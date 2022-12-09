Men’s Hockey No. 5 closes first semester with B1G series at No. 19 Notre Dame





SOUTH BIGHT, Ind. The 5th Penn State Nittany Lions close out the opening semester with a Big Ten battle against No. 19 Notre Dame in South Bend before taking three weeks off for the holidays. FOLLOW THE ACTION

Dates: Friday December 9 | Saturday December 10

Place: Compton Family Ice Arena | South Bend, Ind.

Time: Fri: 7 pm | SAT: 6pm

Streaming video: Friday | Saturday

Listen: Friday | Saturday

Live Stats: Live statistics

Game Notes: Penn state | Notre Dame THIS WEEK’S MATCH This weekend marks the 28th and 29th series all-time series encounters with Notre Dame holding an impressive 17-7-3 record, including a 10-4-1 score at the Compton Family Ice Arena, where Penn State has no regular season game has won in three years, lost five straight and outscored 25-5 in those five games. Added to that is a 6-3 victory for Penn State in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Big Ten Tournament held in South Bend.

The Nittany Lions are just 5-16-2 against the Irish since joining the Big Ten for the 2017-18 season with just three wins at the Compton Family Ice Arena. Penn State averages just 2.33 goals per game against the Irish in South Bend and has been knocked out three times. In total, the Nittany Lions have been shutout just eight times since the start of the 2017-18 season, three of them by the Irish at Compton. Notre Dame is 5-1-1 on home ice this season as opposed to just 2-6-1 away from Compton.

Notre Dame won the season series with a clean sweep of Penn State last year, taking 11 of a possible 12 points, earning three regulation wins and one win in overtime. The Nittany Lions are only 2-9-1 in their last 12 regular season games against the Irish.

Penn State is 6-2-0 in games decided by one goal this season, with five of the last six games being decided by one goal. 13 of the previous 27 all-time meetings between Penn State and Notre Dame have been decided by one goal or less.

Junior Liam Souliere has not done particularly well in his career against Notre Dame in two appearances with one start, he has a 7.30 goals conceded average and a .769 save percentage.

has not done particularly well in his career against Notre Dame in two appearances with one start, he has a 7.30 goals conceded average and a .769 save percentage. Senior Connor McMenamin leads all current Nittany Lions with eight points on two goals and six assists in 13 career games against the Irish, while Connor MacEachern added seven points to one goal and six assists, also in 13 games. Junior Pursue McLane has scored twice while adding two helpers for four points in nine games against the Irish. Senior Tyler Graton has three goals in 11 games against Notre Dame to lead all current Nittany Lions.

leads all current Nittany Lions with eight points on two goals and six assists in 13 career games against the Irish, while added seven points to one goal and six assists, also in 13 games. Junior has scored twice while adding two helpers for four points in nine games against the Irish. Senior has three goals in 11 games against Notre Dame to lead all current Nittany Lions. Penn State remains undefeated in its opening game of a series, as the Nittany Lions improved to 9-0-0 in such games with a 2-1 victory over Ohio State last Friday. Penn State is only 5-4-0 in the second game of the series with four consecutive losses in the Big Ten series finals.

Notre Dame head coach Jeff Jackson is the active leader in career wins with 565 ranked 10th all-time in Division I men’s hockey. Penn State Guy Gadowsky ranks 13th among active coaches and 36th all-time with 359 wins. EXPLORATION OF NOTRE DAME Going into the weekend on a bye, the Irish are 7-7-2 on the year and ranked No. 19 in both national polls. Notre Dame is only 3-4-1 in conference play this season and has not played a home game in about a month since a 3-2 win against Michigan on Nov. 12.

Notre Dame averages just 2.38 goals per game, ranking last in the Big Ten and 47th nationally. The Irish have not scored more than two goals in 10 of their first 16 games this season. Five of their seven wins have come when they have scored three or more goals, while they have a 2-7-1 record in scoring two or fewer goals. Notre Dame has been eliminated twice this season so far, while shutting out three of their own.

ND is followed by senior goaltender Ryan Bischel whose .924 save percentage is tied for the Big Ten lead with Michigan State’s Dylan St. Cyr leading just .001 Liam Souliere ranks 13th in the nation, while his average of 2.59 goals against ranks fifth in the conference.

ranks 13th in the nation, while his average of 2.59 goals against ranks fifth in the conference. Offensively, Notre Dame has 19 players with at least one goal, but only six Irish skaters have three or more goals compared to 13 for the Nittany Lions. Nick Leivermann leads the team with five goals, while Ryder Rolston sets the pace for the Irish with 11 points on four goals and seven assists.

Even with the man advantage, the Irish have found no success filling the net as they take last place in the Big Ten and 52nd nationally, converting only 12.5 percent (7-for-56) of their power play chances . Notre Dame is 0-for-15 with the man advantage over the last four games after scoring a power play goal in both games during a series split against Michigan in South Bend four weeks ago.

The Irish are only 2-7-2 this season when their opponents score first and Penn State has done so in 14 of their 18 games played so far with a record of 12-2-0. Both teams are undefeated when leading after the second period, with Penn State going 10-0-0 and Notre Dame going 6-0-0 in such games. CONTINUE THE CLIMB Penn State is ranked No. 5 on the season in both polls. The No. 5 ranking in the USCHO.com poll is the highest the Nittany Lions have achieved in over four years, dated November 12, 2018. CHECK THE POINT Penn State leads the Big Ten and ranks second in the nation, winning 56.7 percent (660-for-1165) of its draws, trailing only Minnesota State with 59.2 percent.

Last weekend against Ohio State, the Nittany Lions were dominant, winning 64 percent (98-for-153) over the two games, including an eye-watering 71.4 percent (55-for-77) in Friday night’s 2-1 win.

Senior Ture Linden went 19-for-21 (90.5 percent) in the draw in Friday night’s victory. Linden leads Penn State with a 61.4 percent (207-for-337) win percentage to second in the Big Ten and eighth in the nation for true centermen with an average of more than 10 faceoffs per game. Linden’s 207 faceoff wins rank second in the Big Ten behind Ohio State’s Jake Wise’s 219 and rank sixth in the nation.

went 19-for-21 (90.5 percent) in the draw in Friday night’s victory. Linden leads Penn State with a 61.4 percent (207-for-337) win percentage to second in the Big Ten and eighth in the nation for true centermen with an average of more than 10 faceoffs per game. Linden’s 207 faceoff wins rank second in the Big Ten behind Ohio State’s Jake Wise’s 219 and rank sixth in the nation. Senior Connor MacEachern trailing Linden in the Big Ten, winning 60.9 percent (181-for-297), tied for 11th in the nation. BLUE LINE BEAUTY Penn State junior defenseman Jimmy Dowd Jr. comes off a three-point weekend against Ohio State where he scored the game-winning goal late Friday night in the third period while adding one assist in each game. Dowd’s 13 points this season is tied for third on the team and tied for 5th in the Big Ten among defensemen and tied for 16th nationally.

comes off a three-point weekend against Ohio State where he scored the game-winning goal late Friday night in the third period while adding one assist in each game. Dowd’s 13 points this season is tied for third on the team and tied for 5th in the Big Ten among defensemen and tied for 16th nationally. Dowd’s goal on Friday night was the eighth of his career, tying him with four others for seventh on Penn State’s all-time goal-scoring list at Penn State. Dowd also tied with Vince Pedrie for seventh on the all-time defenseman list with 36 for his career, while his 44 points are good for eighth.

Dowd is also a plus-14 on the ice this season to finish fourth in the Big Ten and tied for seventh in the nation, but he is second among Big Ten defensemen behind only Minnesota’s Brock Faber at plus-16 and tied for fourth among blue-liners national. I FEEL IT COMING IN THE SUUL-EE-AIR TONIGHT, WAIT Junior Liam Souliere earned his 12th win of the season against Ohio State last Friday as he is now just one step from Eamon McAdam for fifth in a single season in Penn State history. His 12 wins also tie Quinnipiac’s Yaniv Perets for the national lead. Souliere now has 20 career wins, which puts him one shy Oscar Auto ’22 for third most all-time.

earned his 12th win of the season against Ohio State last Friday as he is now just one step from Eamon McAdam for fifth in a single season in Penn State history. His 12 wins also tie Quinnipiac’s Yaniv Perets for the national lead. Souliere now has 20 career wins, which puts him one shy ’22 for third most all-time. Souliere is currently tied for the Big Ten lead in goals-against-average with Minnesota’s Justen Close. Each net-less has a GAA of 2.12, which is tied for the 15th best score in the country. Souliere’s .923 save percentage ranks third in the Big Ten, as he is only .001 behind Notre Dame’s Ryan Bschel and Michigan State’s Dylan St. Cyr, while ranking 18th in the nation. BLOCK PARTY Junior Christian Berger recorded nine blocked shots against Ohio State last weekend to move into the Big Ten lead with 36 for the season, one point for seventh in the nation. Berger was second in the trailing team Paul DeNapels last season with 56 blocks after leading the team as a freshman in 2020-21 with 32. NEXT ONE Penn State is taking the next three weeks off for the holidays before returning to action on December 30 and 31 with a New Year’s home-and-home series featuring RIT.

This is only the third and fourth meeting between the two teams and the first ever true two-game series. The Nittany Lions and Tigers last met at Pegula Ice Arena on October 25, 2013 and drew 3–3 after extra time. Penn State won its first-ever meeting 3-2 at the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester on October 20, 2012. The game on the 30th at RIT marks the first time the two teams have met at the Gene Polisseni Center. For more information on the 2022-23 season, presented by the Penn State Bookstore: Official Bookstore of Penn State Athletics, visit the men’s hockey page at GoPSUsports.com or call 1-800-NITTANY Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

