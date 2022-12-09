Mike Bobinski’s press conference on Purdue football





WEST LAFAYETTE – Athletic Director Mike Bobinski knew this day would come. He’s a realist and Jeff Brohm leaving his position as Purdue University’s head football coach to take on the same role at his alma mater Louisville was always going to happen. It was only a matter of when. On Wednesday around 11.45 am it was time. Brohm informed Bobinski that the Boilermakers should find his successor. Bobinski held a press conference on Thursday to discuss the situation ahead, other than who the Boilermakers might be coveting for the job. Here are three things that came out of that press conference: Citrus Bowl coach As reported Wednesday, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Brian Brohm will lead the Boilermakers in their January 2 Citrus Bowl game against LSU. He is expected to join Louisville’s coaching staff after the bowl game. Bobinski said he won’t be surprised if that happens. Co-defensive coordinator Mark Hagen will coach the defense in the Citrus Bowl. Coach departure Three members of Purdue’s football coaching staff have already joined Jeff Brohm’s Louisville staff. Co-defensive coordinator/secondary coach Ron English, who was previously defensive coordinator with Louisville while Brohm was the program’s offensive coordinator, returns to the Cardinals. Receivers coach Garrick McGee and running backs coach Chris Barclay are also no longer on Purdue’s staff. Coincidentally or not, Purdue lost two running backs who were verbal pledges for the 2023 recruiting class. Keyjuan Brown, of Georgia, and Terrell Washington Jr., of Texas, both reopened their recruiting Wednesday. Timeline Bobinski gave no firm timetable for hiring a new coach. Clearly, Purdue needs to act quickly, but also conduct its due diligence to get the best possible hire. The early period of the national drawing day for football starts on December 21. Before then, expect a hiring with enough time to keep current recruits and add others. Bobinski, whose first big move as Purdue’s athletic director was to hire Jeff Brohm in 2016, said the football program is in a much better place now than it was back then because of the work Brohm and his staff have done over the past six seasons. Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jconline.com/story/sports/college/purdue/football/2022/12/08/what-we-learned-mike-bobinskis-press-conference-on-purdue-football/69713055007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos