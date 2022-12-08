Nick Kyrgios, payday, Davis Cup, Lleyton Hewitt, Alex de Minaur, Diriyah Tennis Cup exhibition event

Nick Kyrgios claims he may never represent Australia again and said choosing a potential seven-figure payday rather than representing his country was an easy decision.

After Australia lost the David Cup final to Canada last month, team captain Lleyton Hewitt and No. 1 Alex de Minaur both revealed they had asked Kyrgios to play.

Kyrgios suggested he was disinclined to play for Australia, while public sentiment for him remained lukewarm.

If Australia embraced me a little more I might play it and take home the trophy, Kyrgios told AAP.

But who knows?

In a candid interview from the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh, where he is

Kyrgios is currently competing for a $1.5 million winner’s check in the 12-man, three-day Diriyah Tennis Cup exhibition event.

The 27-year-old was candid on the eve of the Middle East tournament and stressed that Davis Cup was not a priority.

At this point in my career, I will always do what is best for me, Kyrgios said.

I can travel the world around this time of year playing exhibitions for six figures – you know I feel like I put myself in that position – so it’s easy for me.

I easily take time with my family and my girlfriend and enjoy experiences around the world and earn that kind of money instead of playing away a week in something where I couldn’t be with my girlfriend and I don’t get paid very well.

(That) doesn’t really make sense to me and my progression as an athlete.

The number 22 in the world – who reached the Wimbledon final this year – was asked if he would ever play the Davis Cup again.

Maybe who knows? he said.

Adding another week in Europe in Malaga wasn’t really what was on my bucket list. If it had been in Australia it might have been a different story. But who knows?

It’s not always easy for me to erase everything in Australia that is said negatively about me or my family, you don’t need that – so it’s interesting that they really want me to play but are always criticizing.

Look, I’ve always been one of the best players in the world – I’ve always kept my part of the deal with Australia.

I feel like this is the first year I’ve earned respect when it should have been given when I first came on tour.

I’ve represented them, put them on the map, and after producing one of the most successful male years for Australia in the last decade, and only being embraced (now), I don’t think that’s my fault.