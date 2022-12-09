NDSU Women’s Basketball continues Road Swing in Green Bay

THIS WEEK

The North Dakota state women’s basketball team (6-3) continues its road swing at Green Bay (4-3, 1-1 Horizon) on Saturday. The tip is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the Kress Center.

GAME COVER

Radio: Andy Rieckhoff (play-by-play) will be present Bison 1660.

Watch: The match is available at ESPN+ for subscribers.

GoBison.com: Live stats, audio and video links are available at GoBison.com.

BISON FAST HITS

The Bison have dropped their last three games and are going into the weekend with an overall record of 6-3.

NDSU is coming off a 79-70 loss in Northern Iowa on Tuesday night.

This will be the sixth race in a row for the Bison and the third week in a row on the road. NDSU is 2-3 in road games this season.

Green Bay starts the weekend with an overall record of 4-3 (1-1 Horizon) and last IUPUI, 81-76.

The Phoenix played just one home game this season, playing each of their last five away from home.

For the second week in a row, NDSU appeared in the College Insider Mid-Major Top 25 Poll at number 23.

This will be the ninth all-time meeting between NDSU and Green Bay dating back to 2006. The Phoenix hold the series lead, 6-2.

Elle Evans has posted double-digits in each of her last six games, including a season-high 17 points at Central Michigan.

has posted double-digits in each of her last six games, including a season-high 17 points at Central Michigan. Emily Behnke has scored a double-double in each of the last two games.

has scored a double-double in each of the last two games. Heaven Hamling unloaded a team-high 21 three-pointers in the first eight games of the season. She has a total of 145 triples over three seasons and is tied for fifth with Katie Lorenz in Bison history.

LAST TIME OFF

NDSU fell short Tuesday night in Northern Iowa, 79-70. Emily Behnke pace of the Bison and produced her second consecutive double-double with a career-high 16 points and 10 rebounds. Heaven Hamling added 14 points and went 6-of-6 from the free throw line, while Abby Schulte earned 11 points. Elle Evans also reached double digits in scoring for the sixth straight game with 12 points and a season-high eight rebounds.

COLLEGE INSIDER MID-MAJOR TOP 25 POLL

For the second week in a row, NDSU appeared in the College Insider Mid-Major Top 25 Poll, coming in at number 23. This season marks the Bison’s first time in the poll since 2020-21. Green Bay also gets votes in this week’s poll.

STACK PROFITS

The Bison started the season with a 6-0 overall record before falling short in Eastern Michigan. It was the best start to a season since 2004-05. NDSU began the 2004–05 season by winning its first 24 games and finished with an overall record of 26–1.

LIFE ON THE ROAD

NDSU is in the midst of a seven-game road swing spanning a total of four weeks. During that time, the Bison will cover more than 3,400 miles and visit four different states (Nevada, Michigan, Iowa, Wisconsin). It marks the longest stretch away for NDSU since the 2011–12 season, when the Bison also played seven straight away from home.

CONNECTIONS

Emily Behnke is a resident of Two Rivers, Wis., and attended Manitowoc Lutheran High School. She earned honorable mention All-State honors in her junior and senior seasons. Kate Hildebrandt was also born in McFarland, Wis., and attended McFarland High School. She was a three-time All-Conference selection and earned First Team honors during her junior season.

Abbie Draper and Green Bay guard Tatum Koenig were teammates for one season together at Bradley in 2021-22.

FIGHT FOR REBOUNDS

NDSU pulled in a season-high 48 rebounds in Northern Iowa with eight different players collecting at least two. The Bison have grabbed 40 or more rebounds in five of their first nine games this season.

STRONG DEFENSE

NDSU has an average of 4.7 blocks per game, which ranks third in the Summit League and 39th in the nation. The Bison posted a season-high eight blocks against Valley City State and Eastern Michigan this season.

HISTORICAL PERFORMANCE

Heaven Hamling posted a career-high 39 points on 11-of-19 shooting from the field and 7-of-12 shooting from three in the win over Nevada. The Grand Rapids, Minnesota native also went 10-of-10 from the free throw line, adding six rebounds, three steals and one assist to her stat line.

Her 39 points rank third all-time in a single game at NDSU, marking her second career 30-point performance. Hamling is one of only five players in the country to score 39 or more points in a single game this season. In addition, her seven triples against the Wolf Pack this season ranks ninth in a single game in the country.

1,000 CAREER POINTS FOR NO. 11

Heaven Hamling has crossed the 1,000 career point mark with 1,045. She began her career with Stephen F. Austin State for one season in 2018/19 and racked up 174 points. Hamling has accumulated 871 points over the past three seasons at NDSU.

HAMLING HUNTING HISTORY

Heaven Hamling enters the 2022-23 season with the opportunity to leave her name in NDSU history. She is ranked in the top 10 in Bison history in scoring average (6th, 14.0), three-point field goals made (T5th, 145), three-point field goal percentage (3rd, .395), and free throw percentage (2nd, .889).

DO NOT PLAY AS A FRESHMAN

Elle Evans makes a fast start to her freshman season by starting all nine games and averaging 12.4 points per game. She has hit double digits in each of her last six games, including a season-high 17 points in Central Michigan. Over that period, she averaged 13.5 points per game.

ANOTHER DAY, ANOTHER DOUBLE DOUBLE

After failing to record a double-double in her first two seasons, Emily Behnke has scored a double-double in each of the last two games. She scored a career-high 16 points with 10 rebounds at Northern Iowa. Behnke scored her first double-double in Central Michigan with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

BROWN FITS IN

In her first season at NDSU, Taylor Brown fits right in starting each of the first nine games. The Lakeville, Minn. native averages 9.4 points per game and has scored double figures in three games. Brown recorded her first double-double of the season with 16 points and 10 rebounds in the win over Minnesota.

CONTRIBUTIONS FROM THE BANK

Abbie Draper and Abbie Graham have both come off the bench in all nine games this season. Draper averages 5.7 points per game and has scored twice. Graham added 5.0 points per game and recorded a season-high 11 points in the win over Minnesota.

WHO’S BACK THIS YEAR?

The Bison returns six letter winners from last season, including three starters: Heaven Hamling , Abby Schulte and Kate Hildebrandt .

WELCOME TO THE SQUAD

The roster includes eight newcomers this season: Taylor Brown , Kristina Ekofo Yomane , Abbie Draper , Elle Evans , Marwa Bedziri , Abbie Graham , Leah Mackenzie and Georgia Baldwin .

NEW BUT LOTS OF EXPERIENCE

Three of the eight newcomers on the roster this season have played at least 10 NCAA games in their careers. Taylor Brown appeared in 95 games over four seasons on American and Abbie Draper played in 26 games with 15 starts last year during her freshman season with Bradley. Georgia Baldwin also played in 11 games in Eastern Kentucky over the last two seasons.

NEW LOOK COACHING STAFF

The NDSU coaching staff has been given a new look this season with the addition of assistant coaches James Adams and Michaela Krall . Adams is back for her second stint with the program after spending four seasons as an assistant coach from 2008 to 2012. She also played with NDSU from 1997-01 and was inducted into the Bison Athletic Hall of Fame in 2019.

Crall comes to NDSU after spending last season as an assistant coach with Dubuque. She also played three seasons for Wisconsin from 2013 to 2016 before starting her coaching career as an undergraduate coach. Emily Dietz who played at NDSU from 2017-22 and is the all-time leader games he played, returns this season as a graduate manager.

START A NEW 3-POINT STRIPE

NDSU shot 1-of-9 from three at Kansas State last season, ending a 56-straight game streak in which the Bison had scored at least two triples. The Bison have bounced back, connecting at least two triples in each of their last 31 games.

NDSU has a recent history of compiling long three-point stripes. The Bison went 0-of-14 from three-point range against Valparaiso in 2019-20, ending a streak of 113 straight games with at least two three-pointers.

PRE-SEASON ALL-SUMMIT LEAGUE FIRST TEAM

Heaven Hamling was selected to the Preseason All-Summit League First Team. She started all 29 games last season and recorded a team-high 34.4 minutes per game. Hamling ranked ninth in the Summit League with a team-best 14.3 points per game and reached double digits in scoring in 24 of 29 games. The Grand Rapids, Minn. native led the conference in three-point field goals per game with 2.31 and a three-point field goal percentage of 39.0 percent.

SUMMIT LEAGUE PRE-SEASON POLL

NDSU was picked to finish fifth in the Summit League Preseason Poll. South Dakota State received 36 first-place votes to take first place, while South Dakota received four first-place votes in second place. Oral Roberts closed out the top three in third place.

BISON IN GREECE

For eight days, the Bison had the chance to practice, play two games and learn about the culture in Greece during a trip in August. NDSU spent the first four days in Athens before concluding the trip in Glyfada.

THE SERIES VS. GREEN BAY

This will be the ninth all-time meeting between NDSU and Green Bay dating back to 2006, with the Phoenix leading the series, 6-2. This will also mark NDSU’s third consecutive season against Green Bay in non-conference play. In their most recent meeting last season, the Bison fell short against the Phoenix on the road, 71-54. Heaven Hamling registered a team-high 20 points while Abby Schulte came off the bench and added six points.

LOOKING FORWARD

NDSU ends non-conference play at Mayville State on Wednesday, December 14. The tip is scheduled for 6:00 PM