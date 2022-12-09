New enthusiasm for table tennis in Chaumont





Very slowly during the two years of the Covid, the ECAC table tennis finds a new dynamic momentum of registrations. More media attention, while being a complete and accessible practice, the discipline is back in vogue with the Chaumontais. The small white ball, sometimes yellow, is back in fashion. Like every Monday and Tuesday, from 6 pm to 8 pm, and Wednesday from 8 pm to 10 pm, the Chaumont table tennis players come together for some substitutions. The “ping” and “pong” of the ball bouncing on the table before being hit by the racket enlivens the game room. ECAC table tennislocated on the floor of the Lionel Meunier gymnasium, where nine tables are permanently installed. Both comprehensive and accessible, table tennis attracts new players. We have had the wind in our sails for two or three years now, smiles Thierry Mugnier, member of the agency. Since the return to normal post-covid, new people are interested in table tennis. To add to Jean-Pierre Kolb, the President: The club currently has 43 members (compared to 100 at the beginning of the 2000s, Editor’s Note). We only had 25 during covid. We know that many come for fun rather than competition. Only about fifteen license holders participate in official competitions during the weekend. LECAC enters three teams for the regional championship. A fourth is being created, aimed more at “recreational” players, in a ranking with a slightly lighter level of play. I think the mentality of the club is such that we like it. If we lose, I’m not saying we’re happy, but it doesn’t matter. LECAC Table Tennis was founded in October 1971 by Georges Gazareth. The sports association has nevertheless seen better times, the discipline is better represented in the department at a certain point. In reality, By the 2000s, there were 13 clubs in the running with nearly 1,000 members. Today there are 7 registered withec dat 300 licenses. Table tennis: a complete sport How to explain this new fervor? For ECAC players, the image of table tennis is a little more mediatized than a few years ago. Some matches are televised. In addition, the good ranking of some Frenchmen at world level gives even more credibility to this discipline. The French number one is among the top 10-15 in the world, specifies Thierry Mugnier. Romain Dedion, player and member of the office, rather looks at the full nature of the practice. Table tennis is a physical sport that requires concentration. It is a sport that is close to combat, while being cerebral and fine. It is also a playful game that takes into account the psychological aspect in a very important way. Table tennis is excellent for developing coordination in young people, explains the table tennis player. He reminds us that the table tennis school is open every Wednesday afternoon from 2 pm to 4 pm. Youth ages 8 to 15 are taught by a federal trainer. Table tennis is a physical sport that requires concentration, “close to a fight, while being cerebral and fine”. Jean-Pierre Kolb applauds this renewed interest in table tennis. On the other hand, he would like to get out of the consumer sports image. We have a huge turnover of young people, from 80 to 90%. We can’t keep them. So it is difficult to bind teams. To lead a team of four, you need a minimum of six or seven players. Joffrey Tridon

