David Warners manager, ball tampering claims, James Erskine, Ian Healy, Hobart Test, sandpapergate, news, West Indies, South Africa

Australian cricketing legend Ian Healy revealed he was in the dressing room that day after David Warners manager James Erskine made explosive new allegations about ball tampering.
Warner released a statement on Instagram on Wednesday, revealing that he had withdrawn his efforts to overturn his leadership ban and accused the review panel of creating a public lynching.
Erskine later revealed he believes more players were involved in South Africa’s 2018 saga of ball tampering, before referring to an incident following the 2016 Hobart Test against South Africa.
Two senior executives were in the Hobart dressing room (in 2016) essentially berating the team for losing to South Africa, Erskine said on SEN1170.
Warner said we have to swing the ball in reverse and the only way we can swing the ball in reverse is to mess with it, and so they were told to do that.
Healy, explained that he entered the dressing rooms that same day with another Test legend, Mark Taylor.
I went into the locker room that day, Healy continued SENQ’s Pat and Heal.
Mark Taylor and I went from our commentary box in Hobart to the dressing room to support the boys, because they had really failed against South Africa and five players were dropped.
We went in that day and it would have happened that day they were accosted by unnamed people and said we don’t pay you to do anything but win and that was the attitude that came out which was not good used to be.
Erskine suggested that Cricket Australia officials also played a part in the ball tampering, stating: you have to be a blind black Labrador to believe that only Smith, Warner and Bancroft were to blame.
Healy responded by saying I’m a blind black Labrador because I don’t know anyone else (who knew).
I don’t know of any other incidents where James has come out and said David kept that in house, but now James has opened David’s mouth.
That’s the bomb that Cricket Australia didn’t want and this independent panel should have sorted out behind closed doors.
The implications are that there’s a lot of involvement, they’ve only scratched the surface of the story, Pat Welsh added.
