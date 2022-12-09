Women’s tennis boards Knezkova for 2024.





HONOLULU University of Hawaii Women’s Tennis Coach June Hernandez announced the signing of Nelly Knezkova for the 2024 season. Knezkova will be an incoming freshman from Prague, Czech Republic in Fall 2023. She is a talented player who has extensive international experience representing the Czech Republic in their U12, U14 and U16 teams. In singles she won the Czech championship and was runner-up once. Knezkovah has won tournaments in Croatia, France, Spain, Belgium, Hungary and Poland and participated in the ITF (International Tennis Federation) in Sweden and Romania. “I look forward to Nelly joining our UH tennis ‘ohana and representing the University of Hawai’i,” said Hernandez. “She is a great addition to our program on and off court. She is a very good student and she will be able to help us in singles and doubles in the top half of our line-up. She is an athletic and aggressive player and has the potential to become one of the best collegiate players in the country. She has a great work ethic and is dedicated to everything she does. It will be a pleasure to work with her.” Knezkova is the fifth Rainbow Wahine from the Czech Republic under Hernandez. She will join the current Rainbow Wahine Nikola Homolkova (Pelhrimov) and Klara Novakova (Pilzen) in 2024. UH tennis alumnae (all of whom have earned all conference honors during their careers) from the Czech Republic are Peter Melounova (Havlíkuv Brod), Marina (Hruba) Lam (Prague) and Klara Pribylova (Duchov). #HawaiiWTEN

