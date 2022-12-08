Sports
Five Names to Consider (December 8)
Especially for Yahoo Sports
Injuries pile up in the winter, the days are shorter, travel is more difficult and fatigue sets in. It is during this time in fantasy that the most consistent players actually pull away from the pack. Similar to Thanksgiving, when teams start to get a pretty good idea of whether or not they have a shot at making the playoffs, fantasy managers should start looking at different options around this time in an effort to make a push for the second half of the competition. season.
It may seem premature, but in certain competitions, especially roto competitions, it can pay off to take the steps now. Doing this will give you plenty of time to catch up, and if the players you’ve acquired don’t work out the way you wanted, you’ll also get the chance to flip them over to someone else later.
Trade for
Brock Nelson, C, Islanders (69% roster)
Did you know that this is only the second time in the cap era that the islands have had two centers scoring at a rate of about a point per game? With a six game point streak and a newfound love for shooting the puck, Nelson is on track to have his best season yet. His shooting percentage is actually not out of the ordinary he is actually an efficient finisher with a career shooting percentage of 14.2 but what has changed is his shooting rate which has improved from 2.38 shots per game last season to 3.04 this season. His skating and the Isles’ transition play are both much stronger this year, and should stay that way all season Lane Lambert behind the couch.
Patrik Laine, LW/RW, Blue Jackets (85% selected)
Make no mistake, the Jackets are not a good team. But having Laine in the line-up makes a huge difference as he’s still one of the best goalscorers around when he’s healthy. He has scored at a pace of 39 goals since last season (32 goals in 68 games), and that’s with a shooting percentage of 9.1, well below his career average of 15.
although Johnny GaudreauGaudreau’s decision to sign with the Jackets was widely maligned, Gaudreau has been a point-per-game player for a team devoid of any other high-end talent. When Gaudreau and Laine connect, they can be a dynamic duo. They seem to be building some chemistry, with Gaudreau assisting on three of Laine’s six goals this season, and it’s only a matter of time before one of them scores their first power play goal of the season. Laine is a good buy-low candidate as long as he can stay sane, offering plenty of high volume shots at the very least.
Trade away
Jamie Benn, C/LW, Stars (83% roster)
Every season has a stretch when Benn returns to his elite power-forward self, but after that he fizzes and hobbles through the season. Getting faceoff wins with the LW slot is fun, but keep in mind that he has just two assists in his past five games and looks set to go into another one of his breaks. The stars depend on Jason Robertson‘s line for most of their scoring anyway, and Benn’s linemates, rookie Wyatt Johnston and Ty Delandrea, are not the most consistent point producers. Note that Benn also no longer offers hits like it used to, averaging just over one per game.
Brock Boeser, RW, Canucks (54% roster)
If it wasn’t for a late injury Dakota Joshua, Boeser would have been a healthy scratch for the first time since his rookie season on Saturday. The veteran sniper has been one of the most disappointing Canucks this season, scoring just four goals in 21 games with a paltry 9.1 shooting percentage. Many had expected more from the former Calder runner-up, but his poor two-way play and lack of both foot speed and elite finishing ability have hampered his ability to produce.
This isn’t the first time Boeser has been seen in this space, and maybe a change of scenery will do him some good, but without the goals, sheer number of shots and peripherals, his imaginative advantage is very limited. Boeser still has some name recognition, so fantasy managers may be able to dangle him off a younger player with more advantage (and possibly more risk), but otherwise they may be forced to dump him on the waiver wire. Play with Elijah Pettersson certainly helps his production, but the fact that the Canucks were close to scratching him shows how little the coaches trust him. A healthy scratch can still happen down the road. Andrei Kuzmenko also siphoned off a lot of power play time from Boeser, making Boeser way too risky to hold if the advantage isn’t there.
Hampus Lindholm, D, Bruins (86% roster)
The bump in the early part of the season when Lindholm played every role possible Charlie McAvoyhis absence is now diminishing. Lindholm has not scored a goal since November 3 and has only one helper in his past seven games. Like Devon Ropes of Kale Makar in Colorado, Lindholm has some fantasy value playing with McAvoy on top pair, but it really hits its ceiling as he’s no longer the primary puck mover or top power play option. Lindholm has fantasy value in deeper leagues as he can fill all categories and is very consistent, but you might be better off taking your chances with someone like Torey Krug (more offensive advantage) or Justin Faulk (better peripherals).
