Sports
College football portal tracker
The first FBS transfer window officially opens on Monday and we expected hundreds of players to pour into the portal.
Graduated transfers and players whose head coach has been fired can enter the portal at any time, but the first open period for all players begins Monday and closes on January 18. It is the first year with these transfer windows. The second comes after spring training April 15-30. Players are not required to choose their transfer destinations during those periods, but that is when non-graduates must submit their paperwork to pursue a transfer.
Rivals is extensively tuned to the transfer portal with its transfer tracker, updating it continuously as new names appear. In this space, we’ll keep you updated on all the biggest names in college football who decide to pursue another opportunity.
JT Daniels on the road again
JT Daniels attends a fourth school. According to ESPN, Daniels plans to re-enter the transfer portal. He is no stranger to the transfer process. He spent the 2022 season at West Virginia and previously had stops at Georgia and USC.
Daniels was the starter at USC as a true freshman in 2018 and then suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 1 of the 2019 season. From there, he transferred to Georgia. He started a few games, but mostly served as backup to Stetson Bennett. He was the backup as UGA won the league title in 2021.
Later, Daniels transferred to WVU and started most of the season for the Mountaineers before being replaced by Garrett Greene late in the year. For the season, Daniels threw for 2,107 yards, 13 touchdowns, and nine interceptions.
Due to the exception allowed for the 2020 season, Daniels has at least one more season to qualify. And if he can get his hands on a medical redshirt for 2019, it’s possible he could even play as a seventh-year senior in 2024.
Oklahoma State QB Spencer Sanders in the portal
Longtime Oklahoma State QB Spencer Sanders transfers.
Sanders has been the Oklahoma state starter for most of his career. He has played in 43 games over the past four seasons and is 765 of 1,254 passes for 9,553 yards and 67 TDs and 40 TDs.
Sander’s best season came in 2021 when he completed 62% of his passes for 2,839 yards and threw 20 touchdowns. He took a step back as he struggled with injuries in 2022, completing 58% of his passes and throwing for 2,642 yards in 10 games.
Sanders will likely have many suitors from schools looking for an experienced starter. And Oklahoma State could also be in the QB transfer market. The Cowboys have sung only one four-star QB in the past three recruiting classes, and that QB Nevadas Shane Illingworth is no longer on the roster.
Pac-12’s main receiver hits the gantry
Dorian Singer may not be a household name nationally, but Pac-12 coaches are very aware of him.
Singer caught 66 passes for 1,105 yards and six touchdowns for Arizona this season, leading the Pac-12 in receiving yards. However, Singer has decided to leave the Wildcats program.
Singer has two more years to qualify. He will be highly coveted by other programs.
Pitt adds Phil Jurkovec from Boston College
Pitt already had another quarterback lined up.
The same day Kedon Slovis put his name on the transfer portal, the Panthers received a commitment from ex-Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec. Jurkovec, who notified ESPN of its decisionwas born in Pittsburgh and started three seasons with BC and began his career at Notre Dame.
Jurkovec, who has a career-high 5,405 passing yards, was injured in BC’s loss to UConn on October 29 and did not return this season. He is eligible for one year at Pitt.
4-year starting QB Devin Leary leaves NC State
Another notable quarterback hits the transfer portal.
Devin Leary announced his plan to leave NC State before his final year of eligibility. Leary was NC State’s starting quarterback for the past four seasons. He was the ACC’s Preseason Player of the Year, but suffered a season-ending chest injury after appearing in just six games.
Over four seasons, Leary threw for 6,807 yards and 62 touchdowns. In 2021, he threw for 3,433 yards and 35 touchdowns with just five interceptions. He will be heavily chased into the portal.
With Leary leaving, NC State will either pursue a transfer itself or turn to MJ Morris or Ben Finley. Morris impressed as a true freshman, becoming the starter a few weeks after Leary’s injury. When Morris suffered an injury himself, Finley led the Wolfpack to a victory over North Carolina in the regular season finale.
DJ Uiagalelei leaves Clemson
Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has decided to enter the transfer portal, he announced Monday.
Uiagalelei was a five-star recruit in 2020 who supported Trevor Lawrence as a freshman and most notably played a starring role for the Tigers in a road game against Notre Dame. But when he took over as a starter in 2021, Uiagalelei failed to match that level. Uiagalelei threw for 2,246 yards with nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions while completing just 55.6% of his throws as the Tigers ACC championship streak ended.
This season, Uiagalelei showed improvement and kept his starting job, even with another five-star, Cade Klubnik, hot on his heels. Clemson went 10-2 in the regular season with Uiagalelei as the starter, but head coach Dabo Swinney made Uiagalelei ahead of Klubnik in the ACC title game. Klubnik played great, going 20 of 24 for 279 yards and a touchdown in a 39-10 win.
With Klubnik looking like the quarterback of the future, including in the Orange Bowl vs. Tennessee, Uiagalelei decided to pursue other opportunities. As a native of California, it would make sense to see Uiagalelei end up on the West Coast again.
Graham Mertz is transferred from Wisconsin
After three years as a starting quarterback at Wisconsin, Graham Mertz moves on. Mertz announced that he will enter the portal on Sunday and is eligible for two more years.
Mertz made 32 starts for the Badgers with mixed results. Wisconsin fired head coach Paul Chryst during the season. Jim Leonhard, Chryst’s defensive coordinator, was the interim coach, but the school decided to hire Luke Fickell from Cincinnati instead.
Mertz threw for 5,405 yards in his career with 38 touchdowns and 26 interceptions. He has a 19-13 record as Wisconsin’s starting quarterback.
Wisconsin went 6-6 this season and is scheduled to face Oklahoma State on December 27 in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Wisconsin has not finished with a losing record since 2001.
Other college football players in the transfer portal
-
Pitt QB Kedon Slovis
-
UCF QB Mikey Keene
-
Oklahoma State L. B. Mason Cobb
-
Ball State RB Carson Steele
-
Rhode Island OT Ajani Cornelius
-
Texas A&M CB Denver Harris
-
Stanford O. T. Myles Hinton
-
Virginia CB Fentrell cypress
-
Indiana DE Dasan McCullough
-
Ole Miss QB Luke Altmyer
-
Florida State DB Sam McCall
-
Texas A&M QB Haynes King
-
Missouri WR Dominic Lovett
-
Oregon W. R. Donte Thornton
-
Virginia QB Brennan Armstrong
-
Texas QB Hudson card
-
Texas A&M DL resigns from Adeleye
-
Notre Dame QB Drew Pyne
-
Wisconsin OL Logan Brown
-
Alabama RB Trey Sanders
-
West Michigan DL Braden Fiske
-
Oklahoma WR Theo Wease
-
Old Lordship WR Ali Jennings
-
USF WR Jimmy Horn
-
Alabama WR Traeshon Holden
-
DB Myles Slusher of Arkansas
-
Georgia Tech QB Jeff Sims
-
Wyoming R. B. Titus Swen
-
Oregon State QB Chance Nolan
-
Oregon LB Justin Flowe
-
Central Michigan QB Daniel Richardson
|
Sources
2/ https://sports.yahoo.com/college-football-transfer-portal-tracker-oklahoma-state-qb-spencer-sanders-heading-elsewhere-200310532.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- College football portal tracker
- Julia Roberts wore a dress covered in photos of George Clooney
- England’s best overseas Test cricket win after beating Pakistan
- Labor Starmer Announces Plans for Power Transfer to British Territories
- Shop this soft turtleneck sweater dress for winter
- Section II Announces End of Season Field Hockey Awards and All States – Saratogian
- Xi Jinping thanks late leader Jiang Zemin for ensuring party’s survival in ‘storms’
- Smelling Your Way to Love
- Simone Ashley wore a transparent dress for the Fashion Awards 2022
- nick bollettieri: Nick Bollettieri, coach of Agassi and other tennis superstars, dies
- Steam Dwarf Fortress: Dwarf Fortress Graphics Update Opens Up New Gameplay Possibilities For Odd Game
- A ‘zombie’ virus has resurrected from the permafrost of Siberia. Can they infect people?