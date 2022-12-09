Philadelphia Flyers recall Cam York from AHL Lehigh Valley





The Philadelphia Flyers knock out some young blueliners on their roster before departing for a four-game road trip that kicks off Friday against the Vegas Golden Knights. Announced by the team on Thursday afternoon, the Flyers recalled defenseman Cam York and returned defenseman Egor Zamula to Lehigh Valley in return. On the surface, this move is just the trade of a few young defenders who either haven’t played hockey at all or are trying to prove themselves in the minors. For 21-year-old York, it was the latter. Coming to training camp this season, most had signed York on the last Flyers blue line to hit the ice for the season opener. So when the young defender was finally sent to the AHL, it came as a moderate surprise to most, especially since he had just completed his final season in Philadelphia, played 30 games, and was not out of place. Around the time he was sent down, head coach John Tortorella said he wanted to see more of him, in the early stages of the preseason. The writing was on the wall that York would see his trajectory go no further, and that he would take a small step back and hopefully take a huge step forward. Well, York has played 20 games for Lehigh Valley and scored three goals and 13 points on a pretty bad team where goals are infrequent (only three teams in the entire AHL have scored fewer goals than the Phantoms have scored), so it’s a pretty significant achievement. With all those minutes logged, we can only assume that this promotion is more permanent right up to the Flyers. Because why not just keep Zamula close by for the road trip when all you need is an extra body? Our assumption is that he will take over from Nick Seeler on bottom clutch, but will most likely get significant power play time as he hopefully grows into that nimble NHL defenseman who can contribute from the back. We’ll find out more when Tortorella feels like telling us what happens to this young fellow and where he fits into the lineup. Maybe he’s just up for a road trip, some time with the NHL boys, or maybe he’s here for good. Hopefully it’s the latter, because we don’t know how much longer we can look at the six defensemen the Flyers are using right now.

