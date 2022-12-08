Cameron Norries defeats Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach the semifinals of the Diriyah Tennis Cup.





British number 1 Cameron Norrie is through to the semi-finals of the Diriyah Tennis Cup after a straight sets victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas. Norrie followed up his win over Nick Kyrgios in the first round with a 6-4 6-4 victory over his Greek opponent in Saudi Arabia. After breaking Tsitsipa’s serve early in the first set, Norrie took control and eventually went 1-0 up, converting his fourth set point. Wimbledon Wimbledon ready to lift ban on Russian and Belarusian players – report 11 HOURS AGO The second set went the same way, with the Brit taking an early break. However, he was forced to immediately save a break point in the next match to ensure he remained in the upper hand before finishing the match in just over 70 minutes. Norrie will meet Taylor Fritz in the last four, after the American defeated Hubert Hurkacz 7-6 7-5. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev made light work of his collision with Alexander Zverev and knocked out the German in less than an hour and a half. ‘Really painful’ – Medvedev declares injury setback in victory over Zverev Medvedev sauntered through the first set but had to work harder to finish the match as he had to recover in the second set before winning 6-0 6-4. The Russian appeared to suffer a serious injury early in the game, and afterwards explained what had happened by saying, “I ran for the drop shot and didn’t intentionally slip.” “My knee hit my calf, but with full force. It really hurt,” said Medvedev. However, he recovered from the problem to progress through the tournament – where he will next face Stan Wawrinka. Wawrinka came from a set down to reach the last four with a win over Andrey Rublev. After losing the first set in a tiebreak, the Swiss immediately hit back, breaking Rublev twice early in the second before leveling the match. In the decider, Wawrinka forfeited one match point, but made no mistake on the second question. He forced Rublev to the back of the court with a powerful forehand as his opponent’s return flew out of play. Highlights: Wawrinka defeats Rublev and reaches Diriyah’s semifinals The two semifinals in singles will take place on Friday, as well as two semifinals in doubles. Saturday is the final of both competitions. “I don’t play bad for my age!” – Wawrinka reflects on victory over Rublev in Diriyah – – – Stream the Australian Open 2023 live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk Tennis Exclusive: Medvedev hopes following Alcaraz’s example leads to a grand 2023 13 HOURS AGO Tennis ‘I owe him a lot’ – Grateful to Wawrinka for Federer’s ‘help and support’ 06/12/2022 AT 12:27

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eurosport.com/tennis/diriyah-tennis-cup/2023/cameron-norrie-beats-stefanos-tsitsipas-to-reach-the-semi-finals-of-diriyah-tennis-cup-in-saudi-arab_sto9264447/story.shtml The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos