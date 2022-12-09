Farrell: The Pitt Football Quarterback Shuffle





I thought long and hard about how best to present information and opinions to the fine fans of Pitt football, and I decided it had to be these random tidbits. Here. My first thought goes to Phil Jurkovec. Yes, he’s been up and down and prone to injury and his national stock has plummeted as a result, but he’s a gamer. Kedon Slovis is too, and I respect him immensely as a class kid. But Frank Cignetti Jr. will have more success with Jurkovec than with Slovis. Why? fame. Slovis came in and had to learn a new system and sometimes struggled with comfort and familiarity. Jurkovec will not do that, because he clearly knows what Cignetti Jr. is doing. want. Believe me when I tell you, this fits well regardless of what you think about Cignetti Jr. or Jurkovec. And about Cignetti Jr. spoken. I’ll admit I’m not a fan. His offense is too heavy and too predictable and it’s a frustration I’ve seen with fanbases dating back to a 3-9 UNC team in 2006. And it makes it hard to recruit skill position players and quarterbacks, as we’ve seen. It will open up a bit more with Jurkovec, but it’s frustrating for any fan base to watch. Pitt isn’t quite limited to Christian Veilleux from Penn State as their second QB in the portal. While I hear there is mutual interest, both parties are still looking around. But I hear Veilleux is visiting this weekend and it could close there. The hope is to add Jurkovec, Veilleux and Ty Dieffenbach (dedicated Monday) as the three hardest-to-spell names in a QB room. Experience, benefit and a project. It’s not great, but it’s the best that can be expected right now. Far from Kenny Pickett’s momentum, eh? And speaking of Dieffenbach, I would definitely have him as a 3 star based on film evaluation. His ball can float, which is part of the reason he has 9 picks, and he needs to add strength to his lower body, which will help him in the throws and power in his throws, but he’s tall, has a great frame, has solid throwing mechanisms and he is fast for his size. Secretly fast. I always felt Kenny Minchey was a low 4 star and could be a high 3 star from my ranking days and there is a big difference in polish but I like this take as a project. Highlights of week 7. @Atownfootball @CoachCroick @coacharroyo https://t.co/OUfZV9HPIg — Ty Dieffenbach (@tydieffenbach14) October 12, 2022

