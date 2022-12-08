Fantasy hockey tips on Thursday – NHL picks, matchups, more

It doesn’t look like we’ll get one of the teams with nine or eight goals, as we saw on Wednesday, but that’s to be expected. It was a record night for Tage Thompson and the Buffalo Sabrtes against the Columbus Blue Jackets, and the Edmonton Oilers feast on the Arizona Coyotes.

This five-game slate, light for a Thursday, has some more solid defensive teams on tap. In particular, the Nashville Predators in Tampa Bay Lightning are two teams that can play well. Overall, eight out of 10 likely starting goaltenders have positive results for the goals saved beyond expectations statistics.

But with a light slate, you might want to stream some bargain matchups if you can find them.

Sources: Goalie depth chart | Injuries | Schedule | How to watch on ESPN+ | Sign up for ESPN Fantasy Hockey | Download the ESPN Fantasy App | Daily lines

All times Eastern.

Favorable scoring match-ups

7:30 p.m., FLA Live Arena, watch live on ESPN+

If this is Ville Husso (5.4 goals saved above expectations) against Spencer Knight (3.5 GSAE), it’s a very different game than Alex Nedeljkovic (-9.5 GSAE) against Sergei Bobrovsky (-8.1 GSAE) . But the best guess with no confirmed starters is that it’s Husso against Bobrovsky. It’s possible the Panthers will get captain Aleksander Barkov back in time for this game, as he was deemed close on Tuesday before missing the game. If they don’t, the trio of Matthew Tkachuk, Sam Bennett and Carter Verhaeghe should keep rolling just fine.

8 p.m., Enterprise Center, watch live on ESPN+

Go perfect in your bowl picks and win up to $1 million, plus more prizes! Make your choices

No team has allowed more five-on-five goals than the Blues in the past two weeks and only two teams have allowed more five-on-five goals than the Jets in that span. The expectation here, pending more Blues mercury swings, is for the Jets to run with it. Torey Krug and Pavel Buchnevich missed Tuesday’s game and will be in doubt for the Blues. The Jets top line of Mark Scheifele, Blake Wheeler and Cole Perfetti is now up to 77.8% goal percentage, which is seventh in the league with at least 90 minutes five-on-five, while they sit 15th between the same rules in goals per 60 minutes.

See also: Best lines in the NHL

8:30 p.m., American Airlines Center, watch live on ESPN+

Only the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning have more power play goals than the Senators since November 1. That should give them a fighting chance against the usually tough Stars, who have conceded an unusual eight goals in this home’s past two matches. standings (six to five-on-five, one shortie and one power play). The power play helps to right the ship for a slow-starting Alex DeBrincat, who now has six points in his past seven games and yes, they all came in favor. You know who to start with the Stars, because Jason Robertson and Co. definitely want to make up for being kept off the scoresheet on Tuesday.

Mid-range fantasy attackers

Lucas Raymond, W, Detroit Red Wings (51.5%): The goals are not exactly coming in great numbers for Raymond in his second campaign. Before pocketing one on Sunday, he played nine games without a score. But the pressure will remain on him to produce with Tyler Bertuzzi out for the long haul. Dylan Larkin, David Perron and Raymond make up the top line of Red Wings. It’s not like the Panthers are running a tight ship at five to five, as they’ve languished near the bottom third of the league in goals allowed per 60.

Choose your league size, adjust the score and set the rules you want to follow to create the fantasy hockey league you want to enter. Create your own competition for free!

Also see:

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value forward

Arthur Kaliyev, W, Los Angeles Kings (1.7%): The return of Alex Iafallo gives the Kings the luxury of freezing three fairly menacing scorelines. And that luxury has allowed them to split the attack by moving Kaliyev to the top line with Anze Kopitar and Kevin Fiala.

Michael Eyssimont, C, Winnipeg Jets (0.0%): Eyssimont establishes himself as the sixth and final member of the Niklaj Ehlers-less top six for the Jets, accessing Pierre-Luc Dubois and Kyle Connor as linemates for 10 to 14 minutes of ice time. I know we don’t use it anymore, but a plus-3 in the last two games indicates goals are being scored when he’s around.

Also see:

Mid-range fantasy defenders

Filip Hronek, D, Detroit Red Wings (65.7%): Still not 70 percent rostered, so Hronek is fair game for recommendation. Although he seems rather obvious at the moment, as of November 1 he sits first for goals and sixth for points among defenders.

Also see:

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value defenders

Rasmus Sandin, D, Toronto Maple Leafs (4.5%): The Kings are 27th in the league when it comes to the number of goals they allow per 60 minutes on the power play. Sandin has still cemented the quarterback role for the Leafs until further notice.

Also see:

Nils Lundqvist, D, Dallas Stars (0.7%)

Olli Maata, D, Detroit Red Wings (4.9%)

Keepers

2 Related

Ilya Samsonov, G, Toronto Maple Leafs (59.3%): Good luck finding another goaltender likely to start on this list, with both availability and a matchup that is unlikely to result in negative points. Samsonov, who has already been confirmed for the start per Sportsnet, and the Leafs are in a good spot against the Kings here, shutting out a much more formidable offense in Dallas on Tuesday. This matchup doesn’t come without its pitfalls, as the Kings have led the NHL for the past four weeks with a 40% power play conversion; fortunately, the Leafs have the second-best penalty kill in the same period.

Put them on the couch

St. Louis Blues: When it comes down to it, Hellebuyck will probably get this start. That means the Blues will struggle at five-on-five, with Hellebuyck averaging 1.79 goals against and leading the league in more goals than expected. Well, maybe the Blues can score on the power play? No. Their quarterback, Torey Krug, missed the last game and will be questionable and more importantly, the Jets have the fewest power play goals allowed in the NHL since Nov. 1.