Men’s Basketball hosts Friday Binghamton





Watch | Listen | Live Statistics | Follow on Twitter Bronx, NY The Fordham University Rams continue the 2022-2023 season, Fordham’s 120th varsity season, by hosting the Binghamton University Bearcats at the historic Rose Hill Gym on Friday, December 9 at 7:00 PM Join theRamses Challenge, a new philanthropic initiative to support our student-athletes. Promise a fixed amount for every rebound, offensive rebound, steal or assist. All proceeds are tax deductible and go directly to the men’s basketball program. There is also an option to make a one-off donation to men’s basketball. The game will be streamed on ESPN+ with announcements from Mike Watts (PxP), Andrew Posadas (Analyst), and Maria Trivelpiece (Sideline) and will air on www.wfuvsports.org with Thomas Aiello (PxP) and Mike Calamari (analyst) behind the microphones. Fordham enters the game with a 9-1 record, coming off a 72-59 win over Wagner College at the Rose Hill Gym on Tuesday night, while Binghamton is 3-6 on the year after an 81-62 loss to Colgate University in Binghamton on Wednesday night. Friday night’s game marks the third meeting between Fordham and Binghamton on the hardwood, their first since 2011, with the Rams leading the all-time series 2-0. Fordham won the first two meetings, a 72-60 win on November 28, 2007 and a 64-49 win on November 18, 2011, with both games played at the Rose Hill Gym. Notes Junior Abdou Tsimbila – The best of Abdou Tsimbila averages a team-high 7.6 rpg and has 24 blocks. Tsimbila leads the Atlantic 10 in blocks (2.4/game), is third in defensive rebounds (5.9/game), and is tied for fifth in the Atlantic 10 in rebounding. Graduate student security guard Darius Quisenberry leads the Rams with a score of 18.4 ppg, sixth in the Atlantic 10, while graduate student Moore averages 14.4 ppg. Quisenberry came close to recording Fordham’s first ever triple-double against Holy Cross on November 21, scoring 14 points, grabbing eleven rebounds and providing eight assists in the 67–53 victory. Tsimbila leads Fordham in rebounding, averaging 7.6 rpg, while Moore averages 5.7 rpg, and senior Rostyslav Novitskyi 5.1 rpg. The 2022-2023 Fordham Rams have won their first eight home games. The 9-1 start for the 2022-23 Fordham Rams marks the first time since 1970-71 that the Rams are 9-1 or better in their first 10 games against Division I opponents. Eight Fordham men’s basketball teams have won at least 10 of their first 11 games, none since 1970-71.

