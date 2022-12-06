Sports
England’s best overseas Test cricket win after beating Pakistan
England overcame a lifeless pitch, the setting sun and Pakistan’s lower resistance to record a famous victory in Rawalpindi… but where does it rank among their greatest Test successes EVER abroad?
- England defeated Pakistan by 74 points in the opening Test at Rawalpindi
- Fighting against the clock and blocking batsmen gave England a memorable victory
- They won in 2000 in Pakistan’s near darkness in Karachi
- Another important win in Asia came against India in Mumbai in 2012
- Of course, there are plenty of hugely satisfying Ashes wins in Australia
England recorded an all-ages victory as they overcame a dead pitch, the setting sun and a stubborn Pakistan to win the First Test by 74 runs at Rawalpindi.
Ben Stokes made a statement on the fourth day that could easily have backfired on England, and sure enough, at one point Pakistan looked determined to beat their target of 343 to win.
But Jimmy Anderson and Ollie Robinson took four wickets each while somehow getting something out of the surface before Jack Leach wrapped things up.
So where does this victory rank among England’s best overseas? Wisden editor LAWRENCE BOOTH is in the top five.
There was joy for England as they secured only their third ever test win in Pakistan
5. Karachi 2000-01 – England won by four wickets
Pakistan had never lost at the National Stadium in Karachi as the teams arrived for the third and final test with the series still 0-0.
But Mike Atherton hit 125 in nine-and-a-half hours before the hosts collapsed to 158 on the final morning.
Set 176, England came home after dark, with Graham Thorpe pushing in the winning runs after some unnecessary wasting of time from Pakistan captain Moin Khan.
Graham Thorpe and Nasser Hussain guided England to victory over Pakistan in the dark
The England team celebrating their victory over Pakistan in Karachi in 2000
Bobby Peel overcame his hangover to take six wickets as England beat Australia in 1894
4. Sydney 1894-95 – England won by 10 runs
Nearly 87 years before the miracle of Headingley ’81, England won their only other test after following.
Bowled out for 325 in their first innings, they trailed Australia by 261, before taking 437 the second time, with a century ahead of opener Albert Ward.
Australia needed 177 but collapsed from 130 for two to 166 all out as left arm spinner Bobby Peel, bowling monstrously hungover, took six wickets.
3. Mumbai 2012-13 – England won by 10 wickets
India had been victorious in the first Test in Ahmedabad sparking fears of a 4-0 whitewash, but Alastair Cook’s side responded in style.
Monty Panesar and Graeme Swann shared 19 wickets on a pitch produced to help India’s spinners, and Kevin Pietersen scored an excellent 186 not long after being reinstated after ‘Textgate’.
England won the next Test in Kolkata and soon celebrated their first series win in India for 28 years.
Kevin Pietersen hit 186 as England beat India in Mumbai in 2012 – and they would win their first Test series in 28 years there
2. Melbourne 2010-11 – England won by an innings and 157 runs
This was the game that set the ashes for Andrew Strauss’ team, after an opening day that will be arguably England’s best in Australia.
Having scored the hosts for 98, Strauss and Alastair Cook reached stumps on 157 without a loss.
Jonathan Trott then 168 didn’t matter as England scored 513, before Tim Bresnan’s four-for sealed a thumping victory, and the England players performed ‘the Sprinkler’ on the MCG’s outfield.
England’s Graeme Swann leads the team in performing the ‘sprinkler’ dance at the MCG
James Anderson, Graeme Swann and Alastair Cook celebrate a smashing Ashes innings victory
1. Rawalpindi 2022-23 – England won by 74 points
On a pitch apparently set up for a draw, England performed out of their minds, taking 657 in 101 overs and then 264 in 35.
Jimmy Anderson and Ollie Robinson each took four wickets in Pakistan’s second innings, before Jack Leach called for a final blow with just minutes to go before sunset.
England spinner Jack Leach (second from left) claimed the last wicket England needed for victory
|
