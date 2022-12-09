Sports
Australian cricket – Why David Warner withdrew the appeal against his lifetime captaincy
This all harks back to the events of that day at Newlands in early 2018 when Cameron Bancroft was caught with sandpaper down his trousers and Australia admitted to tampering with the ball. The fallout was swift and dramatic: David Warner and Steven Smith received a one-year ban from play in Australia and Bancroft a nine-month sanction. On top of that, Warner was handed a lifetime leadership ban and it’s that sentence that’s back in the spotlight this year.
It was in February this year that Cricket Australia’s first suggestions to overturn Warner’s leadership ban emerged, but it turned out to be a long, drawn-out process. CA’s leadership and governance had changed significantly since the first sanctions, but the first stumbling block was the code of conduct wording that did not allow a player to appeal a penalty once they accepted it – which Warner did in 2018. However, the board went through the process of rewriting the code and in November it was confirmed that a player can now appeal a lengthy sanction.
What did the new code say?
“Under the changes, players and support staff can now request a change to long-term sanctions. All requests will be considered by a three-person review panel, made up of independent Code of Conduct Commissioners, who must be satisfied that there are exceptional circumstances to justify this changing a sanction.
“These circumstances and considerations include whether the sanction subject has shown genuine remorse; the subject’s behavior since the sanction was imposed; whether rehabilitation programs have been completed (if applicable) and the time elapsed since the sanction was imposed and whether sufficient time has elapsed to allow for reform or rehabilitation.”
How did the profession work?
Most important to Warner was that he should show “sincere remorse” and it was widely believed that he could show this strongly given his clean disciplinary record since 2018 and the support of many key people in the game. He would have to present his case to the three-man independent panel, which could question him, but the most important thing was the belief that this would be kept private.
“I think it’s just a matter of fairness that ultimately I’m not a criminal. You should be given the right to appeal at some point,” Warner said when the code of conduct was changed. “I understand they have imposed a ban, but I think suspending someone for life is a bit harsh. I’ve taken my time getting back into the Australian cricket line-up.
“It’s a bit disappointing that when you make a decision in 2018, it’s four days away and then it’s nine months away. Hopefully a decision can be made and we can just move on.”
Warner filed his appeal late last month, and that’s when the dynamic changed. The review panel decided they wanted the hearing to be held in public so that it would effectively be a new trial of what happened in 2018, rather than the narrower focus on whether Warner had shown that he was back in leadership positions. positions should be.
Why didn’t CA just make its own decision?
Essentially an attempt to be seen doing the right thing. The code of conduct amendment said any review of a sanction should be done by an independent panel that could set its own terms. While there may be an argument to support this, it meant they lost control of the process. The CA board could have just decided to make its own decision (this is not a criminal case, after all) and many in the game probably would have accepted that. They could have rewritten their own code however they wanted. Now there’s the bizarre situation where CA and Warner – who were the warring factions when this all started – agreed they wanted the hearing private, but couldn’t do anything about it.
In reality maybe not. There was a school view that maybe Warner would get the chance in the BBL, but that wouldn’t have happened this season. His chance to play for Sydney Thunder – which he rejoined amid much fanfare and a stellar CA marketing contract – is diminishing due to the India tour and Thunder have appointed Jason Sangha as captain. Warner has been mentioned as an option to lead Australia’s T20 squad as they head to the 2024 T20 World Cup, but he will be 38 by that event. But more than whether the captaincy would happen again, it was at least about it being an option. And show that the game had moved on. Instead we are left with a mess.
|
