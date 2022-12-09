Men’s hockey is organizing Union & RPI this weekend

December 9 | 7pm | Hobey Baker ice rink

| Game program

Princeton (4-7-0, 3-6-0 ECAC) vs. RPI (7-7-1, 2-4-0 ECAC)

Dec 10 | 7pm | Hobey Baker Ice Rink | Teddy Bear Toss

ESPN+ | International stream | Live Statistics | Tickets | Game notes (PDF) | Game program

PRINCETON CELEBRATES 100TH YEARS OF HOBEY BAKER RINK

The oldest on-campus hockey venue in the country will open for the 100th time in the 2022-2023 season. The first game at Hobey Baker Rink was played on January 8, 1923, and ever since, the Tigers have played in one of the most venerable barns in all of college hockey. Princeton is celebrating #Hobey100 all year long, including a special “Hobey 100 Weekend” January 6-7.

The Tigers have scored 15 goals in their last three games, which is an average of 5.0 goals per game with a 2-1-0 record, according to the team’s math students. Princeton’s final stretch averaging 5.0 goals per game over a three-game span saw the Tigers score five goals in the final game of the 2019 playoffs (6-5 3OT loss at Brown) as well as five goals scoring in two games at St. Cloud State to open the 2019-2020 season.

AMONG THE NATION’S TOP OFFER

Ethan Pearson entered the weekend ranked No. 12 in the nation in GAA (2.02), No. 20 in save percentage (.922), and No. 2 in shutouts (3).

COLLECTING GORMANS

Next to captain Liam Gorman , the Tigers will also draft his younger brother, Brendan, this season. The brothers join their father, Sean, as Princeton Hockey players. Sean graduated from Princeton in 1991 and was drafted by the Boston Bruins after college. Both Liam and Brendan played high school hockey at St. Sebastian’s before joining the Tigers as freshmen. Last year with St. Sebs, Brendan tallied 49 points (11g, 38a) in 25 games as he earned ISL MVP honors.

LITTLE BRO, BIG GOALS

Brendan Gorman is third on the team with three goals in nine games to open his Princeton career, scoring the Tigers’ first goal of the season at Harvard and connecting in back-to-back games against Colgate and Yale. His seven points overall are tied for second on the team with two other players, including big brother Liam.

GORMAN FAMILY SCORING RACE

1. Sean Gorman — 23 points (5g, 18a) in 99 games

2. Liam Gorman — 18 pts. (9g, 9a) in 70 games

3. Brendan Gorman — 8 pts. (3g, 5a) in 10 games

FRESH FACES

The Tigers are expected to have eight freshmen in the lineup tonight, and that group has adapted well to college hockey. In total, Princeton’s nine newcomers have registered 21 points (6g, 15a) this season – accounting for 28% of the team’s total points and 20% of goals.

STARTUP

Princeton is going 10-for-54 on the power play this season. Jack Kronin has four power play goals, while Liam Gorman and Seven Walton have two each. The others have come from Brendan Gorman and Noa de la Durantaye. The Tigers have PPGs in 9-for-11 games this season, including a 2-for-4 night last Saturday against St. Lawrence.

JACK ATTACK

Jack Kronin has struck for four PPGs — which leads the ECAC and is ranked No. 14 in the nation — and a team-high seven goals in total this season. He has already scored his two goals of the 2021-22 season and his 9 points in 11 games this year already surpass his total points (6) from 23 games last season. He scored in four consecutive games and points in 7-for-11 games this season.

LEANIN IS LIAM

Liam Gorman has found his scoring touch in his senior season. Chicago was originally a draft pick of the Pittsburgh Penguins, but traded its rights for its rights last summer. He posted his first career two-point night (1g, 1a) against Colgate on 11/5 and his five goals this season are a new career high. He has six points (5g, 1a) this season, placing his career high in that category. He had a goal in three consecutive games before being held scoreless last Saturday.

THE MURPH

Ian Murphy is the leading scorer of the 2021-2021 season, where he scored 19 points on nine goals and 10 assists as a sophomore during his first collegiate season before skating with the Vancouver Canucks in the summer as part of NHL Development Camp. His nine goals are the most of the Tigers back in the line-up for 2022/23, and his 10 assists are the most tied among returning players. After missing the first game, he has seven points (1g, 6a) in 10 games played this season.

ABOUT ADAM

Adam Robbins had a breakthrough in the 2021-22 season, scoring 13 points (5g, 8a) over 31 games played, including a blistering start where he had points in four consecutive games (1g, 4a) to open the season. His totals blew his mind with his 2019-20 tally of 2 points (0g, 2a) over 18 games. During the 2020-21 year, Robbins won a Clark Cup with the Chicago Steel. So far this season, Robbins has provided six assists, including five power play helpers.

PITO BAGS POINTS

Defender Seven Walton turned a six-point 2019-20 season into an 11-point campaign last year. He had career highs in goals (4) and assists (7), highlighted by a three-assist night at Yale on 11-6-21. He goes into the weekend with eight points (3g, 5a).

SPENCER ON FIRE

Spencer Kersten achieved career highs in goals (6), assists (10) and points (16) last season while appearing in all 31 games. He was 52% on faceoffs last season, winning 211-of-406. This year, he is 117-for-187 (63%) in a draw and scored his first assist of the season last Saturday.

SET SEITZ

Nick Seitz also experienced a breakaway in the 2021-22 season, with career highs in goals (3), assists (6) and points (9). This year he followed with 5 points (4g, 1a) through 10 games. This summer he spent English lessons in Ecuador.