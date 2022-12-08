Today Feels Like a Holiday: WNBA, NFL and Tennis Stars React to Brittney Griners Release | Britney Griner





Brittney Griner’s release from a Russian prison was welcomed by her fellow athletes on Thursday morning. The basketball stars’ release came about after a prisoner exchange involving Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer who was imprisoned in America for twelve years. Griner was serving a nine-year prison sentence for bringing a small amount of cannabis oil into Russia. She says the cannabis was for personal use. Brittney Griner is free! After 294 days in Russian captivity, @POTUS negotiated a "one by one" prisoner exchange. Thank you to President Biden and to all those who worked so hard to secure her freedom. — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) December 8, 2022

”,”url”:”https://twitter.com/BillieJeanKing/status/1600842280193216515″,”id”:”1600842280193216515″,”hasMedia”:false,”role”:”inline”,”isThirdPartyTracking”: false,”source”:”Twitter”,”elementId”:”9af3be36-c128-4829-8dec-f93b91a208a0″}}”> Brittney Griner is free! After 294 days in Russian captivity, @POTUS negotiated a “one-to-one” prisoner swap. Thank you to President Biden and to all those who worked so hard to secure her freedom. — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) December 8, 2022 After 294 days in Russian captivity, @POTUS negotiated a one-to-one prisoner exchange. Thank you to President Biden and to everyone who worked so hard to secure her freedom, tennis champion and human rights activist Billie Jean King wrote. Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III also welcomed the news. Brittney Griner is finally coming home! THANK GOD! So happy for her and her family, he wrote. I absolutely loved that Cherelle said our family is one whole today, but she and BG will continue to advocate to help bring home others who have been wrongfully detained, including Paul Whelan. — Chiney Ogwumike (@chiney) December 8, 2022

”,”url”:”https://twitter.com/chiney/status/1600851929155850240″,”id”:”1600851929155850240″,”hasMedia”:false,”role”:”inline”,”isThirdPartyTracking”: false,”source”:”Twitter”,”elementId”:”46f794e4-b63f-4b84-bad7-e36166011c3a”}}”> I absolutely loved that Cherelle said our family is one whole today, but she and BG will continue to advocate to help bring home others who have been wrongfully detained, including Paul Whelan. — Chiney Ogwumike (@chiney) December 8, 2022 Chiney Ogwumike, who combines her WNBA career with work as an ESPN basketball analyst, said the release was the best news to start our day with. She added that there is still work to be done for other Americans detained in Russia, most notably former US Marine Paul Whelan. I absolutely loved that [Griners wife] Cherelle said our family is one today, but she and BG will continue to advocate to help bring home others wrongly detained, including Paul Whelan, she tweeted. A host of other former and current WNBA players welcomed the news, including Swin Cash, Tiffany Mitchell, Erica Wheeler, Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart and Bridget Carleton. Today feels like vacation! Wheeler wrote. However, not everyone in the sports world welcomed the deal. Bout has been nicknamed The Merchant of Death, and journalist and podcaster Jason Whitlock referenced Herschel Walker’s trade from the Dallas Cowboys to the Minnesota Vikings in 1989. The trade is considered one of the most lopsided in history, with the Vikings are portrayed as giving up too much. Walker to acquire. Start the day with the top stories from the US, plus all-day must-reads from The Guardian Enter your email address Enter your email address Sign Up “,”styles”:” “,”newsletterId”:”us-morning-newsletter”,”successDescription”:”We send you First Thing every weekday”}” clientonly=”true”/>Privacy declaration: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertising, and content funded by third parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. WNBA player for the Merchant of Death. This tops the Vikings-Cowboys Herschel Walker trade. Unreal, Whitlock wrote on Twitter. Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons, whose uncles served in the military, also referenced Whelan. We left a marine?!! Hell no, he wrote on Twitter. He later clarified that he was happy Griner has been released. I am super happy that she is back home as she should be. I just have family that served and it’s crazy to me that the president wouldn’t bring him home either. I’m the furthest thing from being a trump supporter, but I’m not a fan of Biden either, he wrote. The Whelans family issued a statement on Thursday say they support Griner’s releasethough his brother said it’s a disaster that the former marine is still in Russia.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2022/dec/08/brittney-griner-release-wnba-athletes-reaction-sports The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos