Australian cricket – Why David Warner withdrew the appeal against his lifetime captaincy

On Wednesday night, David Warner announced he was withdrawing his bid to have his lifetime leadership ban overturned and expressed his anger at how the process turned out. Here’s an overview of how the game got into this tangle.

The backstory This all harks back to the events of that day at Newlands in early 2018 when Cameron Bancroft was caught with sandpaper down his trousers and Australia admitted to tampering with the ball. The fallout was swift and dramatic: David Warner and Steven Smith received a one-year ban from play in Australia and Bancroft a nine-month sanction. On top of that, Warner was handed a lifetime leadership ban and it’s that sentence that’s back in the spotlight this year.

What had changed? It was in February this year that Cricket Australia’s first suggestions to overturn Warner’s leadership ban emerged, but it turned out to be a long, drawn-out process. CA’s leadership and governance had changed significantly since the first sanctions, but the first stumbling block was the code of conduct wording that did not allow a player to appeal a penalty once they accepted it – which Warner did in 2018. However, the board went through the process of rewriting the code and in November it was confirmed that a player can now appeal a lengthy sanction.

What did the new code say?

“Under the changes, players and support staff can now request a change to long-term sanctions. All requests will be considered by a three-person review panel, made up of independent Code of Conduct Commissioners, who must be satisfied that there are exceptional circumstances to justify this changing a sanction.

“These circumstances and considerations include whether the sanction subject has shown genuine remorse; the subject’s behavior since the sanction was imposed; whether rehabilitation programs have been completed (if applicable) and the time elapsed since the sanction was imposed and whether sufficient time has elapsed to allow for reform or rehabilitation.”

How did the profession work?

Most important to Warner was that he should show “sincere remorse” and it was widely believed that he could show this strongly given his clean disciplinary record since 2018 and the support of many key people in the game. He would have to present his case to the three-man independent panel, which could question him, but the most important thing was the belief that this would be kept private.

“I think it’s just a matter of fairness that ultimately I’m not a criminal. You should be given the right to appeal at some point,” Warner said when the code of conduct was changed. “I understand they have imposed a ban, but I think suspending someone for life is a bit harsh. I’ve taken my time getting back into the Australian cricket line-up.

“It’s a bit disappointing that when you make a decision in 2018, it’s four days away and then it’s nine months away. Hopefully a decision can be made and we can just move on.”

31 March 2018 – David Warner in tears at his press conference in Sydney, a week after the ball-tampering scandalGetty Images

Why did Warner withdraw his appeal? Warner filed his appeal late last month, and that’s when the dynamic changed. The review panel decided they wanted the hearing to be held in public so that it would effectively be a new trial of what happened in 2018, rather than the narrower focus on whether Warner had shown that he was back in leadership positions. positions should be.

In his long and strongly worded statement on Wednesday night, Warner said he was not willing to put his family through that process. “They want to put on a public spectacle to have, in the words of the panel, a ‘clean up’. ‘I’m not prepared for my family to be the washing machine for cricket’s dirty laundry.’

Why didn’t CA just make its own decision?

Essentially an attempt to be seen doing the right thing. The code of conduct amendment said any review of a sanction should be done by an independent panel that could set its own terms. While there may be an argument to support this, it meant they lost control of the process. The CA board could have just decided to make its own decision (this is not a criminal case, after all) and many in the game probably would have accepted that. They could have rewritten their own code however they wanted. Now there’s the bizarre situation where CA and Warner – who were the warring factions when this all started – agreed they wanted the hearing private, but couldn’t do anything about it.