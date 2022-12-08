Gophers Close out 2022 with a rematch against the Huskies





MINNEAPOLIS The No. 4/6 Golden Gopher women’s hockey team (12-3-2) will finish 2022 with a home-and-home series featuring No. 14 St. Cloud State (11-8-0). Friday’s game takes place at 6:00 PM at Knight Arena, while Saturday’s game takes place at 3:00 PM at St. Cloud, Minn. Saturday’s game will be broadcast locally on FOX9+. The No. 4/6 Golden Gopher women’s hockey team (12-3-2) will finish 2022 with a home-and-home series featuring No. 14 St. Cloud State (11-8-0). Friday’s game takes place at 6:00 PM at Knight Arena, while Saturday’s game takes place at 3:00 PM at St. Cloud, Minn. Saturday’s game will be broadcast locally on FOX9+. Last timeout Last weekend, the Gophers earned their fifth WCHA sweep of the season after a pair of wins over Minnesota State. On Friday, Minnesota maintained its perfect home record with a 4-1 win at Ridder Arena. Abigail Boreen recorded her 100th career point with a goal in the second period. On Saturday, Skylar Vetter earned her second shutout of the season at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in a 6-0 win. Forward Taylor Hayes led the way with five points (2g-3a) as Boreen scored a pair of goals for the second consecutive game. Rematch with the Huskies Minnesota faces St. Cloud State for the second time this season in a home-and-home series. In October, the Gophers battled for a series sweep behind a 4-2 win in St. Cloud, Minnesota, and a 2-1 win at Ridder Arena. Five different Gophers found the back of the net in the series as sophomore goaltenders Skylar Vetter stopped 40 of 43 shots. Less than a month later, Minnesota suffered its first loss of the season at the hands of the Huskies in the 2022 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Museum Faceoff Classic in Andover, Minn. On November 7, SCSU defeated the Gophers for the first time since 2010 after a 4–1 non-conference win. Since that game, the Huskies have won four of six games and are ranked 14th in both national polls. Minnesota leads the all-time series 102-4-3. Powerplay prowess Minnesota’s power play unit clicked over the past ten games with nine power play goals in that span. Maroon and Gold’s .268 power play percentage and 15 power play goals each rank second in the WCHA and third in the country. Abigail Boreen and Murphy’s Abbey four power play goals this season ranks fifth in the nation. Minnesota has scored five PPGs in its last three games. Summary first half Minnesota closes out 2022 and the first half of the schedule with a final conference series. Through the first 17 games, the Gophers built a record of 12-3-2 (11-1-2 in the WCHA) with five series sweeps and three wins over top five opponents. Minnesota is 7-0-0 at home, 4-1-2 on the road and 1-2-0 in neutral venue games so far this season. Taylor Hayes (10g-15a), Grace Zumwinkle (9g-16a) and Abbey Murphy (11g-7a) are currently averaging more than one point per game for the ‘U’. Race for the WCHA Minnesota currently ranks second in the WCHA regular season with an 11-1-2 record (35 points in 14 conference games). The “U” trailed only Ohio State (41 points in 16 games) in the race for the Julianne Bye Cup. Wisconsin currently ranks third (31 points in 12 conference games) as the only other team with a conference record over .500. Zumwinkle Ties Cameranesi Fifth-year ahead Grace Zumwinkle currently sits at 93 career goals, which ranks seventh in program history with Dani Cameranesi. The Excelsior, Minn. native is tied for the team lead in points (25) and has found the scoresheet in 15/17 games this season. Zumwinkle also ranks second in program history in career shots with 712, behind only Nadine Muzerall (726). Scoring milestones on the horizon Fifth-year ahead Taylor Hayes continues to climb the program’s rankings as Minnesota’s active scoring leader with 185 career points (77g-108a) in 151 career games. Heise trails Kelly Pannek (72g-114a) with one point for 10th most points in program history. Fifth-year ahead Abigail Boreen Friday became the third active Gopher to score 100 career points with a goal. Fifth-year ahead Emily Odden (28g-70a) and Catie Skaya (38g-57a) are the active skaters closest to the century mark. Behind the couch Head coach Brad Frost is back for his 16th season as bench boss of Gopher Women’s Hockey. Under Frost’s leadership, the program has posted a 454-96-37 record with four national titles and seven conference titles. Natalie Darwitz is back behind the bench for her fourth season as assistant coach and is joined by Jessica Scott who served as the program’s Director of Operations for the past three seasons. Quest for the eighth national title Minnesota has won seven national championships (2000, 2004, 2005, 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2016) and is aiming for a historic eighth national title in 2022-23.

