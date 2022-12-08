Herres, Udinski honored by Touchdown Club of Richmond





Richmond, Va. The Touchdown Club of Richmond has announced the winners of the college football awards for the 2022 football season Jacob Herres (Easton, Pap.)is declared an offensive end of the year and Reece Udinsky (North Wales, Pa.) with the Offensive Back of the Year tab. Herres earns the award after capping off a successful career that saw him rank second among active career leaders in receptions per game (6.08), third in career receptions (225), and fifth in receiving yards per game (77.3). This season, he caught six touchdown passes and finished second in the CAA in receptions (77), first in yards (958), third in receptions per game (5.9), and third in average receiving yards per game (77.3) at road to is named in the first team of the CAA. His 958 receiving yards helped the Spiders finish third in the CAA in total offense with 424.1 yards per game. Herres caught a pass in all 13 games and was part of an attack that was picked up 3,673 yards through the air. At the conclusion of the Richmond offense, career-ending graduate quarterback Reece Udinksi ranked second among all current FCS quarterbacks with 11,474 passing yards and first in the nation in completions per game at 29.08 and second in completion rate at 73.4. He led Richmond to the third highest total offense in the CAA with 424.1 yards per game and led the league in passing, with 378 of 515 for 3,614 yards and 29 touchdowns. He also single-handedly ran in four touchdowns this season. Named a First Team All-CAA quarterback, Udinski is third all-time among the Spiders in season passing yards, becoming just the third quarterback to throw for more than 3,000 yards in a single season. He is first all-time in season attempts (515) and his 58 from the Elon game ranks second all-time in a single game. His 42 Elon game completions rank first all-time for a Spider and his season completion rate of 73.0 is the highest ever by a Spider. He only played one season for Richmond and his 378 completions rank eighth all-time on the career completion list. He helped The Spiders earn their first-ever playoff shutout victory with a 41–0 victory against Davidson in the first round, earning his highest completion percentage (90.3%) of the season with 29 of 32 pass attempts. With his performance, he set the FCS single-game playoffs record for completion percentage. Herres and Udinski will be recognized during the broadcast of the Dudley and Lanier Awards presentation on Saturday, December 10, where Udinski is also a finalist for the Dudley Award, given to the best college football player in Virginia. The broadcast of the awards will air on CBS6 following the national broadcast of the Army vs. Navy on CBS, which starts at 3 p.m.

