College football portal tracker

The first FBS transfer window officially opens on Monday and we expected hundreds of players to pour into the portal.

Graduated transfers and players whose head coach has been fired can enter the portal at any time, but the first open period for all players begins Monday and closes on January 18. It is the first year with these transfer windows. The second comes after spring training April 15-30. Players are not required to choose their transfer destinations during those periods, but that is when non-graduates must submit their paperwork to pursue a transfer.

Rivals is extensively tuned to the transfer portal with its transfer tracker, updating it continuously as new names appear. In this space, we’ll keep you updated on all the biggest names in college football who decide to pursue another opportunity.

JT Daniels on the road again

JT Daniels attends a fourth school. According to ESPN, Daniels plans to re-enter the transfer portal. He is no stranger to the transfer process. He spent the 2022 season at West Virginia and previously had stops at Georgia and USC.

Daniels was the starter at USC as a true freshman in 2018 and then suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 1 of the 2019 season. From there, he transferred to Georgia. He started a few games, but mostly served as backup to Stetson Bennett. He was the backup as UGA won the league title in 2021.

Later, Daniels transferred to WVU and started most of the season for the Mountaineers before being replaced by Garrett Greene late in the year. For the season, Daniels threw for 2,107 yards, 13 touchdowns, and nine interceptions.

Due to the exception allowed for the 2020 season, Daniels has at least one more season to qualify. And if he can get his hands on a medical redshirt for 2019, it’s possible he could even play as a seventh-year senior in 2024.

Oklahoma State QB Spencer Sanders in the portal

Longtime Oklahoma State QB Spencer Sanders transfers.

Sanders has been the Oklahoma state starter for most of his career. He has played in 43 games over the past four seasons and is 765 of 1,254 passes for 9,553 yards and 67 TDs and 40 TDs.

Sander’s best season came in 2021 when he completed 62% of his passes for 2,839 yards and threw 20 touchdowns. He took a step back as he struggled with injuries in 2022, completing 58% of his passes and throwing for 2,642 yards in 10 games.

Sanders will likely have many suitors from schools looking for an experienced starter. And Oklahoma State could also be in the QB transfer market. The Cowboys have sung only one four-star QB in the past three recruiting classes, and that QB Nevadas Shane Illingworth is no longer on the roster.

Pac-12’s main receiver hits the gantry

Dorian Singer may not be a household name nationally, but Pac-12 coaches are very aware of him.

Singer caught 66 passes for 1,105 yards and six touchdowns for Arizona this season, leading the Pac-12 in receiving yards. However, Singer has decided to leave the Wildcats program.

Singer has two more years to qualify. He will be highly coveted by other programs.

Pitt adds Phil Jurkovec from Boston College

Pitt already had another quarterback lined up.

The same day Kedon Slovis put his name on the transfer portal, the Panthers received a commitment from ex-Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec. Jurkovec, who notified ESPN of its decisionwas born in Pittsburgh and started three seasons with BC and began his career at Notre Dame.

Jurkovec, who has a career-high 5,405 passing yards, was injured in BC’s loss to UConn on October 29 and did not return this season. He is eligible for one year at Pitt.

4-year starting QB Devin Leary leaves NC State

Another notable quarterback hits the transfer portal.

Devin Leary announced his plan to leave NC State before his final year of eligibility. Leary was NC State’s starting quarterback for the past four seasons. He was the ACC’s Preseason Player of the Year, but suffered a season-ending chest injury after appearing in just six games.

Over four seasons, Leary threw for 6,807 yards and 62 touchdowns. In 2021, he threw for 3,433 yards and 35 touchdowns with just five interceptions. He will be heavily chased into the portal.

With Leary leaving, NC State will either pursue a transfer itself or turn to MJ Morris or Ben Finley. Morris impressed as a true freshman, becoming the starter a few weeks after Leary’s injury. When Morris suffered an injury himself, Finley led the Wolfpack to a victory over North Carolina in the regular season finale.

DJ Uiagalelei leaves Clemson

Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has decided to enter the transfer portal, he announced Monday.

Uiagalelei was a five-star recruit in 2020 who supported Trevor Lawrence as a freshman and most notably played a starring role for the Tigers in a road game against Notre Dame. But when he took over as a starter in 2021, Uiagalelei failed to match that level. Uiagalelei threw for 2,246 yards with nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions while completing just 55.6% of his throws as the Tigers ACC championship streak ended.

This season, Uiagalelei showed improvement and kept his starting job, even with another five-star, Cade Klubnik, hot on his heels. Clemson went 10-2 in the regular season with Uiagalelei as the starter, but head coach Dabo Swinney made Uiagalelei ahead of Klubnik in the ACC title game. Klubnik played great, going 20 of 24 for 279 yards and a touchdown in a 39-10 win.

With Klubnik looking like the quarterback of the future, including in the Orange Bowl vs. Tennessee, Uiagalelei decided to pursue other opportunities. As a native of California, it would make sense to see Uiagalelei end up on the West Coast again.

Graham Mertz is transferred from Wisconsin

After three years as a starting quarterback at Wisconsin, Graham Mertz moves on. Mertz announced that he will enter the portal on Sunday and is eligible for two more years.

Mertz made 32 starts for the Badgers with mixed results. Wisconsin fired head coach Paul Chryst during the season. Jim Leonhard, Chryst’s defensive coordinator, was the interim coach, but the school decided to hire Luke Fickell from Cincinnati instead.

Mertz threw for 5,405 yards in his career with 38 touchdowns and 26 interceptions. He has a 19-13 record as Wisconsin’s starting quarterback.

Wisconsin went 6-6 this season and is scheduled to face Oklahoma State on December 27 in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Wisconsin has not finished with a losing record since 2001.

Other college football players in the transfer portal