Australian ball-tampering, David Warners manager accusations, reaction, reaction, Cricket Australia

Former Australian Test captain Michael Clarke has called on Cricket Australia to respond to explosive claims made by David Warners manager James Erskine, stating: This thing isn’t going anywhere.

It comes after Erskine claimed SEN radio on Thursday that players were encouraged by CA officials to tamper with the ball following their loss to South Africa in the 2016 Hobart Test.

Erskine also maintained his previous claim that more people must have known about the 2018 Newlands ball tampering scandal than the three players held accountable.

Three players who were in Hobart dressing rooms disputed Erskine’s claims as they spoke on condition of anonymity The Sydney Morning Herald.

However, Clarke has called on CA to come out officially and address the allegations in no uncertain terms, revealing his shock at the developments on Thursday.

What a day for cricket, he continued Sky Sports radios The Big Sports Breakfast.

Honestly, I’ve said the last, I don’t know how long, probably since Sandpapergate happened, I wish this thing would go away. Well, you know what, I’m going to say the opposite because yesterday there was an explosion.

This thing isn’t going anywhere. This thing is getting out of hand. This thing is getting bigger.

Let me tell you what, there are some nervous guys waking up this morning to these comments made yesterday by David Warners manager James Erskine. When I saw that [news] yesterday my jaw dropped on the floor.

Clarke further warned CA not to hope that the allegations would simply go away, predicting that even more information could come out if the case goes unaddressed.

Where is Cricket Australia? he asked.

This is what Cricket Australia needs to be clear. You can’t sweep this under the carpet and say, Well, we have a new board, we have a new CEO. Look, I don’t care if you have to go back to James Sutherland, pick up the phone and call him or Pat Howard or anyone else who was involved in what James Erskine says, because you’re not brushing this off.

You better find out what’s going on. I want to know, as a former Australian captain, I want to know what’s going on within this setup. I’m telling you now, if James Erskine has that information, you think that’s all he has. This thing is not going away, the truth must be told.

… Cricket Australia needs serious help now. They need good help. This is everyone for themselves. It’s terrible.

It’s particularly unfortunate timing for the Australian cricket team, with a test series against South Africa starting next Saturday.

Clarke said the Proteas would lick their lips, adding that he has sympathy for Warner and the other Australian players involved in the drama.

South Africa will lick their lips…look at the papers today and didn’t even mention the Sandpapergate he said.

This is in progress. That’s why I think this is a big reason why Davey hasn’t continued to challenge for the captain’s armband, because he knows if he says one thing that’s off-script compared to what’s been said, he’s putting his teammates in it.

I feel for the guys involved because more than anyone that team would like this to go away. The players in that test match would like this to go away.

Although it isn’t, you walk onto the field playing with that in mind and think, Oh my God, what are we going to see when we go to lunch? What are we going to see when we start drinking tea?

I also wonder what Davey thinks. He walks out to punch while this is going on. He walks away, don’t worry about leaving before 8pm, he opens the newspaper or turns on his phone after days of playing and says here we go again. It won’t end.

It was just the latest off-field distraction that has overshadowed Australia’s second Test against the West Indies, with Warner also revealing he had withdrawn a bid earlier this week to have his leadership ban overturned.

In explaining that decision, Warner accused the review panel of wanting a public lynching if he went through with the appeal, adding that he was not prepared for my family to be the washing machine for crickets’ dirty laundry.