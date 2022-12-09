Nadal, Djokovic, Alcaraz Headline Australian Open entry list | ATP tour

A full complement of the ATP Tour’s best players are set to compete in the first Grand Slam of 2023, as confirmed by the Australian Open entry list released by Tennis Australia on Thursday.

Defending champion Rafael Nadal will bid for his third Australian Open crown after his historic victory in 2022 when he fought from two sets in the final to beat Daniil Medvedev to win a record-breaking 21st major singles title. The Spaniard enters the 2023 season with a record 22 Slam trophies, with Novak Djokovic close behind on 21.

Djokovic will look to extend his record nine AO ​​titles and level with Nadal in the overall standings as he returns to the competition for the first time since beating Medvedev in the 2021 final.

Carlos Alcaraz will play a Grand Slam for the first time as the world No. 1 as he looks to win back-to-back majors after his US Open victory in September. By winning his first Slam trophy in New York, Alcaraz secured his debut atop the Pepperstone ATP rankings, becoming the youngest man to achieve that feat since the rankings’ inaugural edition in 1973. number 1 at the end of the year. 1 honors and has the chance to extend its lead in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings by improving on its third round result a year ago in Melbourne.

Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas round out the Top 5 on the entry list, with the Greek Tsitsipas keen to improve on his three semi-finals at the event, also in each of the past two years.

2022 Nitto ATP Finals participants Felix Auger-Aliassime, Medvedev, Andrey Rublev and Taylor Fritz are also among the direct entrants, with Hubert Hurkacz rounding out the Top 10. Other notable names include Holger Rune, who briefly entered the Top 10 in November, and Alexander Zverev, who has not played a tour-level match since his ankle injury in the Roland Garros semi-final.

The 2023 Australian Open will take place at Melbourne Park from January 16-29.