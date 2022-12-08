Brice selected for Hula Bowl 2023









American football

8/12/2022 3:17:00 PM

BOONE, NC App State Quarterback Pursue Brice has accepted an invitation to play in the 2023 Tunnel to Towers Foundation Hula Bowl, to be held January 14 at UCF’s FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Fla. The 77th annual Hula Bowl game will feature 100 top collegiate players paired with legendary NFL coaches and will be broadcast live on the CBS Sports Network. In just two years, Brice racked up some of the best career totals in App State history, ranking #1 in passing yards per game (240.7), #5 in touchdown passes (54), and #6 in passing yards (6,258). ). ). Brice threw 27 touchdown passes (No. 1 in the Sun Belt) and just six interceptions during a 2022 season in which he passed for 2,921 yards (243.4 per game) and completed 62.8 percent of his attempts. A native of Grayson, Georgia, Brice opened the season by throwing for a school-record six touchdowns against North Carolina, including four during a 40-point fourth quarter for App State, which lost 63–61. He helped lead the Mountaineers to a 17–14 win over No. 6 Texas A&M the following week, then delivered a 53-yard touchdown pass to Christian Horn on a last-play Hail Mary to beat Troy 32-28 on the same day ESPN’s College GameDay aired from Boone. As fans stormed the field, a video went viral of Brice walking to the stands and helping fellow students jump safely from their elevated front row onto the field. As one of eight team captains, he also showed leadership by relinquishing his Senior Day captain’s spot Henry Pearson who was in his fifth year at App State. Brice, who spent his first three college years at Clemson and played for Duke in 2020, played a total of 62 games, 9,451 passing yards and 73 touchdown passes as an FBS quarterback.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://appstatesports.com/news/2022/12/8/football-brice-selected-for-2023-hula-bowl.aspx

