The proposal for a statewide realignment of football shows big changes for Big Rivers, others





STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WEAU) — Proposed changes to the conference realignment proposed by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Associations Conference Realignment Task Force suggest significant implications for Western Wisconsin schools beginning with the 2024 season. For starters, the Big Rivers and Valley Football Association would merge into two conferences, breaking the longstanding rivalry between both Eau Claires public schools and well-known foes like Chippewa Falls, Menomonie, and Hudson under the 11-player football proposal for 2024-25. The football-only proposal would also eliminate the Lakeland Conference, as the state would shrink from 49 football conferences to 48. The new conferences would be in effect for the 2024 and 2025 football seasons before the next round of biennial realignments in the football. for 2026. One of the most significant changes statewide is the merger of the Big Rivers-Valley Football Association into two leagues. This is evident from a document released by the WIAA, Eau Claire Memorial and Eau Claire North would participate in a new conference, the Big Rivers/VFA East, along with DC Everest, Marshfield, Stevens Point, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln and Wausau West. The Big Rivers-VFA West would include Chippewa Falls, Hudson, Menomonie, New Richmond, Rice Lake, River Falls, and Superior. Both leagues would play one mandatory crossover game, East vs. West, for a seventh conference game to qualify for the playoffs. The move would break up the state’s eighth most played rivalry, Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire Memorial, according to data kept by WisSports.net, which has been played 114 times. Mike Thompson, Chippewa Falls director of operations, tweeted that the proposal would dramatically change the Big Rivers Conference, which is rich in tradition and rivalry. For smaller schools in the Chippewa Valley, the Dunn-St. Croix and Heart O North conferences would get a makeover and play each other in a crossover game. The DSC would include Boyceville, Cadott, Colfax, Elmwood/Plum City, Spring Valley, Unity and Webster, while the Heart O North would split into two leagues, with the conference minor division crossing over with the DSC and Cameron, Chetek would include. -Weyerhaeuser, Clear Lake, Glenwood City, Grantsburg, Ladysmith, and Turtle Lake. The Cloverbelt, Dairyland, and Mississippi Valley conferences remain unchanged. Altoona would participate in the Middle Border Conference along with several Western Wisconsin schools in another change. Former Lakeland Conference schools will be relocated to the newly reconfigured Heart O North and Dunn-St. Croix leagues, with the Lakeland conference no longer a football conference under the proposal. According to WisSports.net, 105 teams in 11-player football would switch conferences under the proposal, with 12 more moving from 11-player to 8-player football. A total of 336 schools will participate in 11-player football in 2024, with 224 teams making the playoffs. Another 67 programs would compete at the 8 player level. A document posted by the WIAA shows that there will still be nine conferences in 8-player football, with Western Wisconsin teams largely in five of them. Northwestern Wisconsin schools will be located in the North Central East and North Central West conferences, including many former Lakeland Conference schools. Teams in the north-central part of the state, including schools in Rusk and Taylor counties, will participate in the Northwoods East and Northwoods West conferences. Teams in the southwestern part of the state, including schools in Vernon and Crawford counties, will participate in the Southwest Conference. Schools affected by the rescheduling proposal will provide feedback at a January meeting with the WIAA, with a Task Force meeting scheduled for Jan. 12 to consider that feedback. The January 12 meeting will also consider appeals from schools that rejected their submitted requests for rescheduling before the proposal was made public. If the Task Force does not approve the appeal, schools can still appeal directly to the WIAA at the Feb. 1 Board of Trustees meeting, with recommendations made, if necessary, to the Task Force at the Feb. 9 meeting. . Plans arising from those meetings will be finalized on March 7 at the WIAA Board of Control meeting. The WIAA Conference Rescheduling Process flow chart is available on the Conference rescheduling page on the WIAA website, as well as an explanation of the conference realignment process and the Conference Realignment Task Force. Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

