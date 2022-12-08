Cristiano Ronaldo: Portuguese Football Federation denies reports star threatened to leave World Cup camp









The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) denied that star attacker on Thursday Cristiano Ronaldo had threatened to leave the World Cup squad after being named a substitute against Switzerland earlier in the week. The 37-year-old striker was dropped from the starting line-up for Tuesday’s final 16 with his replacement, Benfica striker gonalo ramoswho got up to score a sublime hat-trick as Portugal won the Swiss 6-1. Portuguese publication Record reported on Thursday that the striker had previously threatened to leave the squad after talking to manager Fernando Santos. The FPF clarified that national team captain Cristiano Ronaldo never threatened to leave the national team during his stay in Qatar, the statement read. Every day, Cristiano Ronaldo builds a unique record for the national team and the country, which must be respected and which shows the unquestionable level of dedication to the national team. Ronaldo too went to social media hours after the FPF statement to reaffirm its commitment to the team and say: a group too united to be broken by outside forces. A nation too brave to fear any adversary. A team in the true sense of the word, which will fight for the dream until the end! Believe with us! It’s still not clear exactly why Ronaldo has sunk to the bench, but his recent performance has fallen far short of the high standards he’s set for himself throughout his career. Santos said in his pre-match press conference ahead of the round of 16 that he was unhappy with his captain’s reaction when he was substituted in the previous game against South Korea. It was the first time since Euro 2008 that Ronaldo had been left out of the starting line-up for Portugal at a major tournament. Without the veteran striker, the Portuguese team looked more energetic in attack and young Ramos gave the Swiss defenders nightmares with his intensity and quality in the final third. The win against Switzerland was Portugal’s best performance of the tournament and raises the question of whether Ronaldo will be able to fight his way back into the starting line-up for his side’s quarter-final tie against Morocco on Saturday as it looks set to to book a spot in the semi-finals for the first time since 2006.

