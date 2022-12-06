Section II Announces End of Season Field Hockey Awards and All States – Saratogian





GLENS FALLS, NY – Following their Sunday banquet, Section II released the field hockey all-stars for each of the three leagues, the Foothills Council, Suburban Council and Adirondack/Wasaren League. In addition, ten players from the section were named to the all-state team. Saratoga’s Aubrey Ide and Burnt Hills’ Caroline Kogut both received that honor. Hoosick Falls was the only program in which multiple players received all-state honors, with Emma McCart and Gwyn Vincent representing the Panthers. Haley Backlund (Bethlehem), Skyler Van Wormer (Guilderland), Ayaka Sasaki (Johnstown), Lillian Willis (South Glens Falls), Dani Hand (Queensbury) and Mary Kate McPhee (Salem-Cambridge) rounded out the ten Section II student-athletes to to be named to the all-state team. So proud of our Saratoga Field Hockey girls, Suburban Council and Section 2 Field Hockey First Team All Stars. What a great banquet today – Thank you girls for your dedication and those who hosted today’s banquet. pic.twitter.com/Vx90UGczG3 — Saratoga Field Hockey (@TogaFieldhockey) December 4, 2022 Congratulations to BH1st Allstar Team KJ Jensen Sr Capt. GK, Caroline Kogut Jr Capt, Allie ORourke Soph, Lily Mastrella frosh – all the hard work and dedication paid off Great [email protected] pic.twitter.com/HBXe8bevSE — BHBL Field Hockey (@BHBLFH) December 4, 2022 FOOTHILLS GUESS FIRST TEAM Ava Reynolds —South Glens Falls – junior goalkeeper

Nora Trimarchi – South Glens Falls – junior midfielder

Mia Benincasa – South Glens Falls – junior forward

Lillian Willis – South Glens Falls – sophomore midfielder

Ayaka Sasaki – Johnstown – senior forward

Caroline Krempa – Johnstown – junior midfielder

Cole Krempa – Johnstown – junior forward

Dani Hand — Queensbury — senior forward

Kendra Ballard – Queensbury – senior midfielder

Kaitlyn Barton – Queensbury – junior defender

Alexa Prouty – Schuylerville – sophomore defenseman

MaKenna Hart – Schuylerville – sophomore midfielder

Maya Westbrook — Scotia — sophomore goalie

Maddie Darling — Scotia — senior midfielder

Kendall Gross – Glens Falls – junior midfielder

Natalie Frasier – Glens Falls – sophomore forward

Maia Morales — Gloversville — junior defender

Charlotte Perron — Gloversville — senior midfielder FOOTHILLS GUESS SECOND TEAM Katelyn Klotz – South Glens Falls – senior defender

Mackenna Huestis – South Glens Falls – senior forward

Isabella Sefcik – South Glens Falls – junior defender

Ava Shirk – South Glens Falls – sophomore defenseman

Parker Klingbeil – Johnstown – junior defender

Emily Pertell – Johnstown – senior midfielder

Reegan Wilcox — Johnstown — senior defender

Kendal Kelsey – Queensbury – junior defender

Ryan Allen – Queensbury – junior defender

Abigail Kittell – Queensbury – junior goalkeeper

Katherine Elder — Schuylerville — sophomore forward

Sora Dupras – Schuylerville – sophomore forward

Sam Baccari – Scotland – senior defender

Autumn Kramer – Scotia – senior forward

Sylvia Slingerland – Glens Falls – freshman center fielder

Macklin McGrath – Glens Falls – freshman center fielder

Annabelle Frisch – Gloversville – senior forward

Hannah “Jack” Kolesnikov – Gloversville – senior defenseman FOOTHILLS COUNCIL FAIR MENTIONS Maddy Moger – Queensbury – second year sweeper

Brianna Zehr – Queensbury – second year defender

Katie Gannon – Queensbury – junior defender

Izzie Aurelia – Glens Falls – sophomore defenseman

Maggie Goodwin — Glens Falls — freshman goalie

Daisy Mehan – Schuylerville – sophomore forward

Ruby Mehan — Schuylerville — senior forward

Jena Barker — Johnstown — junior midfielder

Ava Barker – Johnstown – junior forward

Nicole Simon — Johnstown — senior midfielder

Aaron McDuffie — Gloversville — senior defenseman

Deeanna Douglas – Gloversville – senior

Maddy Horan — Scotia — senior defender

Calleigh Jensen — Scotia — senior defender

Kaia Dake – South Glens Falls – sophomore forward

Isabella Iorio – South Glens Falls – sophomore defenseman

Lauren Durfey – South Glens Falls – junior midfielder The Burnt Hills hockey team won their season opener against Shenendehowa 7-0 on Wednesday, September 7. (Photo by Kyle Adams)

Shenendehowa fought to a 1-0 victory over Saratoga in the Section II Class A semifinals on Tuesday, October 25. (Photo by Kyle Adams)

Shenendehowa fought to a 1-0 victory over Saratoga in the Section II Class A semifinals on Tuesday, October 25. (Photo by Kyle Adams)

Saratoga’s Allie Shamberger was named a 2022 Suburban Council first-team all-star. (Photo by Kyle Adams)

Saratoga’s Aubrey Ide was named a 2022 Suburban Council first-team all-star. (Photo by Kyle Adams)

Shenendehowa fought to a 1-0 victory over Saratoga in the Section II Class A semifinals on Tuesday, October 25. (Photo by Kyle Adams)

Shenendehowa fought to a 1-0 victory over Saratoga in the Section II Class A semifinals on Tuesday, October 25. (Photo by Kyle Adams)

South Glens Falls celebrates winning the Section II Class B field hockey championship in overtime against Burnt Hills on Sunday, October 30 at Gloversville High School. (Photo by Kyle Adams) SUBURB COUNCIL FIRST TEAM Haley Backlund — Bethlehem — senior forward

Elizabeth Austin – Bethlehem – junior midfielder

Violet Macdonald — Bethlehem — senior midfielder

Caroline Kogut – Burnt Hills – junior back

Lily Mastrella – Burnt Hills – freshman forward

Allie O’Rourke – Burnt Hills – sophomore midfielder

Katherine Jensen — Burnt Hills — senior goalie

Maile Wargacki – Columbia – senior goalkeeper

Skyler Van Wormer — Guilderland — junior forward

Giuliana Vivenzio — Guilderland — senior back

Anna DeBoom – Guilderland – senior back

Sofia Cannistraci – Guilderland – senior goalkeeper

Grace Murphy – Niskayuna – junior midfielder

Aubrey Ide — Saratoga — senior midfielder

Allie Shamberger — Saratoga — senior forward

Emma Landers — Saratoga — Senior Midfielder

Mia Bolster — Saratoga — junior back

Jamie Martino — Shaker — senior midfielder

Karleigh Mirabile – Shaker – senior forward

Erin Dooley — Shen — senior back

Ava Wright – Shen – senior back SUBURB COUNCIL SECOND TEAM Finleigh McClain — Bethlehem — freshman center/back

Lillian Morse — Burnt Hills — sophomore midfielder

Addisyn Knapik – Burnt Hills – freshman back

Maggie Lansley – Burnt Hills – sophomore midfielder

Maddy Connelie – Burnt Hills – senior forward

Rachel Ostiguy — Columbia — senior forward/midfielder

Sadie Miller – Guilderland – sophomore midfielder

Maddy Petti – Guilderland – senior midfielder

Adelyn Farrell — Niskayuna — Senior Midfielder

Hailey Auster — Niskayuna — senior back

Julia Cropsey – Niskayuna – senior goalkeeper

Charlotte Drabek – Saratoga – sophomore midfielder

Eleanor McNamera – Saratoga – junior back

Annabel Kelsey – Shaker – junior midfielder

Chayenne Zobel — Shen — senior midfielder

Hannah Mehta – Shen – junior midfielder SUBURBAN COUNCIL FAIR MENTIONS Avery Eick – Bethlehem – sophomore forward

Carly King – Guilderland – junior back

Lily Durivage – Guilderland – sophomore midfielder

Lily Wilborn – Saratoga – junior goalie

Viviana Nicastro — Saratoga — senior forward

Dharini Madadi — Shaker — senior midfielder

Julia Alvey – Shaker – senior back

Annika Schermerhorn — Shen — junior forward

Kennedy Campbell — Shen — junior midfielder ADIRONDACK/WASAREN LEAGUE FIRST TEAM LEAGUE MVP: Gwyn Vincent — Hoosick Falls — junior midfielder

Sydney Crombach – Corinth – junior goalkeeper

Ceci Christian — Emma Willard — junior midfielder

Reagan Swain – Granville – senior forward

Haylie Barber – Granville – junior forward

Jocelyn Spiezio — Greenwich — senior forward

MacKenzie Dixson — Greenwich — senior midfielder

Mary Kate McPhee — Salem-Cambridge — senior midfielder

Taylor Cary — Salem-Cambridge — senior back

Emma McCart – Hoosick Falls – senior forward

MacKenna Roberson – Hoosick Falls – junior midfielder

Tatum Hickey – Hoosick Falls – freshman forward ADIRONDACK/WASAREN LEAGUE SECOND TEAM Aubrey Lozier – Corinth – eighth grade ahead

Gabby Possible – Emma Willard – senior goalkeeper

Megan Decker – Granville – junior goalkeeper

Lauren Bascom – Granville – junior defender

Reese Autiello — Greenwich — senior midfield/goalkeeper

Brooke Kuzmich — Greenwich — freshman midfield/forward

Nicole LaFountain — Salem-Cambridge — sophomore midfielder

Lexy Cary — Salem-Cambridge — senior forward

Kamryn Friel – Hoosick Falls – senior defender

Ava Kasulinous – Hoosick Falls – sophomore midfielder

Ava Case – Hoosick Falls – sophomore defenseman SECTION II’S ALL STATES TEAM Caroline Kogut — Burnt Hills (suburb)

Haley Backlund — Bethlehem (suburb)

Skyler Van Wormer — Guilderland (Suburban)

Aubrey Ide — Saratoga (suburb)

Ayaka Sasaki – Johnstown (Foothills)

Lillian Willis – South Glens Falls (Foothills)

Dani Hand — Queensbury (Foothills)

Emma McCart — Hoosick Falls (ADK/WAS)

Gwyn Vincent – Hoosick Falls (ADK/WAS)

Mary Kate McPhee — Salem-Cambridge (ADK/WAS)

