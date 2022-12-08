Softball Reveals Game Schedule for 2023 Season





VILLANOVA, Pa. After winning the program’s first two conference titles in 2021 and 2022, the Villanova softball team will now attempt to defend its title as head coach for the second year in a row. Bridget orchard announced the schedule for 2023 this week. As is usual during Orchard’s coaching term, the VU has a busy schedule with no conferences. Thirteen of the Wildcats’ 29 opponents this year finished in the RPI’s top 100 last season, headlined by 2022 Super Regional competitor Stanford (31) and Regional participant Auburn (34). The ‘Cats kick off their season with the Texas State Tournament, which takes place February 10-12. VU will each meet Wichita State and Kent State twice, while a game against Texas State will take place on Saturday-afternoon. Following the trip to Texas, the Wildcats will visit Auburn’s Tiger Invitational for five games February 17-19. Villanova will face hosts Tigers and Dayton twice, as well as one game against Austin Peay. Two more non-league tournaments are scheduled for the ‘Cats, while visits to Florida Atlantic and Stanford round out the early season schedule. The Wildcats will play against North Carolina, FAU, Wisconsin and Boston College (twice) as they travel to the FAU “Strike Out Cancer” tournament in Boca Raton, February 24-26. Villanova is spending spring break on the West Coast, with three days of competition in California. The ‘Cats travel to Stanford and play two games against the Cardinal, rounding out the trip with a game against Cal-Berkeley on March 5. VU kicks off its BIG EAST slate with a visit to Washington, DC, to take on Georgetown in a three-game series. The Wildcats will make their first home game against Creighton from March 17-19. VU is taking a nearly two-week break from conference play and will face Towson in a doubleheader (March 21), Delaware and Boston University (both March 25), and St. Joe’s (single game, March 29). Home BIG EAST opponents include UConn (March 31-April 2), DePaul (April 21-23) and Providence (May 5-7), while the ‘Cats head to Butler (April 6-8), St. John’s (April 14 ) travel -16) and Seton Hall (28-30 April). In April, Villanova will also face non-league opponents Penn, Drexel, Hofstra and 2022 NCAA qualifiers Princeton (doubleheader) and Lehigh. The BIG EAST tournament will take place in UConn May 11-13. The NCAA Tournament kicks off with regionals May 18-21 before Super Regionals (May 25-28), and the NCAA Women’s College World Series begins June 1 in Oklahoma City. This year’s opponents in RPI’s Top 100 Stanford (31)

