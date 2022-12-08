Candice Warner backs David Warner’s decision to withdraw from Cricket Australia captaincy reinstatement hearing, James Erskine lashes out at CA

Warner decided on Wednesday that he would not exercise his right of appeal because the independent panel, appointed by CA to oversee the review of his ban, wanted public hearings before making a decision. Erskine said Warner’s decision had saved CA from embarrassment and that Warner’s family had suffered for years after the 2018 ball tampering in South Africa, with his wife Candice opening up earlier on Thursday about the abuse directed at the family and their three children. I think he’s had enough of the process, the trauma [from] that the original decision in South Africa, to his family and Candice, she lost a baby because of it, Erskine said. I find it strange, I don’t fully understand the process itself. She [the review panel] wants this public hearing on the appeal. If you get banned for life with no appeal, I don’t think that can be legal, you can kill 25 people and appeal, and start a second trial.

The prime minister [Malcolm Turnbull] came out and said this is a disgrace and whatever I think he regrets those comments now Cricket Australia had the whole process the [Iain] Roy’s report was ready in four days. Warner and Smith were suspended for 12 months for their part in tampering with the ball in 2018, while Bancroft, who was caught using sandpaper on the pitch, was given a nine-month suspension. Smith, who was penalized for failing to stop tampering with the ball, was told he would not captain Australia for at least two years, and has since been reappointed vice-captain of Test from Pat Cummins, while Warner received a life sentence. leadership ban. An investigation led by Iain Roy, the CA’s head of integrity at the time, concluded that only this trio had prior knowledge of Australia’s ball tampering in Cape Town.

Erskine also said that Warner could have revealed a lot more about the scandal but instead focused on his cricket. Loading He kept his mouth shut, he protected Cricket Australia, he protected his fellow players on my advice, because at the end of the day no one wanted to hear about it and he went to play cricket, Erskine said. It’s just absurd, why should he have to go through that, he’s done everything he could for Cricket Australia and for his team, and now he’s being treated like this, this is injustice at the highest level. Former Test wicketkeeper Ian Healy also told SEN that he believed Warner’s decision to withdraw had saved cricket, and he wanted the independent panel to explain the reasons.

He saved cricket here, Healy said Thursday. That panel would broadcast problems with crickets. Why would they do that? Every other aspect of their negotiations, for example with the Australian Cricketers Association, try to remain behind closed doors. Get the job done, whatever it takes, behind closed doors. I agree with David Warner that it doesn’t have to be in public. Earlier on Thursday, Warner’s wife, Candice, spoke of the abuse her three daughters suffered, and questioned the need for a public hearing. Speaking on Triple M on Thursday morning, Candice said: “It’s still raw, we go to cricket so much to watch David play and there are always people shouting things at the crowd.” Candice also disputed the timing of the hearing, which was scheduled for the middle of the Test summer.