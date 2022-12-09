Game Recap: Avs cleared by Bruins

Roller coasters are supposed to be fun. Not this one though.

The roller coaster of the Colorado Avalanche proceeds with the downfall, losing their third game in a row 4-0. The first and third losses, including the affair on Wednesday night, came at the hands of the Boston Bruins.

This is just the beginning of what’s going to be a long, busy stretch for the Avs. Under 11 boys with injuries, filled with AHL talent players, it would always be a job for Colorado to get something out of the game. Their performance started promising but eventually led to nothing.

First period

It looked like they weren’t off to a good start already. Mikko Rantanen took a skate to the belly as he fell to the ice. He had to leave the ice and be checked out, but luckily came back quickly.

He would be needed at what was the best time of night for the avalanche. They played simple hockey and kept pace with the Bruins. This included a number of penalties from both sides, including Cale Makar and Brad Marchand getting in. However, they had nothing to fight for as both teams entered the venue scoreless.

Second period

The fury continued from both sides, as Dryden Hunt hit David Pastrnak big time for the benches. It caused a reaction from Tomas Nosek, who dropped the gloves with Hunt and was also quickly dropped by him in what was the highlight of the night for the Avs.

However, Pastrnak quickly recovered from it and freed his patented one-timer from the circle beating Alexandar Georgiev to take the lead.

While Ben Meyers almost went to the other side and equalized, it wouldn’t matter. Just minutes later, Meyers allowed the Bruins to grab the puck in the offensive zone on a turnover and found Taylor Hall doubling the lead.

The Bruins took control from here and the Avs were unable to mount an attack. They registered only a handful of shots on target in the period and had a lot of work to do heading into the third period.

Third period

After a Sam Girard tripping penalty was called out, the Avs tried to get something going on the other side of the ice. It wouldn’t be the case though, as Trent Frederic would find himself all alone at the top of the circles to make it a 3-0 Bruins lead. In fact, the Avs goal horn went off in front of the goal, which only made things more unpleasant.

While the Avs got their own power play opportunity after Andrew Cogliano drew a hooking penalty from Matt Grzelcyk, it again came to nothing. In fact, just seconds after the power play ended, Hall would add his second of the night to the breakaway to drive the final nail into the coffin.

At this point, the Avs accepted defeat and nothing was going on in the final minutes of the game. The Bruins took their foot off the gas and Colorado continued to fire blanks. The last few moments of the game dragged on as the stands emptied, leaving only a sea of ​​fans in black and yellow to cheer their team on to the final whistle.

Take away food

The Bruins were simply the better team tonight, and would be by nightfall. It’s the third consecutive loss for the Avalanche that is slipping and needs to get out fast. It doesn’t get any easier with a busy schedule ahead despite all the home games.

Is it time to look at Alexander Georgiev? Maybe, but it’s hard to work with what you have in front of you. Jared Bednar and many fans were hoping that he would step forward and try to steal a game or two during this brutal stretch. However, it hasn’t happened yet. While it’s going to be tough, it would be nice to see him come out on top and steal a game here or there. While he wasn’t terrible tonight, he wasn’t the best he could be either.

If there are any positives to be taken from this game it would be no major injuries or storylines of guys getting hurt. Although Rantanen seemed to have taken a hit very early on, he played the rest of the game and seemed fine. Fortunately, there was positive news about injuries. This included Valeri Nichushkin and Darren Helm who were close to a return, both taking part in the morning skate. On the other hand, Bowen Byram has not skated and Josh Manson would also be out for a month. It’s going to be a long process working through this injury bug with everyone involved right now.

Expectant

Things don’t get any easier for the Avalanche as they play host to another Eastern Conference powerhouse: the New York Rangers. Friday night puck drop is at 7:00 PM MT.