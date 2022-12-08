Return of Iowa football players in transfer portal possible, but unlikely for most





Iowa personnel to handle potential portal returns on a case-by-case basis

Iowa football players swarm onto the field for the start of the game against South Dakota State at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, September 3, 2022. (Savannah Blake/The Gazette) IOWA CITY Kirk Ferentz expects most of the Iowa players who entered the transfer portal Wednesday afternoon eight scholarship players will probably no longer be with us. But Iowa’s football coach said it’s possible for a player who left through the transfer portal to rejoin the team. I don’t think there will be a large number of those, at least not in our program, Ferentz said on Sunday. Iowa has no general rule for players returning from the portal. Our approach will be that we will look at each case individually, Ferentz said. Former Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon, now in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers, is an example of a player who entered the portal before returning to Iowa. Some players who leave Iowa are very firm in their thinking, Ferentz said. Amazingly, I think a few of them already had a destination in mind, Ferentz said. That is good. It’s good that they have a home. But not everyone is one hundred percent, Ferentz said. That’s kind of my encouragement when I spoke to the team yesterday, Ferentz said on Sunday, just take some time here, take some time consciously over the next few days and make sure if you want to be here, you’re here. Recent data shows cases of players not always having positive results after entering the transfer portal. Charlie Jones was the epitome of how the portal can help someone when he left Iowa and became a full Big Ten wide receiver at Purdue. But there are other cases, like quarterback Deuce Hogan, who left a scholarship in Iowa and ended up as a walk-on in Kentucky. In 2020 and 2021, only 54 percent of FBS football players who entered the transfer portal found a home at another NCAA school, according to NCAA data. Five percent returned to their original school. Of the athletes looking for a new home, 14 percent went from an FBS school to a Division II or Division III school. The bigger issue in this whole thing is in a few months, how many guys will be homeless in terms of leaving a scholarship situation and then ending up without a scholarship? Ferentz said. But that’s another discussion. Comments: [email protected]

