
Katelyn Klotz – South Glens Falls – senior defender
Mackenna Huestis – South Glens Falls – senior forward
Isabella Sefcik – South Glens Falls – junior defender
Ava Shirk – South Glens Falls – sophomore defenseman
Parker Klingbeil – Johnstown – junior defender
Emily Pertell – Johnstown – senior midfielder
Reegan Wilcox — Johnstown — senior defender
Kendal Kelsey – Queensbury – junior defender
Ryan Allen – Queensbury – junior defender
Abigail Kittell – Queensbury – junior goalkeeper
Katherine Elder — Schuylerville — sophomore forward
Sora Dupras – Schuylerville – sophomore forward
Sam Baccari – Scotland – senior defender
Autumn Kramer – Scotia – senior forward
Sylvia Slingerland – Glens Falls – freshman center fielder
Macklin McGrath – Glens Falls – freshman center fielder
Annabelle Frisch – Gloversville – senior forward
Hannah “Jack” Kolesnikov – Gloversville – senior defenseman
FOOTHILLS COUNCIL FAIR MENTIONS
Maddy Moger – Queensbury – second year sweeper
Brianna Zehr – Queensbury – second year defender
Katie Gannon – Queensbury – junior defender
Izzie Aurelia – Glens Falls – sophomore defenseman
Maggie Goodwin — Glens Falls — freshman goalie
Daisy Mehan – Schuylerville – sophomore forward
Ruby Mehan — Schuylerville — senior forward
Jena Barker — Johnstown — junior midfielder
Ava Barker – Johnstown – junior forward
Nicole Simon — Johnstown — senior midfielder
Aaron McDuffie — Gloversville — senior defenseman
Deeanna Douglas – Gloversville – senior
Maddy Horan — Scotia — senior defender
Calleigh Jensen — Scotia — senior defender
Kaia Dake – South Glens Falls – sophomore forward
Isabella Iorio – South Glens Falls – sophomore defenseman
Lauren Durfey – South Glens Falls – junior midfielder
SUBURB COUNCIL FIRST TEAM
Haley Backlund — Bethlehem — senior forward
Elizabeth Austin – Bethlehem – junior midfielder
Violet Macdonald — Bethlehem — senior midfielder
Caroline Kogut – Burnt Hills – junior back
Lily Mastrella – Burnt Hills – freshman forward
Allie O’Rourke – Burnt Hills – sophomore midfielder
Katherine Jensen — Burnt Hills — senior goalie
Maile Wargacki – Columbia – senior goalkeeper
Skyler Van Wormer — Guilderland — junior forward
Giuliana Vivenzio — Guilderland — senior back
Anna DeBoom – Guilderland – senior back
Sofia Cannistraci – Guilderland – senior goalkeeper
Grace Murphy – Niskayuna – junior midfielder
Aubrey Ide — Saratoga — senior midfielder
Allie Shamberger — Saratoga — senior forward
Emma Landers — Saratoga — Senior Midfielder
Mia Bolster — Saratoga — junior back
Jamie Martino — Shaker — senior midfielder
Karleigh Mirabile – Shaker – senior forward
Erin Dooley — Shen — senior back
Ava Wright – Shen – senior back
SUBURB COUNCIL SECOND TEAM
Finleigh McClain — Bethlehem — freshman center/back
Lillian Morse — Burnt Hills — sophomore midfielder
Addisyn Knapik – Burnt Hills – freshman back
Maggie Lansley – Burnt Hills – sophomore midfielder
Maddy Connelie – Burnt Hills – senior forward
Rachel Ostiguy — Columbia — senior forward/midfielder
Sadie Miller – Guilderland – sophomore midfielder
Maddy Petti – Guilderland – senior midfielder
Adelyn Farrell — Niskayuna — Senior Midfielder
Hailey Auster — Niskayuna — senior back
Julia Cropsey – Niskayuna – senior goalkeeper
Charlotte Drabek – Saratoga – sophomore midfielder
Eleanor McNamera – Saratoga – junior back
Annabel Kelsey – Shaker – junior midfielder
Chayenne Zobel — Shen — senior midfielder
Hannah Mehta – Shen – junior midfielder
SUBURBAN COUNCIL FAIR MENTIONS
Avery Eick – Bethlehem – sophomore forward
Carly King – Guilderland – junior back
Lily Durivage – Guilderland – sophomore midfielder
Lily Wilborn – Saratoga – junior goalie
Viviana Nicastro — Saratoga — senior forward
Dharini Madadi — Shaker — senior midfielder
Julia Alvey – Shaker – senior back
Annika Schermerhorn — Shen — junior forward
Kennedy Campbell — Shen — junior midfielder
ADIRONDACK/WASAREN LEAGUE FIRST TEAM
LEAGUE MVP: Gwyn Vincent — Hoosick Falls — junior midfielder
Sydney Crombach – Corinth – junior goalkeeper
Ceci Christian — Emma Willard — junior midfielder
Reagan Swain – Granville – senior forward
Haylie Barber – Granville – junior forward
Jocelyn Spiezio — Greenwich — senior forward
MacKenzie Dixson — Greenwich — senior midfielder
Mary Kate McPhee — Salem-Cambridge — senior midfielder
Taylor Cary — Salem-Cambridge — senior back
Emma McCart – Hoosick Falls – senior forward
MacKenna Roberson – Hoosick Falls – junior midfielder
Tatum Hickey – Hoosick Falls – freshman forward
ADIRONDACK/WASAREN LEAGUE SECOND TEAM
Aubrey Lozier – Corinth – eighth grade ahead
Gabby Possible – Emma Willard – senior goalkeeper
Megan Decker – Granville – junior goalkeeper
Lauren Bascom – Granville – junior defender
Reese Autiello — Greenwich — senior midfield/goalkeeper
Brooke Kuzmich — Greenwich — freshman midfield/forward
Nicole LaFountain — Salem-Cambridge — sophomore midfielder
Lexy Cary — Salem-Cambridge — senior forward
Kamryn Friel – Hoosick Falls – senior defender
Ava Kasulinous – Hoosick Falls – sophomore midfielder
Ava Case – Hoosick Falls – sophomore defenseman
SECTION II’S ALL STATES TEAM
Caroline Kogut — Burnt Hills (suburb)
Haley Backlund — Bethlehem (suburb)
Skyler Van Wormer — Guilderland (Suburban)
Aubrey Ide — Saratoga (suburb)
Ayaka Sasaki – Johnstown (Foothills)
Lillian Willis – South Glens Falls (Foothills)
Dani Hand — Queensbury (Foothills)
Emma McCart — Hoosick Falls (ADK/WAS)
Gwyn Vincent – Hoosick Falls (ADK/WAS)
Mary Kate McPhee — Salem-Cambridge (ADK/WAS)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.saratogian.com/2022/12/05/high-school-field-hockey-section-ii-announces-end-of-season-and-all-state-field-hockey-awards/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
