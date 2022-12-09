New tennis center winks at the past | Sport

Connect with us

New tennis center at the University of Redlands

The new tennis center at the University of Redlands is expected to be completed in late December or early January.


Redlands Community News photo by John Murphy


That smell of new cars mingles with the sentiment of yesteryear as a new tennis facility is being built in Redlands.

Workers are working on the new Jim Verdieck Tennis Center at the University of Redlands this month. The facility will be larger than the previous jobs and will honor a man who was iconic as a Bulldog football and tennis coach.

Things are going well, said University of Redlands athletic director Jeff Martinez.

It should be ready in late December or early January.

The late Verdieck was a legend in Redlands. The Colton High graduate coached the football team from 1953 to 58 and had a record of 34-19-3. That includes a 10-0 mark in 1956.

His tennis teams went 921-281 between 1947 and 1984. They captured 15 NCAA Division III national titles, 24 NAIA championships in 26 years, and 34 Southern California Collegiate Athletic Conference titles in 38 years.

His small school Bulldogs won 300 games against Division I teams, including Notre Dame, Ohio State, USC, and his alma mater, Stanford.







Jim Verdieck

It was at Stanford that Verdieck won an intramural tennis championship and honed his knowledge of the game. That was when he wasn’t on the college baseball team or on the football team.

Verdieck, at 5-foot-10 inches and 175 pounds, played the centerpiece of a Stanford football team in 1940 that went undefeated, beating Nebraska 21-13 in the 1941 Rose Bowl.

I am so proud that we can name this facility in honor of one of the greatest collegiate coaches of all time in our country and a true leader in the history of the university, said Krista Newkirk, president of the University of Redlands, at the Pioneering Tennis Centers , as reported by the Bulldog Blog.

The new facility will expand the Bulldogs’ court count from eight to twelve. They will be lighted and will have post-stressed concrete playing surfaces. Two new digital scoreboards and the increased number of courts allow the university to host NCAA championship games.

It will be a good way to get recruits, said University of Redlands women’s player Kendall Bolock, who is from Yucaipa and played at Redlands High.

We loved the old courts, but this will be a way to revive the program.

Verdieck is a member of five Halls of Fame NCAA, NAIA, Helms, University of Redlands and San Bernardino Valley College.

Verdiecks’ sons, Doug and Randy, worked with university officials on the planning of the project. With a nod to the past, asphalt from the old courts is ground into the foundation of the new facility.

There’s something very fitting, even profound, about the fact that we’re going to be taking the asphalt off these runways, grinding it up and using it for the foundation of our new facility, Martinez said on the Bulldog Blog.

Verdieck, after earning a master’s degree in physical education from Stanford, served in World War II and was a decorated Marine transport pilot.

He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for rescuing wounded soldiers on a Pacific island while under enemy fire.

After a year as a football coach at Menlo Junior College, Verdieck began his no-nonsense tenure at the University of Redlands.

In 1983 I was the athletic trainer and I looked at the tennis schedule and I said there must be some mistake because one day we would play at UCLA, at Pepperdine and at home, Martinez said.

We dropped six guys off at UCLA and six at Pepperdine and left six at home to play one more game. And Jim said, We better win them all. That’s how he was. He was an old Marine pilot and was rather gruff. But he was a great man and the players loved him.

John Murphy can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter at @PrepDawg2.

