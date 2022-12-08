Sports
Perfect 10: British team wins Challenger Tour | ATP tour
From scrambling to gain entry into tournaments to finishing the season with a record 10 titles, British doubles team Julian Cash and Henry Patten have made a stunning impression on the ATP Challenger Tour this year.
“It was a bit of a blur, but we’ve been sitting at home for a few days and I think it’s kind of settled in,” Patten told ATPTour.com. “A pretty crazy performance, which certainly exceeds all our expectations. It feels like not too long ago we were trying to push our way into some Challengers during the summer.
In May, Cash and Patten were outside the Top 300 in the Pepperstone ATP Doubles Rankings. After getting a wild card into the Surbiton Challenger, their season began to change course. Despite never teaming up at the Challenger level before, Cash and Patten took their first Challenger title on the grass courts of Surbiton. They didn’t stop there.
The duo won titles on all three surfaces this season, including a wave on the North American hard courts, where they collected six titles: Granby, Columbus, Fairfield, Las Vegas, Charlottesville and Drummondville.
With time running out in the season, Cash and Patten moved closer to surpassing the Challenger doubles title record, set in 2012 by twin brothers from Thailand, Sanchai and Sonchat Ratiwatana. At the Andria Challenger in November, the British claimed their record-breaking crown and then finished the season strong at the Maia Challenger, capturing their 10th title and extending their streak of wins to 12.
“I believed we could go a long way, but maybe not that fast,” said Cash. “We both had success on the double track apart from each other, we were lucky to pair up when we did. I couldn’t have imagined the six months we’ve had. Six months ago, breaking records and playing the Australian Open was definitely not on the table.”
The British duo went from playing mostly ITF Futures events to breaking Challenger Tour records in the space of six months. Some of their 10 titles hold a special place in their hearts, including their first crown, which came on home soil.
“Our first title in Surbiton stands out because it really came out of nowhere,” said Patten. “We accepted a wild card at the last minute and it was our first Challenger. To win that one started this whole crazy journey. Granby was also special, our first tournament after grass, it gave us a lot of confidence for the rest of the journey. And then in Maia, on clay, a surface that neither of us is very familiar or comfortable with. We worked really hard all week and it was a great way to end the year. Those three stand out for me.”
Henry Patten is crowned champion of the Maia Challenger.” />
Julian Cash (left) and Henry Patten are crowned champions at the Maia Challenger. Credit: FPT/Sara Falcao
Now in the Top 70, the Brits cite their college career as a big part of their development. Cash attended Mississippi State University his freshman year before transferring to Oklahoma State University, where he earned All-American honors. A native of Colchester, Patten had a standout career at the University of North Carolina-Asheville, where he was the Big South Conference Player of the Year for three consecutive years.
“I can confidently say I wouldn’t be here without college tennis,” said Patten. “Pro tennis wasn’t really on my radar until my last few years in college. It is the ideal training ground because you compete and train almost every day.”
You May Also Like: Van Assche, 18, Turns Hot Streak Into First Challenger Title
Hailing from Brighton, Cash believes their playing styles feed off each other and credits their off-field friendship as part of what led to their meteoric rise.
“We get along really well off the track, which helps a lot,” said Cash. “It would have been hard to do with just anyone. I think our games complement each other well. Our strengths and weaknesses add up to a well-rounded team. Also the left-right combo [Patten is left-handed] has a lot of advantage on the double track and we can use that.”
Cash and Patten hope to have some rest this month to relax after a whirlwind season. Both like golf and padel, while Patten likes chess. Cash claims he’d rather stick to his hobby of throwing darts because he “doesn’t have the intellect” for chess, he claimed as he laughed.
