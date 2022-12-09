Buenos Aires Times | Argentinian fans thank Bangladeshis for their support by supporting their cricket team





The massive celebrations in Bangladesh that greeted Argentina’s World Cup victories are answered by albiceleste fans via a Facebook group in support of the Asian country’s cricket team, which already had around 145,000 members on Friday. “In recent weeks we have seen a lot of videos from Bangladesh in Argentina, people with Argentinian flags and T-shirts, all going out to celebrate and watch the games. They were cheering for our team as if they were Argentinians, they were a parallel Argentina Dan Lande, the group’s founder, told AFP. “There was so much love that it touched us and I felt we should be thankful in some way for those gestures. When the World Cup started I joined several Facebook groups of Argentinian fans in Bangladesh. So it came to a group of Argentinian fans in Bangladesh, as a reciprocity with the sport that is important to them, says the Buenos Aires economist and world travel writer, old in his The group was founded a week ago, just before the Argentina-Australia Round of 16 game, and is constantly adding members. There were 30,000 on the first day and Lande and the group’s creation even made headlines in the Bangladeshi press. “I don’t know anything about cricket. I like football. I think I’ve only seen a cricket match once, when I was traveling in Sri Lanka. But I don’t understand the rules, I don’t know how to play. The idea from cricket fans was symbolic, it almost started as a joke,” he admits. “But if they are fans of our football in Bangladesh, we must be fans of their cricket. The Facebook group was filled with Argentinians, none of whom understand the sport, but that’s the least, what matters is the bonds of friendship .” ,” he said. The group has also resonated in Bangladesh, where thousands of members have also joined to interact with the Argentines. They also take the opportunity to share images of the Asian country, its culture, gastronomy and customs. One of the Bangladeshis who joined is Khandkar Mehdi Tushar, a 22-year-old university student from Dhaka, who also shared his experience with AFP. “I heard about the opening of the group on the internet and I joined. We are two different countries, but with the same soul. We are brothers and sisters. I would like to see the relations between Bangladesh and Argentina develop,” says he. He’s one of them Scaloneta fans who attended the massive celebrations in Dhaka and the country’s other major cities. “I always hang the Argentinian flag on the roof of our house and I always wear the shirt” to watch the matches. He will do that again on Friday to watch the quarterfinals against the Netherlands. Bangladesh is only 192nd out of 211 in the FIFA ranking, but in cricket, however, it is between seventh and ninth in the ranking. TIMES/APP related news

