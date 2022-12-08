Celebrating Native Voices: Native Americans in Sports

From the Olympics to the pitching mound, the world of sports has been home to some of the most compelling monuments in Native American history.

Everyone knows about Jim Thorpe’s heroic run across the finish line at the 1912 Olympics and the impact it had on Native American society’s understanding of the sport. However, Jim Thorpe’s story is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to historic moments in Native sports history. Jim Thorpe was not the first Native American athlete to compete in the Olympics, and certainly not the last. Little by little, we reconstruct history and highlight often marginalized moments. The world of sports is a treasure trove of hidden history.

1904: Distance runner Frank Pierce (Seneca Nation) becomes the first Native American to represent the United States at the Olympics.

Frank Pierce was a Seneca Nation member from New York who represented the Pastime Athletic Club of New York City. He was a distance runner who ran in the 1904 St. Louis Olympics, despite not being mentioned in the Olympics newspapers that year. He would eventually receive the recognition he deserved and became known as the first Indian to compete in the Olympics.

1907: Distance runner Thomas Longboat (Onondaga Nation) becomes the first Native American to win the Boston Marathon.

Thomas Longboat was an Onondaga distance runner from a Six Nations reservation near Ontario. Longboat began his running career in 1905 when he won the Victoria Day race in Ontario. He took off from there and eventually earned the title of the “Bulldog of Britannia.” He won the 1907 Boston Marathon in a record time of 2:24:24, four minutes and 59 seconds faster than any of the event’s previous ten winners. He later took part in the 1908 London Olympics and won the title of professional champion of the world in 1909.

1911: Baseball player Charles Bender (Ojibwe) ties a record by throwing three complete games in a single World Series.

Charles Bender was a professional baseball player active from 1900 to the 1910s. He debuted in the major leagues in 1903 at age 19 with the Philadelphia Athletics, and quickly became a sensation, leading the Athletics to back-to-back World Series victories in 1905 and 1906. However, his big achievement came in 1911 when Bender tied a world record by throwing three complete games in a single World Series. He later went on to play with the Baltimore Terrapins, the Philadelphia Phillies and the Chicago White Sox. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1953.

1912:Jim Thorpe (Sac and Fox) wins gold in the Olympic Games Decathlon and Pentathlon.

Jim Thorpe has a legacy that touches many facets of the sports world. He is often recognized as one of the first Native American football players (although this is often disputed), and coached the first all-Native American football team. His big athletic breakthrough, however, came with his infamous race at the 1912 Olympics, in which he competed in the decathlon and pentathlon wearing running shoes borrowed because his shoes had been stolen by a competitor. Despite the setback, Thorpe persevered and won both gold medals, becoming the first Native American gold medalist in history.

1922: The Oorang Indians football team becomes the first all-Indian NFL team in history.

Originally put together by businessman Walter Lingo to market his Oorang dog kennels, the Oorang Indians were a traveling NFL team from LaRue, Ohio composed entirely of Native American players. Although the team only played professionally for one year, it nurtured some incredible athletes and gained notoriety within the American football scene for its fierce competition and rowdy behavior off the field. Coached by a pre-Olympic Jim Thorpe, the team became a beacon of hope for future Indigenous athletes who wanted to pursue a career in football.

1964: Athlete Billy Mills (Oglala Lakota) wins Olympic gold in the 10,000-meter run at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics.

Born in Pine Ridge, South Dakota, Billy Mills rose to fame as an athlete after taking up running while attending Haskell Institute, where he won the 1956 KSHSAA Class B State Championship in Cross Country. In 1964, he took on the 10,000 meters and winning the gold is still regarded as one of the greatest Olympic upsets in history due to his unknown status. To this day, Billy Mills is the only winner of the 10,000 meter run from America.

Image courtesy of Pro Football Hall of Fame

1973: Table tennis player Angelita Rosal (Dakota and Spirit Lake Tribe) becomes the first woman inducted into the Indian Athletic Hall of Fame.

Angelita Rosal started playing table tennis at the age of nine and took off like a rocket, entering her first US Olympic training center at the age of 11. She won the under-13 national championship in 1968 and won the under-15 crown the following year. Rosal continued her unstoppable career with successes in four of the ten US Table Tennis National Championships she attended. It’s no wonder she was inducted into the Indian Athletic Hall of Fame and the United States Table Tennis Hall of Fame, being the first woman to be inducted into both.

1997: Basketball player Ryneldi Becenti becomes the first Native American to play in the WNBA.

She started her basketball career early and became an incredibly valuable player on both her high school and college teams. Ryneldi Becenti started her professional career with a big step, playing internationally in Sweden, Greece and Turkey until she was signed to the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA in 1997 as a free agent for the first season. She quickly became a fan favorite and an inspiration no matter whose team she played on. During her career, she played for the Chicago Condors and in the American Basketball League, where she was inducted into the American Indian Athletic Hall of Fame in 1996, making her the first woman to be inducted.

1999: Golfer Notah Begay III (Navajo) becomes the first Native American to compete on the PGA Tour.

This Albuquerque native showed skill from the start, attending Stanford University and playing on the golf team alongside his then-teammate Tiger Woods. After graduating as a member of Stanford’s NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship team in 1994, Begay turned pro in 1995. Begay shot a 59 in the 1998 Nike Tour, making him one of the few golfers to do so. He made it to the PGA Tour in 1999 and racked up a pair of wins in each of his first two seasons. Over a period of nine months, Begay recorded four PGA Tour wins, with two more wins in consecutive weeks. He is still recorded as the first Native American to compete in or win a PGA Tour.

Image courtesy of SportsIllustrated Vault

2002: Ice dancer Naomi Lang (Karuk tribe of California) becomes the first Native American woman to compete in the Winter Olympics.

Lang began her artistic career dancing at the age of three, performing with the Grand Rapids Ballet Company and studying ballet at theInterlochen Art Academy until the age of 15. She switched to figure skating and became champion material within months. In 1995 she won the US Novice title and in 1996 she won the US Junior silver medal. Lang and her partner, Peter Tchernyshev, won their first U.S. national title in 1999. The following season, they took home the gold at the 2000 Four Continents Championships and placed 8th at the 2000 World Championships. They later won five national titles and placed 11th at the 2002 Winter Olympics, making Lang the first Native American woman to compete in the Winter Olympics.

2020: Soccer player Madison Hammond (Navajo and San Felipe Pueblo) becomes the first Native American to play in the National Women’s Soccer League. She continued her love of soccer at Wake Forest University where she was a four-year starter.

Madison Hammond entered the field at the age of nine when she joined a girls soccer club near her mother’s base in Virginia. Hammond began her professional career with the OL Reign in 2020 as a non-roster invitee during the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup before making her NWSL debut as a pro during the 2020 Fall Series. In 2022, Hammond was traded to the newly founded Angel City FC, where she still plays.

2021: Cyclist Neilson Powless (Oneida) becomes the first Native American to ride in the Tour de France.

The son of Olympic marathoner Jen Allred, Powless was born with racing in his blood. Powless began her career in 2015 and won over 10 races worldwide between 2016 and 2022, making him one of the most impressive cyclists still competing. However, his most exciting achievement came in 2021 when Powless competed in his first Tour de France, making him the first Native American to ride in the Tour de France.

2022: Hockey player Abby Roque (Wahnapitae First Nation) becomes the first Indigenous person to play for the US Olympic women’s hockey team.

Outside the Olympic rink, you can watch Roque play on the Minnesota portion of the PWHPA. Roque started playing hockey at the age of six and played on the boys team as there was no option for young girls in hockey. In high school, she became the only freshman to play for the Sault Area High School Blue Devils varsity team. At the University of Wisconsin, Roque won many awards for her skill and joined the PWHPA immediately upon graduation. Roque represented the U.S. at the 2014 and 2015 IIHF Women’s U18 World Championship, winning the gold in 2015. Her success with the PWHPA eventually led Roque to the Olympics, where she would represent the U.S. at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games, winning the first Native American to play for the US Olympic women’s hockey team

