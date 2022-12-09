Sports
Australian ball-tampering, David Warners manager accusations, reaction, reaction, Cricket Australia
Former Australian Test captain Michael Clarke has called on Cricket Australia to respond to explosive claims made by David Warners manager James Erskine, stating: This thing isn’t going anywhere.
It comes after Erskine claimed SEN radio on Thursday that players were encouraged by CA officials to tamper with the ball following their loss to South Africa in the 2016 Hobart Test.
Erskine also maintained his previous claim that more people must have known about the 2018 Newlands ball tampering scandal than the three players held accountable.
Watch Australia v West Indies. Every test match live and ad break in the game on Kayo. New to Kayo? Start your free trial now >
NEW FOLLOW-UP PODCAST Ultimate preview of the test series; summer of Smudge?
Listen below or subscribe Apple podcasts or Spotify
‘To do!’ – Aus ordered to cheat? | 03:58
Three players who were in Hobart dressing rooms disputed Erskine’s claims as they spoke on condition of anonymity The Sydney Morning Herald.
However, Clarke has called on CA to come out officially and address the allegations in no uncertain terms, revealing his shock at the developments on Thursday.
What a day for cricket, he continued Sky Sports radios The Big Sports Breakfast.
Honestly, I’ve said the last, I don’t know how long, probably since Sandpapergate happened, I wish this thing would go away. Well, you know what, I’m going to say the opposite because yesterday there was an explosion.
This thing isn’t going anywhere. This thing is getting out of hand. This thing is getting bigger.
Let me tell you what, there are some nervous guys waking up this morning to these comments made yesterday by David Warners manager James Erskine. When I saw that [news] yesterday my jaw dropped on the floor.
AUSTRALIA VS WEST INDIES TEST NEWS
TALK POINTS: Warner’s 1068-Day Drought Amid Furore; nonsense tactics roasted
SUMMER OF MARNUS: Labuschagne is unstoppable as hometown boy smacks of him
Healy thanks Warner for ‘saving cricket’ | 03:05
Clarke further warned CA not to hope that the allegations would simply go away, predicting that even more information could come out if the case goes unaddressed.
Where is Cricket Australia? he asked.
This is what Cricket Australia needs to be clear. You can’t sweep this under the carpet and say, Well, we have a new board, we have a new CEO. Look, I don’t care if you have to go back to James Sutherland, pick up the phone and call him or Pat Howard or anyone else who was involved in what James Erskine says, because you’re not brushing this off.
You better find out what’s going on. I want to know, as a former Australian captain, I want to know what’s going on within this setup. I’m telling you now, if James Erskine has that information, you think that’s all he has. This thing is not going away, the truth must be told.
… Cricket Australia needs serious help now. They need good help. This is everyone for themselves. It’s terrible.
It’s particularly unfortunate timing for the Australian cricket team, with a test series against South Africa starting next Saturday.
Clarke said the Proteas would lick their lips, adding that he has sympathy for Warner and the other Australian players involved in the drama.
South Africa will lick their lips…look at the papers today and didn’t even mention the Sandpapergate he said.
This is in progress. That’s why I think this is a big reason why Davey hasn’t continued to challenge for the captain’s armband, because he knows if he says one thing that’s off-script compared to what’s been said, he’s putting his teammates in it.
I feel for the guys involved because more than anyone that team would like this to go away. The players in that test match would like this to go away.
Warner withdraws from ‘public lynching’ | 02:30
Although it isn’t, you walk onto the field playing with that in mind and think, Oh my God, what are we going to see when we go to lunch? What are we going to see when we start drinking tea?
I also wonder what Davey thinks. He walks out to punch while this is going on. He walks away, don’t worry about leaving before 8pm, he opens the newspaper or turns on his phone after days of playing and says here we go again. It won’t end.
It was just the latest off-field distraction that has overshadowed Australia’s second Test against the West Indies, with Warner also revealing he had withdrawn a bid earlier this week to have his leadership ban overturned.
In explaining that decision, Warner accused the review panel of wanting a public lynching if he went through with the appeal, adding that he was not prepared for my family to be the washing machine for crickets’ dirty laundry.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.foxsports.com.au/cricket/australia/cricket-2022-australian-balltampering-david-warners-manager-allegations-reaction-response-cricket-australia/news-story/41331c9959ec569efeed3cdb64aa078e
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Australian ball-tampering, David Warners manager accusations, reaction, reaction, Cricket Australia
- Donald Trump’s grip on the GOP, in four charts
- Disabled duo fight for justice after Grenfell evacuation at High Court Disability News Service
- Pixel 7 Pro gets macro mode with Google Camera update
- Saudi Arabia and China sign strategic deals as Chinese President Xi Jinping heralds ‘new era’ in relations
- UK to host first elite gravel race in May 2023
- U.S. Military Preparedness Goes Beyond China and Russia > U.S. Department of Defense > Department of Defense news
- NDSU Women’s Basketball continues Road Swing in Green Bay
- How fashion designer Dapper Dan sees the world
- OSU’s Annual App Contest Drives Innovation Among Students, Faculty
- Google merges Maps and Waze teams to cut costs
- Edison International Raises Common Stock Dividend 5.4%; 19th consecutive annual increase