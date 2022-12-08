Alexander Zverev makes a winning comeback





Alexander Zverev started winning at the Diriyah Tennis Cup. The German defeated his good friend Dominic Thiem 10-8, 10-7 in less than half an hour and advanced to the quarterfinals in Saudi Arabia. It was Alexander’s first match in six months, injuring his ligaments in the Roland Garros semi-final and missing the rest of the season. Zverev played well against Thiem, trailing two points on the first shot and triumphing in the tense moments to advance to the quarterfinals. There were no mini-breaks in the first six points of the first game tiebreak. Zverev took the second point after an extended rally before Thiem moved 3-2 ahead with a drop shot winner. The Austrian posted another at 4-4 after a good serve, and the German took a 6-5 lead with a backhand down the line as the winner. Alexander Zverev made a winning comeback after six months. Alexander scored a mini-break at 6-6 and forced the foul on the rival for 8-6. The German fired a service winner for 9-6, and the Austrian extended the battle after winning two points on his serve before the German finished the set with a non-returned serve for 10-8. Dominic missed an easy volley at 1-1 in the second set before Alexander fired a forehand error in the next run for 2-2. The German posted a backhand winner in the fifth run and forced the opponent’s foul in the next for 4-2. Thiem narrowed the deficit in the seventh run and Zverev advanced 5–3 with a cunning volley at the net. The German extended the gap to 6-3 with a service winner, and the Austrian claimed the next two points behind the first shot to stay within one minibreak deficit. Dominic put in a beautiful backhand down the line winner in the 12th point to pull back a mini-break and lock the result at 6-6. Alexander advanced 7-6 with an ace down the T-line and Dominic double-faulted to fall behind 8-6. The Austrian fired an ace to close the deficit before making a huge forehand error to give the German two match points. Zverev sealed the deal with a close winner at 9-7 for a winning start and his first win in six months. In the quarterfinals, Alexander will meet second seed Daniil Medvedev.

